Marvel’s 7 Best Sidekicks, Ranked by Importance

Sidekicks have been a major part of superhero comics since close to their genesis. Robin debuted less than a year after Batman, and he lit the world on fire and inspired hundreds of other young heroes to follow his example. DC has innumerable sidekick characters in every level of heroism, from students to equal patterns in the Justice League. Sidekicks allow heroes to pass on their skills to the next generation and create a new hero who can face the world even better than the original. They’re a wonderful way to introduce new characters, naturally flesh out the universe, and show the impact a hero has. Yet, despite all these advantages, Marvel has very few sidekicks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For whatever reason, Marvel superheroes are reluctant to take on young partners and trainees. Most heroes actively speak out against the idea when it comes up, which makes training new heroes like they do in DC rather tricky. Still, even though most Marvel heroes don’t take on sidekicks, a few have, and they almost all rise to serious levels of importance. Today, we’re looking at seven of Marvel’s best sidekicks and ranking them based on how essential they are to the Marvel Universe.

7) Toro

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Toro is the young sidekick to the original Human Torch, and while his mentor was an android, he was an Inhuman. Toro was one of the first sidekicks Marvel ever made, and even though he didn’t leave much of an impact himself, his soul can still be felt when looking back at Marvel’s history. The original Torch and other wartime heroes are an essential piece of Marvel’s mythos, being the foundation from which all other superheroes spawned. Toro was an often-overlooked but critical member of the Invaders, the main team of the era. He might not be remembered well, but he was always present and helped save the day plenty of times. Without him, the Marvel Universe wouldn’t be the same, on some foundational levels.

6) Spider-Boy

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I love Bailey Briggs. He’s Spider-Man’s one and only sidekick, a rambunctious kid with a heart of gold, and a breath of fresh air that was desperately needed. He captures that childhood wonder and awe that so many readers once had for the superhero genre, but lose as they get older. Unfortunately, as great as Spider-Boy is, there’s no denying that he’s not at all necessary. His introductory plot was literally confronting how he’d been erased from history and nothing had changed. If Marvel wrote Spider-Boy out of existence again tomorrow, then almost nothing would change. The only reason he ranks above Toro is that he’s an active participant in lots of new stories, so he has a lot more potential to become more impactful.

5) Amadeus Cho

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nowadays, Amadeus is best known as Brawn, having spent a few years as the Totally Awesome Hulk. Initially, however, his path didn’t point to Hulkdom, but godhood. Very soon after his debut, he became the sidekick/assistant of Hercules, following him on his adventures and bringing science to the mythological threats they faced. He became the new Prince of Power, even, and was set up to become the new Hercules, but then he was shunted to Hulk’s side of the aisle and became his own gamma-powered hero. Cho is definitely an important hero, but his reign as Hulk didn’t last very long, and he’s since faded a bit into the background. He has tons of potential, but he just still needs that something to push him over the edge.

4) War Machine

Courtesy of Marvel

Rhodey debuted as a side character for Iron Man, but quickly rose to become his own hero. He made waves as the replacement Iron Man for a time, and even created his own superhero identity as War Machine when he struck out on his own. Rhodey is a very, very important character to Iron Man’s mythos, often being Tony’s closest confidant and best ally. He’s become a markedly established hero in his own right, dating Captain Marvel and being a crucial member of countless super teams. His death was the inception point of Civil War II, which, as horrible as it was, majorly impacted the Marvel Universe for years. War Machine has changed the course of history plenty of times, and he’ll change it many more.

3) Bucky

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bucky is the most famous sidekick role in Marvel, hands down. It doesn’t just refer to the original James Buchanan Barnes, but every person to be Captain America’s sidekick after him. Bucky became a legacy for all kinds of scrappy, good-hearted young people to pick up the torch of heroism and carry it into a new generation by supporting one of the greatest forces for good in the Marvel Universe. The original Bucky is, of course, an incredible hero in his own right. The Winter Soldier has fundamentally altered Captain America’s history and saved the world alongside his partner. Bucky is important on every conceivable level.

2) Falcon

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sam Wilson debuted as Falcon, Captain America’s new partner and sidekick, and he was an instant hit. He modernized the idea of sidekicks and brought a necessary new perspective to Cap’s stories. Nowadays, he operates as Captain America and carries just as much sway as a hero as his predecessor. Sam is easily the most accomplished hero on this list, becoming a staple of the Marvel Universe and one of its greatest leaders. Sam started as an incredible sidekick, but now he’s a hero like no other, even when he shares a name.

1) Rick Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rick Jones earns our number one spot because, without him, fundamental aspects of the Marvel Universe would not exist. He’s been everywhere, and I do mean everywhere. He was the literal inciting incident and sidekick for the Hulk, Captain America’s new Bucky post-ice, and the human tether to Captain Marvel. He’s been on the Avengers and awakened the Destiny Force. Heck, nowadays he’s host to a symbiote and goes by Captain Spider. Rick has been the sidekick to half of Marvel, and he’s become the backbone of so many incredible characters’ mythos that it’s unreal. Rick is Marvel’s most important sidekick, without any doubt.

Which Marvel hero would you want to get a sidekick? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!