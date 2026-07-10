7 Deadliest Women in DC Comics, Ranked by Power, & Only 1 Has Been Depicted in Live-Action

DC Comics has been throwing some of the greatest threats at their heroes for ages and is known for its variety of deadly enemies. Among this number, the women have a special place. Over the years, readers have met some of the best female villains ever, women who demand respect and are known for their power. However, some are known for more than that. These women are the most dangerous out there and they’ve proved it by having massive body counts. They come from across the universe; some of them are human, some of them are divine, some of them are incomprehensible cosmic beings. It doesn’t matter where they come from; if they want you dead, well, there’s really nothing that can stop that.

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Some of them have been involved in some of the biggest battles in the history of the DC Multiverse, while others have had lower-level but no less deadly fights. They are the women that keep everyone up at night, the threats that no hero wants to have to face. These are DC’s seven deadliest women, and some of them are the most powerful women in the multiverse.

7) Lady Shiva

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DC has some amazing martial artists and all of them fear Lady Shiva (except probably Karate Kid; he’s from the 31st century and Shiva is long dead). She was first introduced as a member of Ra’s al Ghul’s League of Assassins, traveling the world and dispatching the enemies of the Demon’s Head. She got a quite a reputation over her years with the organization and she did that by killing a lot of people. She’s one of the most feared fighters out there; even Batman doesn’t want to fight her because she’s so skilled. She’s been killing people for years without weapons and her kill count is ridiculously high. She’s one of those that people that unless you have the greatest protection ever – and I’m talking Superman/Flash level of protection – there’s a good chance that she’s going to kill you. She really is that good and the only reason she isn’t higher on this list is her lack of superpowers.

6) Circe

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Wonder Woman has a lot of second rate villains unfortunately, but Circe isn’t one of them . Once upon a time, Odysseus met her on her island in the Aegean Sea, where she used her magic to turn men into animals and control them. She’s been a servant of Hecate for as long as she can remember, which is a pretty long time. She’s one of the most powerful magic users on the planet – especially when it comes to transmorgification – and she’s been killing her enemies for centuries. Circe kills are sometimes in battle, but she’s also killed a lot of people just for rituals of power and the like. The lives of others are meaningless to her; everyone she sees is either an obstacle to her gaining greater power, which makes her want to destroy them, or are instruments for her to gain more power, which means she can do whatever she wants to them. Other people’s lives are just the price she’s willing to pay to ascend.

5) Hecate

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Magic is one of the most powerful forces in the DC Multiverse. It was the wild energy left after creation, a powerful force with no one in control of it, something that would change as the years went on and sentient beings started appearing across creation. The gods were the first to harness the power of magic and on Earth, Hecate was one of the most feared gods of them all. She’s the goddess of magic and witches, the patron saint of mystical power. She empowered witches like Circe and has been a key part of the magical side of things and the Greek pantheon of gods, a mover and shaker on Earth’s magical/divine scene. While she hasn’t been one to go down to Earth and kill numerous people in one go, she’s a witch goddess; sacrifice and blood are a big part of her whole deal. Life is cheap to her a price that other pay for her favor and power.

4) Grail

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The Amazons are rightly feared the universe over, producing the greatest warriors on any planet. While not every Amazon has the potential to have Wonder Woman-level power, there are some out there who can vie with Diana and of these, Grail is the most deadly. She is the daughter of the disgraced Amazon assassin Myrina and Darkseid, the God of Evil, and is just as dangerous as that pedigree implies. She was raised by her mother, who taught her all about death and destruction, molding her into what she is today. She would first show up in “Darkseid War”, manipulating everyone as she tried to steal her father’s power and she’s since become a key part of his war against the rest of the multiverse, fighting the most powerful heroes in creation. She’s one of those villains where if she wants you dead, there’s really not much you can do to stop her. She’s killed countless people over her life and there’s always room for a little bit more red in her ledger.

3) Granny Goodness

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Granny Goodness is one of Darkseid’s most loyal servants, having led his forces into battle against New Genesis numerous times over the millennia. There’s no telling how many people she killed back then, tearing through her enemies like a Mack truck through wet paper. She’d eventually be put in charge of training the God of Evil’s most powerful servants, breaking them down completely, and then building them into a dedicated servant of Darkseid. She’s the leader of the Female Furies, keeping the team on their toes with her brutal training regimen. Granny doesn’t go out in the field very much anymore, but no one doubts how deadly she is. In her role as the head trainer of Apokolips’ forces, she’s overseen the death of countless failed trainees. When she does actually go out and do work, she’s one of the deadliest out there, an experienced, powerful killer who would do anything for her lord and master.

2) Blaze

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Hell is an important part of DC’s cosmology. It’s the opposite number of the Silver City, home to the fallen angels and the damned souls of humanity. Readers have been introduced to many powerful demons, from Etrigan to Neron to Satan himself, but one of the deadliest has always been Blaze. She was created as a Superman villain in the post-Crisis DC Universe; while she was never all that popular, she was powerful and deadly. She even played a small role in the Adventures of Superman #500, as the soul of Kal-El journeyed through the afterlife and she tried to claim him. Hell’s demons are some of the most dangerous beings in creation. When they aren’t enacting new plans to gain more power and vanquish their enemies, they are tormenting the souls of the damned. Blaze is as deadly as they come and she has the power to back it up; she’s the daughter of the Wizard Shazam. She might not be as famous as she could be, but she makes up for it by being one of the deadliest demons around.

1) Perpetua

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The DC Multiverse is full of overpowered characters, but Perpetua makes them all look like ants. She’s a Hand, one of the beings who create multiverses which are then judged and either returned to the Source or get to thrive. Perpetua created the DC Multiverse, making it into a weapon with which to attack the Judges and the other multiverses out there. She was stopped and imprisoned outside the Source Wall, but when it was broken in the battle against Barbatos, she found her way back in. She tried to shift the multiverse to believe in Doom rather than Justice (yes, the capital letters are needed, since this is referring to the concepts as universal forces) and ended up taking over for a time. During this period, she ended up destroying countless universes, extinguishing lives on a scale that is unimaginable. She was defeated eventually (by the Batman Who Laughs of all people) but earned her spot as the deadliest DC woman.

What DC woman do you think is the deadliest? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!