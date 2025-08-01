Galactus’ 10 Best Comic Appearances, Ranked

Galactus has been one of Marvel Comics’ most dangerous villains for many years, first appearing in the pages of Fantastic Four #48-50 in a storyline called “The Galactus Trilogy.” Throughout his time in Marvel Comics, one thing was constant. Galactus was nearly impossible to defeat, and his existence was necessary for the universe to survive, as his consumption of planets keeps the entire universe in balance. However, he has also played different roles throughout his existence, as he has not always been just the Devourer of Worlds. He has also battled in major cosmic wars and even made friends with the unlikeliest of heroes.

From his numerous times to try to consume Earth to his mind-boggling power displayed against gods and monsters, here is a look at Galactus’s best Marvel Comics appearances over the years.

10) The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #3-4

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Galactus has visited Earth to consume it on more than one occasion. He promised never to attack the planet again after Reed Richards saved his life. However, he has still returned a few times, some for help and others to consume it anyway, regardless of his former pledge. One of these times, Squirrel Girl tried to stop him with kindness. Galactus liked her and warmed up to her, finding her tales of beating Thanos to be joyful. He was still going to consume the planet, but Squirrel Girl gave him options, and he left. What was great about this story was that Galactus just chilled and talked to Squirrel Girl, even giving her a gift before leaving. It was one of the only times that he seemed normal.

9) Fantastic Four #48-50

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In his first appearance in Marvel Comics, Galactus’s arrival in “The Galactus Trilogy” was always significant. However, it was also not one of the best stories in Fantastic Four history and is mostly just here for its historical significance. This trilogy introduced numerous elements to Marvel Comics. Silver Surfer and Galactus made their first appearances in these issues, and Watcher broke his oath by helping Reed Richards, as this was where he got the Ultimate Nullifier for the first time. Reed showed he could beat Galactus with his brains, and this showed how to beat the Devourer of Worlds without needing to fight him in battle.

8) Fantastic Four #262

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When Galactus returned to Earth years later, the Fantastic Four and Avengers teamed up to defeat him in an actual fight. Galactus was weakened and starving, and he fell in battle. However, Reed Richards explained that Galactus had to live for the universe to remain in balance, so he did the unthinkable. Reed Richards saved Galactus’s life. In Fantastic Four #262, the Shi’ar Empire captured Reed and put him on trial for the lives that Galactus would take in the future. However, that is when Galactus and Eternity showed up and revealed the Devourer of Worlds’ true nature, saving Reed’s life. Galactus swore never to return to consume Earth, and Reed was able to return to his family.

7) Galactus the Devourer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

After Marvel Comics canceled The Silver Surfer, some loose ends needed to be tied up. As a result, Marvel published the six-issue miniseries titled Galactus the Devourer. While this series had Galactus’s name on it, the miniseries was more about the Silver Surfer, as he had to stop his master, who had developed a madness inside him and wanted to consume everything in his path. Galactus did some heinous things in this series, and it seemed he was on a path of destruction. However, Silver Surfer channeled his Power Cosmic into an attack on Galactus and killed his master. While Surfer was pained at what he had to do, Galactus told him before he died that he knew he was succumbing to his madness, and he trusted Surfer. Killing him when he went too far was why he chose the Silver Surfer to be his herald to begin with, and Galactus said the Surfer did the right thing before finally dying.

6) Mighty Thor #1-6

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Mighty Thor was a series that pitted Galactus against the Asgardians. The first six issues depicted a broken Asgard on Earth, which allowed the world heart to grow in the area where the tree Yggdrasil had been destroyed. This seed emanated a power that could feed Galactus, and the Silver Surfer led his master to Asgard. With Thor weakened, and Galactus coming, both the Silver Surfer and Thor have to determine what to do with the Galactus Seed, while Galactus and Odin prepare for a battle with each other that could destroy all existence. It was a massive story with an optimistic and encouraging ending, meant to lead Galactus into a new direction with a surprising new herald.

5) Fantastic Four #604

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Fantastic Four #604 was the end of a strange time in the life of Marvel’s First Family. Susan and Reed had gained a daughter from another Earth in the multiverse named Valeria, and she worked with Franklin Richards to help the team when needed. However, things all ended in this issue when the team found themselves in a battle they could never win on their own against the Mad Celestials. However, they got help from someone else from Valeria’s Earth, a grown Franklin Richards. Together, the two Franklins combine their powers, and the adult version yells out, “To Me, My Galactus!” which is because, on this Earth, Galactus is Franklin’s herald, not the other way around. Seeing Galactus show up to serve Franklin was a very cool moment, and then they worked together to defeat the Mad Celestials, ultimately saving the planet. It was one of Galactus’s only genuine heroic moments.

4) Doctor Strange #12-17

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In 2019, Galactus showed up in the pages of Doctor Strange, which was an interesting moment for the Eater of Worlds. A wizard from a highly advanced alien world arrives on Earth, demanding help in learning how to defeat Galactus. When Strange admits he doesn’t know how, the alien steals all of Strange’s powers at once, returns, and banishes Galactus into the depths of the Mystic Realms, which puts the entire universe in danger. This was a unique Galactus story because it took place in the world of magic, whereas Galactus is a creature of science. When Dormammu showed up and took control of Galactus, Strange was in for the battle of his life. When Galactus killed Dormammu and stole his magic, he ended up as a greater threat than ever before.

3) Annihilation #1-6

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Annihilation was a huge Marvel Comics crossover event series that involved the cosmic characters, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Nova, Kree Empire, Thanos, Galactus, and more. The plot saw Annihilation begin his plan to take over the universe and destroy anyone who didn’t fall in line with his Annihilation Wave. After decimating several planets and civilizations, he took out Galactus, defeating the Eater of Worlds with plans to use him as a bomb. However, the heroes had other plans and ended up saving Galactus so he could help them in the final battle, where he showed how powerful a being he really is. For anyone who loves cosmic Marvel and the worlds Jack Kirby created, this is the Galactus storyline to read.

2) Hunger #1-4

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Released in 2013, Hunger was a four-issue miniseries that took place in the Ultimate Marvel Universe. Galactus ended up crossing over into this world thanks to the events of Age of Ultron, and when he found his counterpart Gah Lak Tus, the two Galactus characters merged and became an almost unstoppable being. He destroyed the Kree homeworld and killed Captain Mar-Vell, which caused Rick Jones to take up the mantle and fight Galactus. This showed Galactus at his most powerful and ruthless, and combining the two forms of Galactus created something different for fans of the cosmic entity. The battle also led to the Cataclysm event series in the Ultimate Marvel Universe, as things continued to break down there.

1) Ultimates Vol. 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Galactus was defeated in his first appearance in the Ultimate Marvel Universe by Nova. Three years later, Galactus was back, but this was a very different event. Here, a being known as the Cosmic Jailer was causing problems and had chained Eternity, and the Marvel Ultimate heroes needed Galactus to help them figure out who this was and how to stop them. He was also put on trial for his new state in life, since his hunger was cured. This storyline was exciting, as it revealed that even the most powerful beings in the universe (Eternity, The Living Tribunal) were not immune to death. Furthermore, Galactus had his most compelling storyline to date, one that shifted the focus from his hunger to his power and status within the universe.