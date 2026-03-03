5 Weirdest Godzilla Comics Crossovers Ever

Godzilla is the coolest. Stories about or including the King of the Monsters, be they on the page or on the screen, are always an entertaining adventure. It’s why the beloved kaiju has become a pop culture icon. Godzilla is currently on a major hot streak, too, with several incredible series of comics from IDW and the return of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (though the latter is more about the larger Monsterverse than just the King himself. But like any icon on a hot streak, Godzilla has never been satisfied with totally staying in his lane. The figure has gotten plenty of crossovers of the years, particularly in comics and some are, well, weird.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From clashes with the superheroes (and sometimes ordinary people) of the DC and Marvel universes to taking on a basketball legend to even an upcoming take on classic literature, Godzilla has had no shortage of fun and creative crossovers. However, these five might just be the weirdest in a mostly good way — and any Godzilla fan will want to make sure they’ve checked them out.

5) Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theater Presents: Romeo & Juliet and Godzilla

Technically, this one hasn’t even come out yet so we’re sort of preemptively adding it into our “weird” category, but let’s just be real for a moment: Godzilla in a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet sounds insane in the best possible way. We truly can’t wait to read it — and the backup story featuring Godzilla and Robin Hood, too.

Here’s what we know about the book so far: Godzilla is taking over the classics one story at a time and it’s icing off with Romeo & Juliet, invading Shakespeare’s legendary play. This wild crossover is set to give readers forbidden love, to families at war, and Godzilla on a path of destruction. We just have one question: is Godzilla House Montague or House Capulet. The book goes on sale April 8, 2026.

4) Godzilla Vs. Barkley

Nike

Did you think I was kidding when I said Godzilla crossed over with a basketball legend? I wasn’t — and this one is insane for a few reasons. Godzilla Vs. Barkley actually started out as a Nike commercial in 1992 which saw Barkley challenge Godzilla to some hoops in downtown Toyo. The spot was so popular, it got its own comic.

The comic, published in 1993 by Dark Horse Comics, is a little different than the commercial. Instead of hooping it up in Japan, most of the action in the comic takes place in California, but the whole thing is just silly and insane. It doesn’t actually make any sense — would Godzilla even want to play basketball? — but it’s a ton of fun.

3) Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong

What’s better than one crossover? Two in one series, that’s what, especially when said crossover includes King Kong. The seven-issue miniseries from 2023 brought both Godzilla and King Kong to the DC Universe and it’s wild. You have a story that drags in Lex Luthor, the Legion of Doom, tons of heroes, and honestly there is a lot going on. It really has to be read to be believed.

But what makes this crossover weird beyond the idea that we have Godzilla and Kong against the Justice League and more is partly because the series doesn’t necessarily fully utilize Godzilla to his best potential. That said, there are some great Kong moments — including that he ends up getting a Green Lantern ring near the end. No, really, he does.

2) Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Pretty much every issue of Marvel’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters from the 1970s is one weird crossover after another so the whole, 24-issue series gets listed here. We’ve got issues where Godzilla takes on the Avengers, S.H.I.E.L.D. and so many more. It’s a very ‘70s series and it looks extremely cool throughout.

Of all of the wild crossovers in the series, however, the strangest might just come in issue #23. That issue sees J. Jonah Jameson being himself and wanting to get a major scoop about the kaiju despite the fact that Godzilla is literally smashing his way through the city. What you get is J. Jonah Jameson ultimately just opening the window, yelling at Godzilla and getting blasted in return. I guess that’s one way to deal with the press.

1) Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Okay, so maybe this one isn’t exactly weird. While the idea of Godzilla crossing over with the Power Rangers may not exactly be the first thing that comes to mind, it somehow makes sense, in a silly fun Power Rangers sort of way. Readers clearly agreed, because it got a sequel series.

In Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Rita Repulsa does something that unwittingly brings Godzilla into the same universe as the Power Rangers. What transpires is a battle between Godzilla and the Dinozords. It’s action packed and sees heroes and villains from both worlds so while it feels like an unlikely crossover, it actually works really, really well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!