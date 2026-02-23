7 Iconic X-Men Who Became Avengers

The X-Men and the Avengers are two very different teams, but they’ve often shared members. The X-Men exist to protect mutants but they are at their core superheroes. They want to make a difference in the world and show that mutants are just as great as humans, so for many of them, the Avengers are an example that they want to emulate. For a long time, the two teams barely met, but one day, an X-Man no one expected joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Beast. Since then, numerous iconic men and women of X have gone on to join the biggest team in the Marvel Universe.

The X-Men and Avengers are very different, but they share a lot of similarities when it comes to heroism. The X-icons who have joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have showed just what they can bring to the team and have become important parts of Avengers history. These seven iconic X-Men have all become Avengers, showing that they had the goods.

7) Havok

The Uncanny Avengers have had their ups and downs, but they’ve become an important part of the history of both the Avengers and the X-Men. The Avengers Unity Squad first appeared after Avengers vs. X-Men, and the first roster was led by Havok, the brother of Cyclops. His time leading the team was quite contentious, but he was able to pull it all together and help save the world (after failing and letting it be destroyed; “Apocalypse Twins”, “Ragnarok Now”, and “Avenge the Earth” are amazing). He’s usually in his brother’s shadow, but he is able to say he led the Avengers first, so that’s something for Alex Summers.

6) Storm

Storm is one of the greatest leaders of the X-Men, and there are some who would say that she’s the best. While there’s definitely an argument that Cyclops is the better of the two, Storm was able to do more with less, leading the team through some of its leanest years. She’s also one of only three heroes to be a member of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Avengers. She’s joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes twice; her first run with the team came in Avengers (Vol. 4) #21, lasting until Avengers vs. X-Men. She rejoined the team in 2023, and has become a key member of the group. Storm is the best of the best, and she should one day get a chance to lead Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

5) Cannonball

Cannonball is one of the most underrated Avengers ever. He began his superhero career as a member of the New Mutants, eventually joining teams like the X-Terminators and becoming a leader of X-Force. He joined the X-Men in the mid ’90s and became a great part of the group, spending years in the B-list. However, he’d end up joining the Avengers during the Jonathan Hickman years, working with his best friend Sunspot, and becoming a key part of the battle against the Beyonders. He even met his wife Smasher with the group. He’s a hero who never gets the credit he deserves, and he was a fantastic Avenger.

4) Sunspot

Sunspot and Cannonball had a similar heroic career, becoming best friends as New Mutants/ Roberto DaCosta became a member of X-Force (after being manipulated by the villain Gideon), and would become an X-Men hanger on for a long time. He was recruited to the Avengers along with Cannonball, and became a key member of the group. However, he did it in a different way than you’d expect. Instead of using his powers, he used his wealth and intelligence, giving the team resources and vision after the reveal of the Incursions and the Illuminati’s actions broke it apart. He bought AIM and would start his own Avengers team, the U.S. Avengers, something that no other X-Man has ever done.

3) Rogue

Rogue is one of the most underrated X-Men. That’s not to say that she’s not beloved and powerful, but she’s also one of the group’s best leaders and never gets credit for that. She’s led the X-Men several times over the years, and has learned to master her powers, gaining a confidence she never had before. She joined up with the Avengers Unity Squad and at first was a chaotic presence, calling out the Avengers’ lack of care for mutants. However, she grew as a person, knocking the chip off her shoulder. She’d even rise to the level of Avengers leader, showing that she’s always had the goods when it comes to being a hero.

2) Beast

Beast was the first X-Man to join the Avengers, becoming an iconic part of the team in the late ’70s through the early ’80s. He became best friends with Wonder Man, and was respected and loved by the whole group. There are many out there who would say that he was much happier with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and he was the first X-Man to find real success outside of the team, even becoming a member of the Defenders and leading them for a time. Beast was never an Avengers leader, but he’s still an important part of the group’s history.

1) Wolverine

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is join lots of teams. He became the most important member of the X-Men in the ’80s, the superstar who helped drive interest in the team. For years, the violent, mouthy hero was told he would never be an Avenger, but all of that changed with New Avengers. He was able to prove that he deserved to be there, and was a member of three Avengers teams from 2005 to 2014: the New Avengers, the Avengers, and the Avengers Unity Squad. He became a key member of the group, and there’s an argument that he always belongs on the team. He’s an amazing Avenger and X-Man.

What’s your favorite X-Man turned Avenger? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!