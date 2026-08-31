7 Marvel Villains Who Have Done Things Too Horrible to Forgive

Marvel Comics is home to some of the most three-dimensional and complex villains in modern fiction. Even the biggest names of Marvel’s rogues’ gallery, including Doctor Doom, Magneto, Green Goblin, Venom, and Galactus, have either undergone temporary or permanent redemption arcs or possess motives that make their actions somewhat understandable. However, some characters don’t have tragic backstories or sympathetic motivations to justify their crimes or whose acts are so malevolent that they transcend any possible justification. At the end, these villains just love being evil. With their sadistic or hateful personalities, these vile monsters are responsible for committing some of the most catastrophic atrocities in comic book history. These villains prove that not everyone can or wants to find redemption.

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While morally complex evildoers are always interesting, the sheer depravity and cruelty of these villains make them among the most menacing characters in Marvel Comics.

7) Purple Man

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At first, the name “Purple Man” doesn’t sound that scary. However, there are few characters in all of Marvel who have reached the psychological levels of depravity of Zebediah Killgrave. This purple-skinned villain has pushed the boundaries of the sadistic acts that a person can do with the power of mind control. With the ability to dominate a person’s mind and body, the Purple Man is a master manipulator who uses his gift to get whatever and whoever he wants. A true psychopath, Purple Man will out of sheer boredom have people torture and kill others or themselves. Easily, Purple Man’s most infamous act was turning the hero Jessica Jones into his personal slave for eight months, in which she was forced to helplessly watch as he made her commit crimes and do his every depraved bidding. He’s also a serial rapist who has brainwashed many women into sleeping with him. There are few villains in all of Marvel more disgusting than the Purple Man.

6) Carnage

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There’s no serial killer in Marvel Comics more notorious than Carnage. Even before receiving a Symbiote, Cletus Kasady has been killing family members and innocent people since he was a small child. Few people love killing more than Cletus, and upon merging with the Venom Symbiote’s offspring, he found a way to increase his body count to the hundreds and even thousands. Carnage would never even think about reforming because he just loves torturing, mutilating, and murdering people. Whether it be men, women, or children, Carnage sees them all as fair game for his sadistic pleasure. One of his most infamous acts was during the “Maximum Carnage” storyline, where he assembled a group of superpowered serial killers and painted the streets red with the blood of hundreds of civilians. He even infected an entire town with his Symbiote and forced all the parents to eat their children. Carnage is the definition of evil, and he loves it.

5) Red Skull

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You can’t get much more evil than a literal Nazi. Captain America’s archenemy, the Red Skull, was literally molded by Adolf Hitler to become the hideous face of the Nazi Regime so that he may strike terror into all those who would oppose them. However, the Red Skull is more than just a figurehead, as his bigotry and sadism have led him to continue the Third Reich’s mission of world conquest and global ethnic cleansing well into the modern day. Whereas Captain America embodies the ideals of freedom and equality, Red Skull personifies the darkest parts of humanity. He’s committed countless atrocities during and after World War II, making him the most notorious war criminal in Marvel. There isn’t a single ounce of good within Red Skull, as he believes with his heart and soul in the ideologies of the Nazi Regime, namely domination through means of genocide and oppression. The Red Skull is completely dedicated to his twisted cause and won’t rest until the world bows to his rule.

4) Annihilus

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The Negative Zone is a pocket dimension filled with horrors and abominations that’s impossible to grasp. And controlling this all as the ruler of this twisted realm is the malevolent Annihilus. Yet, even though he possesses the all-powerful Cosmic Rod, Annihilus is overcome with a sense of paranoia towards anything that could potentially destroy him. In the ultimate case of preemptive strikes, Annihilus views the entire positive universe as a threat and therefore must be eradicated in its entirety. Annihilus’ means of achieving this twisted goal is his Annihilation Wave, which is a near-unstoppable fleet of ships numbering in the tens of thousands. Upon escaping the Negative Zone, Annihilus unleashed the Annihilation Wave onto the positive universe without a single thought of mercy. Within the span of a few months, numerous galaxies and billions upon billions of innocent people were destroyed by Annihilus’ unending horde. Annihilus is a villain whose insatiable hunger, paranoia, and desire for conquest have led him to commit one of the worst genocides the Marvel Universe has ever seen.

3) Thanos

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Thanos is a being who’s so evil that the moment his mother laid eyes on him, she tried to kill him because she sensed the darkness within his soul. Obsessed with winning the love of Lady Death, Thanos has butchered and killed countless people. Of course, his most infamous act was creating the Infinity Gauntlet and using its infinite power to kill half of all life in the universe. Yet even without the Gauntlet, Thanos’s crimes are too long to list. He’s forced the populations of entire planets to behead their children, reduced his homeworld to a lifeless wasteland, eradicated civilizations with sadistic glee, and has even attempted to exterminate all life in the multiverse. Thanos’s cruelty also goes beyond cosmic acts of genocide to include physical and psychological torture of individuals. He notably tormented his adoptive daughters Gamora and Nebula to turn them into ruthless killers, slaughtered numerous heroes, and tortures a random human named David every year on his birthday. With such a rap sheet, no wonder Thanos is among the most feared beings in the universe.

2) Dormammu

Doctor Strange consistently battles the most malevolent beings in all of existence, and Dormammu has more than earned his place as the Sorcerer Supreme’s archenemy. The Lord of the Dark Dimension is an entity of unspeakable evil who won’t rest until the entire multiverse is added to his hellish empire. Many universes and dimensions have been absorbed into Dormammu’s domain, with their populations either being slaughtered or forced to worship their new master. Dormammu is incapable of feeling empathy or remorse and instead sees all life in the multiverse as without significance except to be subject to his will and therefore which must be conquered. Even when he’s banned from entering the Marvel Universe, he still finds clever ways to try and break the barrier between worlds. With his near unlimited mystical might and millions of years of conquest, Dormammu is a villain whose ruthless ambition has made him one of the most dreaded entities in the multiverse.

1) Mephisto

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Mephisto is more than just a regular supervillain; he’s the literal Devil. As the ruler of a Hell-like dimension that’s populated with the souls of the damned, Mephisto is the closest thing Marvel has to Satan. And like the Prince of Darkness, Mephisto’s evil primarily expresses itself not through vast armies or overwhelming power, but through tempting, manipulating, and deceiving people; he makes them give in to their darkest desires and tear each other apart. He’ll also make twisted deals with people with insurmountable strings attached. Mephisto has been doing this for billions of years and has accumulated trillions of souls whose endless torture only serves to make him stronger. Additionally, Mephisto is directly responsible for the rise to power of many prominent villains, including Apocalypse, Morgan Le Fay, the Multiversal Masters of Evil, and Thanos. Mephisto seeks only to snuff out all that’s good and joyful in the multiverse. A significant portion of the suffering in the multiverse can either be directly or indirectly tied to Mephisto, and he couldn’t be happier about that fact.