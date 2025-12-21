7 Best New Marvel Superheroes of the Past 5 Years

Every year, Marvel Comics debuts dozens of new heroes and villains to flesh out the universe and to engage its readers. Since 2020, Marvel has produced numerous new superheroes with backstories, personalities, and abilities that ensure they will remain relevant for many years. Many of these characters have become integral to the storylines of other significant superheroes, including the X-Men and Captain America, while also maintaining enough identity to stand out on their own. In fact, many of these young new superheroes have had their own comic series, which readers have received well. From mutants to sidekicks, Marvel Comics is paving the way for the next generation of heroism.

We’re only halfway into the 2020s, and Marvel Comics has already introduced many exciting superheroes who will no doubt stand the test of time.

7) Calico

In 2024, Marvel introduced an all-new team called the Outliers, who are a group of teenage mutant runaways. Of the group’s roster, Becca Simon-Pinette has one of the strangest yet most intriguing abilities among mutants. Raised in a secluded mansion with her mutant-hating parents, Becca’s only friend was her horse named Ember, who tragically died in a fire. However, Becca’s mutant ability and grief manifested a psychic construct in the form of Ember. Now, Becca can ride this new Ember into battle in many different forms, including a flaming Pegasus. She can also create constructs for weapons and armor. Although initially reclusive and self-hating because of her mutant identity, Becca eventually learned to accept herself and to open herself to the X-Men and her fellow Outliers.

6) Spider-Boy

Of all the Spider-Heroes in Marvel, one of the newest additions is Bailey Briggs, aka Spider-Boy. When the 11-year-old hero first debuted in 2023, he claimed to have a long history with Peter Parker, despite no one knowing him. It’s soon revealed that Bailey was a kid who had become infused with spider DNA by a mad scientist and had become Peter’s sidekick for several years. However, Bailey was stabbed by a mystical blade that wiped him from history and made everyone forget his existence. Although Bailey was eventually restored to reality, no one remembered him. Bailey then began an emotional journey trying to reenter the lives of his loved ones. A hero who’s equally comedic and tragic, Bailey has all the makings of a great Spider-Hero.

5) Ransom

The leader of the Outliers and potential future leader of the X-Men, Valentin Correa, aka Ransom, is one of the strongest mutant heroes introduced in 2024. With a black hole instead of a heart, Valentin can absorb all forms of energy and convert it into super-strength. The son of a wealthy family who hated mutants, Valentin was abandoned by his parents when he was abducted and held for ransom. When the kidnappers tried to kill Valentin, he broke free and killed them in self-defense. Years later, Valentin and the rest of the Outliers sought the X-Men’s aid in defeating a vicious villain called the Hag. A natural-born leader who’s strong enough to beat Wolverine, Valentin has great potential to be a pivotal member of the X-Men in future storylines.

4) Hunter’s Moon

When Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, broke free of his connection to Khonshu, the Egyptian Moon God found a new champion with Yehya Badr, aka Hunter’s Moon. Debuting in 2021, Yehya initially started out as a vampire hunter and enemy of Moon Knight. However, after seeing Moon Knight’s compassion and how vampires can be good, the new Fist of Khonshu had a change of heart. Now a hero and close ally of Moon Knight, Yehya became a fellow guardian of those who travel at night. Additionally, Yehya temporarily took over the Moon Knight identity after the hero fell in battle. With his compelling character arc and impressive martial arts skills, Yehya has been a welcome addition to Moon Knight’s supporting cast.

3) Valkyrie (Rūna)

After the original Asgardian hero Brunnhilde, aka Valkyrie, died in battle in 2019, a new hero stepped up to assume her mantle in 2021. Based on actress Tessa Thompson’s portrayal of Valkyrie in the MCU, Rūna was one of the original nine Valkyries and defenders of Asgard. Trapped inside of an undead Celestial for thousands of years, Rūna was eventually rescued by Jane Foster and joined the fight against the dark god Knull. A brave warrior, Rūna’s weapon of choice is the mighty axe Jarnbjorn, which can cut through almost anything. Rūna may have started as a mere case of writers creating more synergy with the MCU, but she’s quickly developed into a brave and compelling comics hero in her own right.

2) Captain America (Aaron Fischer)

In 2021, the mini-series United States of Captain America introduced readers to many new characters who took up the Captain America mantle. Of all those new Captain Americas, Aaron Fischer made the biggest impression. Aaron was a gay teenager who ran away from his abusive household to travel on the rails. After seeing how the unhoused were mistreated, Aaron created his own shield and became known as the Captain America of the Railways. Aaron fought alongside Steve Rogers and was recruited into the Captains Network with the other Captain Americas, before he enrolled in Avengers Academy. As the defender of the destitute, Aaron is a righteous and compelling hero who protects those whom society has abandoned, making him more than worthy of the Captain America title.

1) Bloodline

Debuting in 2022 as the daughter of vampire hunter Blade, Brielle Brooks, aka Bloodline, followed in her father’s footsteps. Like Blade, Brielle has all a vampire’s abilities and none of their weaknesses. Brielle met her father when her powers surfaced, and she became the target of vampires. Under Blade’s tutelage, Brielle quickly began to master her vampiric abilities and all manner of weaponry. When Blade became possessed by the all-powerful vampire Varnae and tried to take over the world, Brielle stepped up to save not only humanity but her father’s soul as well. The bond between Blade and Brielle has been one of the most emotional and complex father-daughter dynamics in recent Marvel Comics, and Brielle has already proven herself to be an engaging and capable hero.

