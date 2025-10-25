5 Greatest Monster Hunters in Comics History (& 1 Is a Creature From Hell)

Comics are full of monsters that hide in the shadows to prey on the innocent. Luckily, DC, Marvel, and Dark Horse all have hunters who are willing to fight back against the creatures that lurk in the darkness. People who specialize in killing supernatural creatures use a vast assortment of weapons and abilities to accomplish their missions. Ironically, many of the most successful monster hunters are themselves non-human creatures who, despite being ostracized by human society, have dedicated their lives to protecting humanity. It’s not a safe or easy profession, but someone must be willing to strike back against the things that go bump in the night so that humanity can live to see tomorrow.

From ghosts, vampires, werewolves to zombies, demons, and more, all manner of monsters fear potentially running into these skilled and ruthless destroyers of evil.

5) Abe Sapien

image courtesy of dark horse comics

Hailing from Dark Horse Comics, Abraham “Abe” Sapien used to be a human occult investigator named Langdon Everette until an occult ritual turned him into an amphibious humanoid during the late 1800s. The transformation caused Abe to lose his memory and left him trapped in a tank for over a century. Abe was uncovered during the 1970s by the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.), a secret government organization dedicated to protecting humanity from the supernatural. Abe joined the B.P.R.D. as a paranormal investigator and uses his aquatic powers, super-strength, and genius intellect to hunt monsters that threaten innocent people.

4) Elsa Bloodstone

image courtesy of marvel comics

Elsa Bloodstone is the daughter of the renowned monster hunter known as Ulysses Bloodstone, who lived for thousands of years fighting the forces of evil. After her father’s death, Elsa proudly began to carry on his legacy as a monster hunter. Elsa inherited a piece of the Bloodgem from her father, a mystical gem that gives the user enhanced strength, stamina, speed, durability, and a longer lifespan. The Bloodgem also makes Elsa immune to vampire infection, which has come in handy when fighting the likes of Dracula and Nosferatu. Elsa uses a wide assortment of firearms to kill vampires, zombies, and many other types of malicious monsters, and is considered by many to be one of the most successful monster hunters in Marvel Comics.

3) John Constantine

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The occult detective and arcane sorcerer John Constantine is well-equipped to handle all kinds of monsters and demons thanks to his magical abilities and cunning mind. Growing up having learned occult magic, Constantine dedicated his life to fighting the forces of evil after a botched spell accidentally sent an innocent girl to Hell. Constantine acts as both a monster hunter and an exorcist, investigating paranormal activities in the DC Universe. With his vast array of spells and knack for trickery, Constantine has killed and banished numerous monsters, ghosts, and demons to make sure that they never crawl their way back to the realm of the living.

2) Hellboy

image courtesy of dark horse comics

A creature from Hell with a stone hand, the demon baby who would grow up to be known as Hellboy was transported to Earth during World War II as part of a Nazi occult ritual. Thankfully, Hellboy was rescued by the U.S. Army and raised by the brilliant Professor Trevor Bruttenholm. Professor Bruttenholm would go on to establish the B.P.R.D., where Hellboy became one of their top agents. With his demonic strength and trademark gun, the Good Samaritan, Hellboy, tracks down and kills all manner of dangerous creatures, including ghosts, zombies, witches, demons, and other monstrosities that threaten to destroy the world. Hellboy has cemented himself as one of Dark Horse Comics’ best characters.

1) Blade

image courtesy of marvel comics

Eric Brooks, aka Blade, is the scourge of all vampires in the Marvel Universe. When Blade’s mother was pregnant with him in 1929, a vampire bit her, transforming Blade into a Dhampir: half-human, half vampire. With all the strengths of a vampire but none of their weaknesses, including sunlight and holy weapons, Blade became known as the “Daywalker” and began a one-man crusade against vampires. As his moniker suggests, Blade is an expert in all manner of weapons, including knives, swords, and guns. With his supernatural abilities and armory, Blade has single-handedly slaughtered hundreds of vampires and other monsters that feast on the blood of the innocent.