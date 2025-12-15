7 Best Bromances in DC Comics (& Batman & Robin Didn’t Rank)

DC Comics has always had its share of mentors and sidekicks, but there are also several great bromances in the comic books that have remained fun to watch. While there are a lot of great duos in DC Comics, many of them are more like Batman and Robin, which doesn’t rank as a bromance since it is a situation of Batman either mentoring a young hero he took in, or even mentoring his own son. Even Batman and Nightwing wouldn’t qualify since Batman is still the veteran hero that Nightwing always worked under and learned from. That said, Nightwing does have a bromance with another hero, as do two other Robins in DC Comics.

From Nightwing and his best friend to several other great friendships, here are the best bromances in the history of DC Comics.

7) Red Hood & Arsenal

If two former sidekicks seem perfect together, it is the former partners of Batman and Green Arrow, both of whom were tossed away. Arsenal is the former Speedy, a young hero that Oliver Queen banished thanks to a drug addiction. Red Hood is the former Robin that Joker murdered in cold blood. Both came back stronger than ever, and the two ended in a bromance pairing that was just spectacular. They even had their own comic book series together, and it included a perfect scene where Red Hood mocked the DC readers who voted to kill him. This was the best bromance to come out of the DC New 52.

6) Superman & Batman

Superman and Batman have one of the best bromances in DC Comics, even though they have fought each other more times than one might expect. Bruce Wayne respects Clark Kent, and Superman knows Batman better than almost anyone else. They have always been there for each other, and both men agreed to help stop the other if they got out of control. Some of the worst moments in DC Comics come with these two heroes fighting each other because the comic book world is a better place when Batman and Superman are working together.

5) Nightwing & Wally West

Dick Grayson was Batman’s sidekick for years, and Wally West was Barry’s understudy for years. They were founding members of the Teen Titans when the group was just sidekicks of major heroes. However, they are both adults now, both are full-fledged heroes on their own as Nightwing and Flash, and they have remained the best of friends and have a strong DC Comics bromance. This bromance has lasted for five decades, and every time these two friends get together, it is an adventure, and they always show how much love they have for each other.

4) Blue Beetle & Booster Gold

Blue Beetle and Booster Gold have a very different form of bromance, because these two heroes pick on each other more than they act like friends. Of course, that is also what makes them such a great duo. While the Justice League was initially gods on Earth when it came to their respect levels, Booster Gold and Blue Beetle changed everything as the League’s two biggest misfits. They had their own comic book series, titled Blue and Gold, with Booster as the loud-mouthed clout chaser and Beetle as the more creative and frequently frustrated partner. They even had a motto they liked to say: “Bros before heroes.”

3) Beast Boy & Cyborg

Beast Boy and Cyborg’s bromance goes way beyond comic books, and it survived even when the New 52 tried to erase it. Cyborg and Beast Boy were members of the New Teen Titans, the groundbreaking series from Marv Wolfman and George Perez that changed everything about the comics DC was making at the time. They ended up as the closest of friends, but that ended up becoming even bigger in the Teen Titans animated series, and even better, in the Teen Titans Go animated series. Their relationship in the comics was still great, but there wasn’t a better bromance in the DC animated world than with Beast Boy and Cyborg.

2) Damian Wayne & Jon Kent

The best thing about the bromance between Jon Kent and Damian Wayne is that they started as friends as little kids who were nothing alike, but somehow managed to find common ground and became each other’s closest friends. When Jon returned from a time travel incident and was years older, it strained things, but Damian seemed to age a little more rapidly, and the two are still a great pairing. They aren’t the “Super Sons” anymore, but with Damian as a more independent Robin and Jon now a second Superman, they are a lot more like Superman and Batman, since they are the yin to the other’s yang and seem like they always will be.

1) Hal Jordan & Green Arrow

A lot of people consider Barry Allen and Hal Jordan to be one of DC’s best bromances. Still, for people of a certain age who read the classic Green Lantern/Green Arrow comics, it is Hal Jordan and Oliver Queen that remains the best bromance in the history of DC Comics. They are perfect because of their differences, with Oliver a social justice hero and Hal a space cop, but they are always on the same page and never turn their backs on each other, at least not when they were in their right minds. While Barry and Hal are best buddies, Oliver and Hal challenge each other to see the other side and be better heroes, and that makes them the best bromance overall.

