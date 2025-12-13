7 Best Bromances in Marvel Comics (Including 1 The MCU Desperately Needs)

Marvel Comics has developed some close friendships over the years, and these bromances have been some of the best friendships in any comic book line. These characters are the best of buds, often give each other hell every chance they get, but they will also be there to have their back and fight by their side anytime the need arises. This doesn’t include mentors, so Miles Morales and Peter Parker’s Spider-Men wouldn’t be listed here. Also, in this specific case, it is only bromances, meaning the relationship between two male heroes, so great friendships between characters like Kamala Khan and Kate Bishop wouldn’t be included.

From the best of friends to heroes who like to give each other a hard time as much as they love to fight together, here is a look at the best bromances in Marvel Comics.

7) Iron Man & War Machine

Not all bromances are between young characters, as Tony Stark and James Rhodes have been the best of friends for many, many years. They are so close that Tony even gave Rhodes the Iron Man role when he realized he couldn’t continue to serve as the character. Their friendship is also so deep that they are there for each other even when the other doesn’t want it. This happened when Tony had slipped into alcoholism, and even happened when one of them died, as Tony Stark found a way using AI to bring Rhodes back from the dead after the events surrounding Civil War II.

6) Sam Wilson & Winter Soldier

At one time, no one was closer than Captain America and Bucky Barnes, although Bucky was more of a sidekick to Cap. Later, Falcon became Cap’s sidekick as well. It makes sense that these two men would develop a bromance of their own when Sam took over the mantle of Captain America, and Bucky was the Winter Soldier. The two men are very close, work together all the time, and as contemporaries, can give each other hell when they know the other is getting a little too big a head. The fact that the MCU gave them a team-up series on Disney+ shows that everyone knows Sam Wilson and the Winter Soldier are a perfect bromance duo.

5) Black-Ant & Taskmaster

Not enough people talk about supervillain bromances. There are quite a few, with Shocker and Boomerang such good bros that Shocker did everything he could to get Boomerang resurrected after he sacrificed himself to save Spider-Man. However, arguably, the best bromance in Marvel Comics supervillain ranks is Taskmaster and Black-Ant. Tony Masters might be one of Marvel’s greatest underrated villains, and his friendship with the foul-mouthed and perverted Black-Ant is always fun to read. The two have been friends since they were part of the Initiative, and anytime they team up for a job, they steal every moment they are on panel in the comics.

4) Star-Lord & Nova

If there is one bromance that the MCU needs to add right away, it is the one between Star-Lord and Nova. Peter Quill is already in the MCU, and he is back on Earth. Nova is supposed to debut in a Disney+ special, and once Richard Ryder is in the MCU, he needs to connect with Star-Lord, and they need to have an adventure together. There isn’t a bromance more entertaining in comics than these two, although they sadly are on the outs since the end of Imperial. However, when they are on the same page, they are not only entertaining, but they are also nearly unstoppable, as they showed during the Annihilation Wave.

3) Spider-Man & Human Torch

One of the earliest bromances in Marvel Comics is the one between Spider-Man and the Human Torch. These two met in Amazing Spider-Man #1, when Spidey tried to join the Fantastic Four and left when he learned they didn’t pay. The two soon became friends and worked together more than once. Even though they don’t really hang out a lot anymore, they are always there when the other calls for help, and they are easily the best comedic bromance, as they will poke fun at each other, Spider-Man with his insults and Johnny Storm with his pranks. Remember, the “Kick Me” sign on Spider-Man’s Bombastic Bag-Man costume was put there by Johnny.

2) Rocket Raccoon & Groot

The best Marvel bromance that carried over to the MCU is the one between Rocket Raccoon and Groot. However, the relationship in the comics is not quite as genuine as the one in the movies. In the films, the two are inseparable, and Rocket and Groot are always on the same page, fighting side-by-side every step of the way. However, in the comics, it depends on the creative team. When Groot dies and returns, he often has a different personality. Still, when Rocket and Groot are together, they are usually one of the best pairings this side of Star-Lord and Nova in the Marvel Cosmic Universe.

1) Luke Cage & Iron Fist

The one bromance that has received the most attention in Marvel Comics over the years is the one between Luke Cage and Iron Fist. They are so connected that when they began teaming up regularly, Luke’s comic was retitled to Power Man and Iron Fist, and it became a two-man series. They started Heroes for Hire, and they have been with each other through thick and thin. Even when Luke tried to push their bromance aside for his family, even his wife, Jessica Jones, told him he was being ridiculous and needed to get back to helping Danny. Luke Cage and Iron Fist are Marvel’s greatest bromance, and no one else comes close.

