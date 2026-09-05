7 Early Spider-Man Villains Who Laid the Foundation for Marvel’s Greatest Rogues Gallery

Spider-Man was one of the most unique superheroes ever created when he was introduced in 1962 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. He was not an industrialist, millionaire, super soldier, or mutant. He was a teenager who just so happened to get bitten by a radioactive spider and gain his powers. He then had to fight villains while trying to get through high school and help his Aunt May keep things together at home. Along the way, he developed what is the best rogues’ gallery in Marvel Comics, with a list of villains in his first two years who are still household names to this very day.

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From two of his most persistent antagonists to villains who are sympathetic and even one who was rehabilitated, here are seven of the earliest Spider-Man villains who laid the foundation for his legendary rogues’ gallery.

7) Green Goblin

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It might seem hard to believe that the Green Goblin didn’t debut until year two of Spider-Man’s comic book run. The villain debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #14 as a mysterious and scary villain dressed like a goblin who threw pumpkin bombs and made Spider-Man’s life a living hell. It wasn’t until Amazing Spider-Man #37 that Norman Osborn first appeared, and after Spidey learned the Green Goblin was one of his closest friends’ dads, it complicated things.

Over the years, no one has hurt Spider-Man more than the Green Goblin. The Goblin was directly responsible for Gwen Stacy’s death. Norman Osborn was the one who orchestrated the entire Clone Saga. He almost killed Spider-Man more than once and even became the Marvel Universe’s most dangerous villain when he took over SHIELD and created the Dark Avengers team. Norman is now an ally for Spider-Man and is working to make up for his past, but he was easily one of the deadliest villains Spider-Man ever fought.

6) Kraven

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Kraven the Hunter debuted one issue after the Green Goblin in Amazing Spider-Man #15. Kraven was a unique villain who didn’t care about robbing banks, taking over the world, or any other typical supervillain goal. Instead, he was just a hunter who wanted to prove he was the best at what he did, and he always looked for the next big target to prove nothing could escape his sights. Spider-Man was the next big target for Kraven.

This led to several confrontations between the two, including when Kraven joined the Sinister Six with five of Spider-Man’s other early enemies. Kraven was also part of one of the best Spider-Man storylines of all time when he headlined “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” which saw Kraven finally win and take down Spider-Man before burying him alive and taking Spider-Man’s costume to use for himself. As a villain whose only goal was to beat Spider-Man, he remained unique and individualized from the rest.

5) Sandman

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Sandman debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #4, and he was not only one of Spider-Man’s earliest villains but also someone who made his name across several other Marvel titles throughout the years. Sandman was a criminal who had escaped from Ryker’s Island and went on the run before he ended up in an accident that gave him his powers. In his first appearance, he was already the Sandman and was committing a crime spree across New York City before Spider-Man stopped him.

Sandman became a recurring villain for Spider-Man for years and was an original member of the Sinister Six. He also expanded outside the Spider-Man world for years when he decided he wanted to become a hero and was even a member of the Avengers. However, he made his way back into Spider-Man’s world, where he needed his old enemy’s help more than once, although later years have seen him forced to act as a villain again, even though he usually ended up doing the right thing in the end.

4) Electro

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Electro debuted in Amazing Spider-Man #9 as a common thief who used electrical powers he gained after an accident where he was electrocuted while he was working as a lineman. Because he was not a good person before the accident, he decided to use his powers to become a supervillain. His only goal was based on his selfish desire to get more money, and his first defeat came at the hands of Spider-Man. This was all it took to make Electro hate Spider-Man above anyone else.

Electro recently came back in Spider-Man comics, and the Department of Damage Control revealed that innocent people die every time Electro shows up and uses his powers. This means that Electro might be a common bank robber and thief, but he is unintentionally a murderer as well. This makes him one of the deadliest original members of Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery, even if that wasn’t his original intention as a supervillain.

3) Lizard (issue #6)

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Lizard is the most tragic villain that Spider-Man fought in his first year in comics. That is because Lizard is Dr. Curt Connors, a scientist who was trying to use an experiment to grow his arm back. However, the experiment, using reptile DNA, caused him to turn into a vicious giant lizard instead, with the side effect of losing his intellect and willpower. Lizard was a vicious, animalistic killing machine, while Connors was a good man when he changed back.

This made Lizard the Marvel Comics version of a Universal Horror Monster like The Wolf Man or Jekyll and Hyde, and he was one of the only villains Spider-Man fought whom the Wall-Crawler wanted to save more than he wanted to beat. Over the years, Lizard was cured and then lost his way again, and even his son was turned into a version of the Lizard-type creature, which made the curse that Connors inflicted on himself take a new level of darkness.

2) Vulture (issue #2)

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The first supervillain that Spider-Man fought was the Chameleon in Amazing Spider-Man #1, but he ended up as a minor villain in the grand scheme of things. However, one issue later, Spider-Man got his first major addition to his rogues’ gallery with the Vulture. This was a very strange villain for a superhero comic in the 1960s, as it wasn’t a powerful villain or even a young one. Vulture was an elderly inventor who was betrayed by his partner, who stole the rights to his inventions.

He sought revenge and ended up enjoying the thrill of using his new flight wings. He became a supervillain and started using his wings to help him commit daring robberies. This is what put him in Spider-Man’s sights, and he ended up as a repeat villain over the years. He was an original member of the Sinister Six, had a granddaughter who went on to become a hero years later, and has been involved in several great Spider-Man storylines that showed he was just as tragic as he was dangerous.

1) Doctor Octopus (issue #3)

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After he made his debut in Amazing Spider-Man #3, Doctor Octopus became Spider-Man’s most important villain in the hero’s rogues’ gallery. He was perfectly matched to Spider-Man, as a genius who was even smarter than Peter Parker. In fact, Otto Octavius is who Spider-Man could have become if he hadn’t had the lessons that Uncle Ben and Aunt May taught him as a teenager.

Doctor Octopus is the man who created the Sinister Six, and he led that team multiple times. He also did the most shocking thing that ever happened in Spider-Man’s existence when he actually killed Peter Parker by switching bodies right before Ock died of his cumulative injuries from fighting as a supervillain. Octopus then became the Superior Spider-Man while in Peter’s body and accomplished things that the original Spider-Man was never capable of doing. There were several major villains who Spider-Man fought in his first two years, but Doctor Octopus is the greatest of this incredible rogues’ gallery.