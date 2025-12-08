10 Best Spider-Man Stories in Marvel Comics History

The best Spider-Man stories in Marvel Comics history are among the best storylines for any hero. Spider-Man was one of the most relatable heroes in Marvel, initially a teenager who gained powers and had to prove himself in the face of tragedy. He then went on to lose more loved ones and had some of the most significant battles in comics. He has also grown a lot over the years, and his storylines have become a little more complicated and impressive. What was once the story of a kid trying to prove himself in a world that overwhelmed him has become a story about a hero who inspires others.

From tragic deaths to inspirational successes, here are the best Spider-Man stories in Marvel Comics history.

10) The Death of Spider-Man

The Death of Spider-Man is a Spider-Man storyline from the Ultimate Marvel Comics Universe. The events here followed Spider-Man getting involved in the war between the Avengers and Ultimates, which saw Punisher take a shot at Captain America. Spider-Man didn’t realize that Punisher was looking to injure Cap and not kill him, and he sacrificed himself to take the bullet. He then died in a battle with Ultimate Goblin to save Aunt May and his friends. What made this such a great story was the emotion involved, as well as the follow-up with Aunt May and MJ lashing out at Captain America. It remains one of the best death stories in Marvel Comics.

9) Spider-Man: No One Dies

Spider-Man: No One Dies is one of the best Spider-Man stories of the 21st century, and one of the best stories of Dan Slott’s impressive run on the title. This was a more personal story and wasn’t part of a bigger crossover event. This story saw the death of an important character, as J. Jonah Jameson’s wife, Marla, died during an attack by Alistaire Smythe when she shoved Jonah out of the way and took the brunt of his attack.

This destroyed JJJ, as Marla told him not to let death consume him. Instead of blaming Spider-Man, he blamed himself. However, Spider-Man blamed himself, and this storyline’s title is his promise to himself that he won’t let anyone else die on his watch. With so many deaths in Spider-Man’s life, this storyline showed Peter’s breaking point.

8) Spectacular Spider-Man #200

Spectacular Spider-Man #200 is a one-shot issue, so it still stands as one of the best Spider-Man stories in Marvel history, showing how brilliant the tale was. Written by J.M. DeNatteius and drawn by Sal Buscema, this issue had Harry Osborn take on the identity of Green Goblin again to get revenge on Spider-Man for his dad’s death. However, this was also where Harry got his redemption as he realized he was putting people he loved in danger and ended up dying to save them after his plan went awry. When Harry died in the ambulance with Spider-Man, it was one of Marvel’s most tragic moments.

7) The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man

Another solo issue story, Amazing Spider-Man #248, presented “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man.” With art by one of the greatest Spider-Man artists of all time, John Romita Jr., the issue has two stories, with the first seeing Spider-Man fighting Thunderball. However, it is the second story that makes this one of the best issues of Amazing Spider-Man in history. That story is about Tim Harrison, a nine-year-old who collected anything that had to do with Spider-Man and who was his biggest fan. Spider-Man learned about him and went to meet the boy, answering every question he had. He even unmasked to show Tim who he was. When the issue ended with the reveal that Tim was in a cancer clinic and he was dying, the issue ended up as one of the most heartbreaking in Marvel history.

6) Spider-Man: No More

One of the most iconic scenes in Spider-Man comic book history came when Peter Parker was walking away from a trash can with his costume in it. That came from the Spider-Man: No More storyline, which ran from Amazing Spider-Man #50-53, and it is also best known for introducing Kingpin to Marvel Comics. This story sees Peter Parker quit as Spider-Man since he was tired of getting no respect, no matter how many people he saved. However, when Kingpin rises to power, Spider-Man realizes he can’t quit with bad guys like this still threatening society. It was the first time Spider-Man realistically considered quitting, and the book that showed why he couldn’t.

5) The Night Gwen Stacy Died

Spider-Man has had several girlfriends that he loved over his life, and his first love died at the hands of the Green Goblin. This storyline was in The Amazing Spider-Man #121-122, and it featured the death of two significant Spider-Man characters. What really made this so famous was that it included the death of the woman Peter Parker loved, Gwen Stacy, and while Green Goblin was responsible, it was Spider-Man’s web, as he tried to save her, that caused her neck to break, and she died. The Green Goblin also died in this storyline, or at least he seemed to. This storyline proved that Marvel would do anything it took to hurt Spider-Man.

4) The Death of Jean DeWolff

The Death of Jean DeWolff was another Spider-Man storyline that saw the death of someone that he cared about. This time, it was one of the few police detectives who trusted Spider-Man. In The Spectacular Spider-Man #107-110, Spider-Man learned from another police officer that Captain DeWolff had been found dead, shot, and murdered. Shocked and hurt, he set out to find out who killed her. It turned out to be the Sin-Eater, and the mystery was solved when this villain was revealed to be DeWolff’s former partner. It was a morally complex story and put Spider-Man in another situation where he had to deal with a death he couldn’t prevent.

3) Spider-Man: Life Story

Spider-Man: Life Story was an alternate Earth storyline set in a universe where time went by at the same rate as real life, meaning that Spider-Man’s career began in the 60s, and went to the 70s during Vietnam, and into the 2000s, when Peter Parker was in his 50s and 60s. It was interesting to see some classic Spider-Man stories told differently based on his age, as the final issue with Spider-Man in his 70s at the end of his life. It was an emotional story and a celebration of what makes Spider-Man great.

2) Superior Spider-Man

Superior Spider-Man is arguably the best Spider-Man comic book of the 21st century. This started off with Spider-Man fighting Doctor Octopus one last time, as Doc Ock is dying of cancer and switched bodies with Peter Parker. As Peter died in Doc Ock’s body, Octopus took over Spider-Man’s life and became the Superior Spider-Man. This allowed Marvel to show how Doctor Octopus eventually became a hero, as a more brilliant scientist than Peter Parker was. It was a story that showed how much more successful Spider-Man could have been with someone other than Peter behind the mask. The story was so great that Superior Spider-Man became a massive fan favorite from that point on.

1) Kraven’s Last Hunt

Kraven’s Last Hunt is the best Spider-Man story ever told because it showed what happened when Spider-Man actually lost. Kraven spent his entire life trying to take down the biggest prey, and Spider-Man was his most obsessive conquest. Kraven won here, shot Spider-Man with a tranquilizer, and then buried the hero alive. With nothing left to hunt, Kraven decided to become Spider-Man himself. He realized as much about himself as he did about Spider-Man when he died, and then ended this incredible storyline by dying by suicide just as Spider-Man was making his way back to stop him.

