7 Marvel Villains More Powerful Than Thanos, Ranked

Thanos is a Marvel legend. First appearing in Invincible Iron Man #55, the Mad Titan would become a major player in the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe, battling heroes like Captain Marvel I, Adam Warlock, and Silver Surfer. His desire to destroy half of all life in the universe for the love of his life, Mistress Death, has seen him try numerous times to become a god, which took the character to another level. He’s starred in some of the most important Marvel stories of all time, and is basically an extinction level event of a character. He’s powerful and skilled, and even the most powerful beings in the universe fear him.

As feared as he is, he’s not the most powerful villain in the entire Marvel Universe. Over the decades, readers have been introduced to some villains whose power dwarfs that of the Mad Titan. These seven Marvel villains are more powerful than Thanos, and have the potential to defeat him in battle by sheer power alone.

7) Dormammu

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Dormammu is one of the most powerful, yet also completely underrated, villains in the Marvel Universe. The lord of the Dark Dimension is god of magic who has a powerful army of demons on his side. He’s lived for eons, battling the various Sorcerers Supreme over the centuries. In his own dimension, he’s easily more powerful than Thanos, but even if he were to leave the Dark Dimension he would still be able to defeat the villain. His mastery of magic allows him to pull off reality altering spells that the Mad Titan would need something like a Cosmic Cube or an Infinity Gauntlet to match. Thanos could still probably outsmart and defeat Dormammu, but the he’s weaker than the magical dark lord.

6) Enigma

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Krakoa Era was extremely inventive, and it ended up introducing one of the most powerful villains in the history of the X-Men. Nathaniel Essex, who was once thought to be Mister Sinister, created four different clones of himself, each of them trying to figure out how to become a Dominion, a godlike being that exists outside of space and time. He was able to succeed, and became Enigma, only defeated because of the power of the Phoenix Force. His power level was beyond any god or cosmic being, and he existed at all moments at once. Thanos has never reached the level of power that Enigma has, and hopefully never will.

5) Molecule Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Molecule Man has played a huge role in some of the most popular Marvel event comics ever. He debuted as a Fantastic Four villain with the power to control molecules, and has since become an integral part of the universe. The Molecule Man is one of the few beings in all of creation who can defeat a Beyonder, and played a big role in helping Doctor Doom end the Incursions and become God Emperor Doom. He could uncreate Thanos with a but a thought; in fact, even with the powers of the Infinity Stones, there’s a chance that Thanos would still lose to the might of the Molecule Man.

4) Mephisto

Image COUrtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel has introduced some powerful monsters, but few of them are as potent as Mephisto. He’s not the Biblical Satan, but he does run his own hellish dimension, with his own army of demons, and is known for trying to get beings to give him their souls. Mephisto can alter reality at levels that would make gods seem wanting. Take “One More Day”; in order to take away Peter and Mary Jane’s marriage, he took the history of an Earth where they were never married and overwrote the 616 universe with it. That’s power on a level that Thanos can’t match without help, and it shows how truly dangerous that Mephisto can be.

3) Galactus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Galactus is one of Marvel’s most popular characters, a cosmic giant that has battled the most powerful heroes and villains in the universe. Galan of Taa is one of the oldest beings we’ve ever encountered in the Marvel Universe; he has existed for longer than this iteration of the universe, and was bathed in the cosmic energies of the end of his universe and the birth of ours. He’s the master of the Power Cosmic and has insane control over matter and energy. While Thanos has defeated the World-Devourer in the past, he’s not able to completely overpower the cosmic giant, he has to outthink him.

2) The Beyonder

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Beyonder first appeared as the One from Beyond in 1985’s Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars. The all-powerful being created Battleworld and pit the heroes and villains of the Earth against each other for the ultimate prize. Doom was able to drain his power, becoming a god, but the Beyonder would regain his energies and come back in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars II, trying to figure out what it meant to be human and being driven partly mad by emotions. Since then, it’s been revealed that he was a member of a race of all-powerful gods that can destroy multiverses. Doom with the power of a Beyonder can kill Thanos easily, so the Beyonder, or any of his race, is more powerful than the Mad Titan.

1) Uranos

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thanos is one of the first Eternals of Titan, created by his father Mentor. He quickly became the most feared Eternal or so he thought. He tried to become Prime Eternal in recent years and succeeded, learning about the existence of Uranos. He was one of the most powerful Eternals and he loved destruction, trying to end his fellows in wars millennia ago. He quickly became the most feared being around, and was eventually defeated and put into one of the Eternals’ special prisons, which held him outside of time. Uranos has all of the same power as Thanos, but at higher levels, and was able to create weapons that could destroy every life on a planet in minutes. Even the Mad Titan sensed the power of his “grandfather” and treated him with kid gloves, because he knew that Uranos would be able to destroy him.

