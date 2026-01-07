7 Greatest Martial Artists in DC Comics

From superpowered aliens to literal gods, most of DC Comics’ heroes and villains rely on overwhelming power to obliterate anyone who opposes them. However, not everyone is lucky enough to have godly physiology, magical powers, or some of the most advanced technology in the universe. Instead of relying on superpowers, there are plenty of characters in DC Comics who focus on becoming masters of martial arts. To become an expert in any fighting style requires years, if not decades, of training and discipline. Many of DC’s best hand-to-hand combatants have mastered not one but nearly every martial arts form the world has to offer. Relying on their strength, speed, technique, and fighting prowess, these martial artists push the boundaries of what humans are capable of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From mastering countless fighting styles to being able to kill a person with a touch, these are the most skilled and deadliest martial artists in DC Comics history.

7) Bronze Tiger

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ben Turner, aka Bronze Tiger, is a world-renowned assassin who uses his mastery of dozens of different fighting styles to kill his targets. Having killed his first man when he was only ten years old, Bronze Tiger turned to martial arts in the hopes of controlling his homicidal urges. Training alongside the Kung-Fu master Richard Dragon, Bronze Tiger is an exceptional and deadly fighter. He’s regularly fought on par with skilled fighters like Richard Dragon, Deathstroke, and Lady Shiva. He’s also bested Batman in a sparring match. Bronze Tiger has worked on both sides of the law and most of his opponents are left either broken or dead.

6) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

One of the most famous fighters in comic book history, Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, trained his body to a level of practical perfection. Ever since his parents died, Batman has travelled the world and learned all 127 forms of martial arts. Some of his greatest teachers have been Richard Dragon, Lady Shiva, Ra’s al Ghul, and Wildcat. He would even learn some additional fighting styles during his many space missions. Batman can effortlessly study a person’s body language and discern their fighting styles and weaknesses. His skill with pressure points is so great that he can paralyze or even kill a person with a touch. Batman has frequently used his fighting skills to defeat deadly opponents such as the League of Assassins, Deathstroke, and Ra’s al Ghul.

5) Orphan

image courtesy of dc comics

Born to the deadly assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, Cassandra Cain, aka Orphan, was raised to be a perfect killing machine. So much of her life was dedicated to learning martial arts that her parents never bothered teaching her how to read or even speak. Cassandra, instead, is an expert in reading body language and can flawlessly predict her opponent’s next moves. She can paralyze or kill with a single strike. Cassandra’s training grew further when she joined the Bat-Family and became the second Batgirl. She received additional training from Batman, Oracle, and Black Canary, which allowed her to defeat both her parents in separate duels. As Cassandra grows up and gains even more experience, she’s bound to become an even greater fighter.

4) Lady Shiva

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Considered the deadliest assassin in the world, Sandra Wu-San, aka Lady Shiva, transformed her body into a lethal weapon. Initially starting as an adversary of the martial artist Richard Dragon, Lady Shiva is well-known for ranking among the world’s greatest fighters, as she’s mastered every martial art form on Earth, including ones that had been lost to time. On top of using pressure points to paralyze or kill her targets instantly, Lady Shiva’s most feared technique is the Leopard Blow, which can shatter stones and ribcages. With such a reputation, many of DC’s most skilled martial artists have been her pupils, including Batman, Black Canary, Cassandra Cain, and the entire League of Assassins.

3) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Despite possessing a sonic scream that can shatter buildings, Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, primarily relies on her incredible martial arts training to defeat villains. Trained by some of the greatest fighters in the Justice Society, including her mother and Wildcat, Black Canary has studied and perfected practically every fighting style on Earth. Black Canary is also capable of perceiving and countering attacks down to the nanosecond. She can make a person’s heart explode with a punch, knock out six goons in three strikes, and kill someone by pressing a single nerve cluster. Batman himself has acknowledged that Black Canary is a superior fighter, and her victories prove it. Black Canary is such a skilled fighter that she’s beaten Cheshire, Lady Shiva, and even Wonder Woman!

2) Richard Dragon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The fighting instructor to many of DC’s greatest superheroes, Richard Drakuonovski, aka Richard Dragon, is practically unmatched in his fighting ability. He’s perfected every fighting style and has used them as a vigilante, a thief, and a secret agent before settling into a martial arts teacher role. Richard has mentored Black Canary, Green Arrow, Catwoman, Nightwing, Question, Huntress, and even Batman. It was Richard who taught Batman various techniques to heal his broken spine after his infamous battle against Bane. Richard regularly bests DC’s most skilled fighters, including Lady Shiva and Bronze Tiger. Richard is also unique amongst DC martial artists because his mastery of chi, which makes him an even more focused and stronger combatant.

1) Karate Kid

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The undisputed champion of martial artists in DC Comics, Val Ammor, aka Karate Kid, has mastered every single fighting style not just on Earth, but in the galaxy. A member of the Legion of Superheroes, Karate Kid is the team’s most skilled warrior as he’s dedicated his life to studying every form of hand-to-hand combat up until the 31st century. Even though he’s just a human with no superpowers, Karate Kid regularly uses his martial arts to defeat even the strongest beings in the universe. His karate chops can dismember hulking monsters, his kicks have destroyed meteors and countered earthquakes, and he has fought on par with Supergirl and Superboy. Superman has even stated that where Batman is a Class 12 fighter, Karate Kid is a Class 15!

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!