10 Cosmic Heroes Who Are the Marvel Universe’s First Line of Defense

Marvel Comics has always leaned heavily into science fiction and cosmic aesthetics, with heroes and villains alike spread out across the stars. So, while heroes like the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four predominantly deal with crime on Earth, there’s an entire universe out there that needs protection. And with intergalactic villains like Thanos, Galactus, the Kree, and the Skrulls constantly trying to take over or destroy Earth, some superheroes concentrate on being the planet’s first line of defense against such extraterrestrial menaces. Many of these cosmic heroes can traverse countless galaxies in moments and wield enough destructive power to eclipse a star. These are the Marvel Universe’s mightiest heroes.

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To qualify as a cosmic hero, a character must predominantly operate outside of Earth and deal with extraterrestrial threats. Luckily, Marvel has no shortage of heroes who travel across the vastness of space.

10) Gladiator

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Marvel Comics has plenty of Superman copycats. One of them, Kallark, aka Gladiator, is a version of the Man of Tomorrow who never arrived on Earth. Gladiator was a citizen of the intergalactic Shi’ar Empire and the leader of its Imperial Guard. Fiercely loyal to the Empire, Gladiator has oftentimes acted as both an ally and enemy of Earth’s superhero community. The latter is especially the case whenever a villain like D’Ken or Vulcan becomes the new ruler of the Shi’ar Empire because Gladiator’s instinct is to blindly follow them. However, Gladiator eventually took the throne for himself out of a sense of duty for his people. He transformed the Shi’ar Empire from being conquerors to defenders of the galaxy. It’s a good thing too since Gladiator is among the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics. As a Stronian, Gladiator possesses all the powers of Superman, along with the ability to grow stronger by believing in himself. Gladiator’s incredible powers mixed with his loyalty to the Shi’ar Empire make him an incredibly complex and non-traditional superhero.

9) Quasar

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The ancient being known as Eon granted individuals of great courage, resourcefulness, and heroism the all-powerful Quantum Bands so that they may become the Protectors of the Universe. S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Wendell Vaughn acquired this title along with the cosmic artifacts. With the Quantum Bands granting him superhuman strength, flight, and energy manipulation, Wendell became the intergalactic defender known as Quasar. For years, whenever there was a cosmic event in the Marvel Universe, there was a good chance that Quasar would be there to help fight the forces of evil. He battled some of the universe’s greatest threats, including Maelstrom, Thanos, Magus, Annihilus, Starbrand, and the Cancerverse. Quasar’s heroism was so great that he inspired several other heroes to take up the Quantum Bands and continue his legacy, including Phyla-Vell and Avril Kincaid. Although he’s not as popular now, there was a time when Quasar was the definitive cosmic hero in Marvel.

8) Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell)

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One of the first Marvel superheroes to primarily operate across the stars was the original Captain Marvel. He is a textbook example of a cosmic hero. His superiors sent the Kree soldier Mar-Vell to Earth to act as a spy. However, Mar-Vell quickly grew to love Earth and its people, leading him to defy his superiors and become one of the planet’s greatest protectors. Mar-Vell wielded the Nega-Bands, which granted him super-strength, flight, energy projection, and absorption. Mar-Vell became a vital part of Earth’s front-line defense against all alien invaders, as he was so powerful that he could tear apart starships with ease. Additionally, even though Mar-Vell was not wielding the Quantum Bands, Eon made Mar-Vell the Protector of the Universe and tasked him with defeating Thanos’ mad plan to harness the omnipotent power of the Cosmic Cube. Even after Mar-Vell died, his legacy lives on through the many Captain Marvels who were inspired by his heroism.

7) Beta Ray Bill

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The last person anyone thought would be worthy of Thor’s hammer was a horse-faced alien called Beta Ray Bill. A cybernetically enhanced member of the Korbonite race, Bill was tasked with protecting his people during their exodus through space following their world’s destruction at the hands of Surtur. During an encounter with Thor, Bill lifted Mjolnir, proving his strength and worthiness. For his bravery and nobility, Odin granted Bill his own Asgardian hammer, Stormbreaker. With the same weather-manipulating powers of Thor, Bill used Stormbreaker to help his people find a new home. A hero of great virtue, Beta Ray Bill will show up wherever he’s needed and fight impossible odds to protect the innocent. He’s aided in the defense of Asgard during Ragnarok and battled interstellar villains like Galactus and the Annihilation Wave. He has also been part of teams such as the Annihilators and the Guardians of the Galaxy, solely to defend countless worlds from cosmic threats.

6) Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

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As fitting for a person with mixed Kree and human DNA, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, splits her time between Earth and space adventures pretty evenly. The daughter of a Kree super-soldier and a human father, Carol grew up to become an Air Force pilot. She gained her powers when she was bathed in the energy of the original Captain Mar-Vell’s Nega Bands. This exposure to cosmic energy granted her immense strength, super speed, flight, and powers of energy projection and absorption. When Carol first went by the name Ms. Marvel, she primarily operated on Earth and only traveled into space when the Avengers went on interplanetary missions. However, after finally inheriting the Captain Marvel mantle, Carol’s adventures became far more out of this world. When Carol’s not working with teams like the Avengers, Ultimates, and Alpha Flight, she’s traveling light-years to thwart alien menaces like the Kree Empire, Deathbird, Thanos, and the Brood.

5) Thor

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Thor may be well known for battling evil sorcerers and mystical monsters across the Nine Realms, but he more than qualifies as being a cosmic hero as well. From his earliest publications, Thor has traveled across the universe and battled all manner of alien threats that sought to conquer Earth. Across his many different writers, Thor’s fantasy and grand space opera stories are split pretty evenly. In fact, there have even been a few times when Asgardians were mistaken for simply being advanced aliens. Thor has defeated countless alien villains including Galactus, Celestials, Ego, Gorr the God Butcher, and Thanos. Naturally, Thor has more than enough firepower to take on these villains because whether he uses his mighty Mjolnir or his bare hands, he has the ability to obliterate planets. With numerous heroic deeds and feats of strength across the cosmos, Thor’s might and benevolence are recognized by countless alien civilizations.

4) Adam Warlock

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The mysterious organization known as the Enclave sought to create the pinnacle of human evolution, and it’s safe to say that they succeeded with Adam Warlock. He is a being of incredible power who grows stronger every time he almost dies. However, it wouldn’t be until Adam met the villainous High Evolutionary that he truly became one of the most powerful people in the universe. The High Evolutionary bonded Adam’s essence with that of the Soul Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones that personify six aspects of existence. Now, Adam possesses the powers of soul manipulation, clairvoyance, telekinesis, telepathy, energy manipulation, and magic. With his connection to the Soul Stone, Adam was instrumental in the battle against Thanos during the Infinity Gauntlet Saga. He has also earned the title of the Avatar of Life, making him responsible for upholding the cosmic balance between life and death. Adam Warlock may be an incredibly enigmatic figure, but he’s integral to ensuring that the universe remains intact.

3) Nova

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Marvel Comics’ answer to Green Lantern is Richard Rider, aka Nova. He is a member of the intergalactic peacekeeping force known as the Nova Corps. When he was a teenager, Richard came across a dying Nova Corpsman who gave him his Nova Helmet. These helmets grant their users a varying amount of access to the Nova Force, a vast and primal energy source. With this connection, members of the Nova Corps like Richard gain superhuman strength, flight, and energy projection powers. Richard quickly proved himself to be the greatest of the Corps’ ranks by thwarting countless evils across the cosmos, including the Annihilation Wave and the Chitari. When the Nova Corps was destroyed, Richard became the sole bearer of the Nova Force, meaning that he alone wielded all of its near-infinite cosmic power. Although Richard was presumed dead while trapped in the Cancerverse, he has since returned to being the high-flying hero of the stars.

2) Guardians of the Galaxy

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In case the name “Guardians of the Galaxy” didn’t make it incredibly obvious, this group of heroes works together to keep the cosmos and its trillions of inhabitants safe from the forces of evil. Whether it’s the original Guardians hailing from the 31st century or the rag-tag misfits of the modern day, the Guardians are made up of some of the universe’s greatest heroes. The current Guardians were originally formed for the sole purpose of protecting the galaxy from the destructive Annihilation Wave. Most of the modern team’s roster come from planets other than Earth, including the assassin Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, the grouchy Rocket Raccoon, and the talking tree Groot. Even the team’s leader, Star-Lord, is a human/alien hybrid whose father is the king of the planet Spartax. Aside from the core roster, nearly every cosmic hero in Marvel has at some point joined the Guardians of the Galaxy. When people think of space-faring superheroes, they almost unanimously think of these wild and destructive anti-heroes.

1) Silver Surfer

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Known as Stan Lee’s favorite character, the Silver Surfer explores and cherishes the incredible wonder and mystery that the universe holds. Once an alien named Norrin Radd, he willingly offered himself up as a Herald of Galactus to spare his world from the cosmic being’s hunger. When Silver Surfer arrived on Earth to announce his master’s arrival, it opened Marvel Comics to the limitless possibilities that cosmic stories can bring. Upon seeing the beauty of Earth and humanity, Silver Surfer rebelled against Galactus and dedicated his life to preserving life throughout the universe. As a former Herald of Galactus, Silver Surfer wields the near-infinite Power Cosmic, which grants him a host of abilities including super-strength, faster-than-light speed, energy manipulation and projection, immortality, time and reality manipulation, intangibility, and cosmic awareness. Yet despite all this incredible power, the Silver Surfer is predominantly a traveler who helps wherever he’s needed while also pondering the nature of existence. Silver Surfer has defined what it means to be a cosmic hero and, to this day, continues to act as the universe’s primary defender.