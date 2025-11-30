5 Weirdest Spider-Man Costumes Of All Time, Ranked

There have been a lot of Spider-Man costumes that have popped up in Marvel Comics, and many of them have been weird, to put it nicely. Spider-Man has almost always had his blue and red costume with a web design on it. However, there have been several moments in his career when he has had to wear something different. Sometimes, he had to make a choice to change into a new costume, such as when he went back to his all-black costume. Other times, he has changed into new costumes that other people made for him, such as his Future Foundation all-white costume or the suits Norman Osborn made for him.

From the costumes Spider-Man was forced to wear to the suits that he thought he needed for a change, here is a look at some of the weirdest Spider-Man costumes in Marvel Comics.

5) Captain Universe Suit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Captain Universe endows people in great peril with the Enigma Force and bonds with them to give them immense powers. The entire idea is that it opens up the potential for heroism to anyone it touches. This provides the person it bonds with the powers, memories, and costume of Captain Universe. This happened to Spider-Man, and it gave him a new, weird-looking suit that combined his costume with Captain Universe.

This started in Spectacular Spider-Man #158 when Captain Universe bonded with him, and it carried on through all his titles at the time as the Acts of Vengeance story arc. Along with the new suit, which appeared to have a design of the cosmos in his mask, Peter also received enhanced senses, strength, speed, flight, and limited telekinesis. Miles Morales even got a version of the Captain Universe costume during the Second Totem War.

4) Threats and Menaces Suit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Threats and Menaces Spider-Man suit was one that Norah Winters designed for Peter to help him access more power in his battles. This was after the Kindred storyline, when J. Jonah Jameson was trying to make up for his past sins by helping as Peter’s Man in a Chair, and part of that was Norah designing the new suit for Spider-Man. However, this just didn’t look right for Spider-Man at all.

One thing this suit had going for it was that it included a camera in the suit with surveillance tech that would record all his actions from his POV, and Norah would broadcast this on her TMN network. It was a huge success, but it didn’t take long for Peter to tire of always being on camera when fighting, and he eventually ditched the costume and broke from TMN, returning to his classic look.

3) All-New, All-Daring Spider-Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man looked nothing like he had ever looked before in Web of Spider-Man #100. This was the Spider-Man Mk 1 armor, and the issue saw him battling Blood Rose, the son of Wilson Fisk. This means that he had to fight Blood Rose’s minions, which included Dragon Man, Super-Adaptoid, Dreadnaught, Vanisher, Eel, Blitz, and more. He needed more than just his regular costume to win this fight.

The Spider-Man Mk 1 armored suit was pseudo-metallic, and it seemed it would empower Spider-Man more, but it grew weaker and weaker until it finally shattered. It’s a good thing, too, because Spider-Man is supposed to be an agile, nimble superhero, and this bulky costume took away his main fighting skills, and it was something that belonged in the past.

2) Thor Spider-Man Suit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On Earth-20051, the Enchantress transformed Spider-Man into the image of Thor. However, this was a ridiculous-looking Spider-Man costume. Instead of looking mighty like Thor, Spider-Man looked like a little kid dressed up like Thor for Halloween. The helmet looked silly on Spider-Man’s head, and the oversized Thor button clasps for the cape just looked strange.

This happened in the comic, Marvel Adventures: Spider-Man #40, which means it is not canon to the regular Marvel Universe. In Marvel-616, Spider-Man is not deemed worthy to wield Mjolnir. That said, this is easily one of the weirdest Spider-Man costumes ever, and hopefully, it never happens again.

1) Bombastic Bag-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Bombastic Bag-Man is a joke suit, and one that Spider-Man has never lived down. This happened in Amazing Spider-Man #258, and he was forced to wear this after the Fantastic Four helped him rid himself of the symbiotic costume he brought back after the first Secret Wars event. Since he no longer had the symbiote, he needed an outfit to wear home.

He got an extra Fantastic Four costume and then got a paper bag to wear over his head with eye holes cut out in it. Johnny Storm made it even worse when he slapped Spider-Man on the back, leaving a “Kick Me” sign attached to the costume. Humorously, Marvel brought the costume back in Spectacular Spider-Man #256, where he called himself The Bombastic Bag-Man. Black Cat later trolled Spider-Man by making him wear it again in Amazing Spider-Man (Vol 5) #87.

