5 Marvel Villains That Spider-Man Can’t Beat on His Own

Spider-Man is Marvel Comics‘ most popular hero. Back when he was introduced, it was thought that him being young and bug-themed would be a problem for readers, but that wasn’t the case at all. Fans loved reading about a character who was like them and Spidey became the standard bearer for the Marvel Universe. While he’s not in the conversation of who is the most powerful Marvel hero, he’s proven to be one of the most formidable out there. He’s defeated numerous powerful threats completely on his own, pushing through the worst situations to get the victory when the chips are down.

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However, as skilled as he is, there are some bad guys out there who are just too much for him. He’d still try and fight them, because that’s what he does, but they would outclass him to such an extent that he would have no hope of victory solo. Spidey is good, but there are some bad guys out there who are just better. Spider-Man can’t beat these five Marvel villains on his own, showing the limits of power and skill.

5) The Shadow King

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The Shadow King is one of the X-Men’s most dangerous foes. Amahl Farouk was a young mutant centuries ago who was targeted by the Shadow King, a being from the Astral Plane that was the sum total of the darkness in the minds of living, possessing him and gaining a body. While Spider-Man would be able to knock him out with one punch if they fought, it would never get to that point. The Shadow King’s mental powers are some of the most formidable ever, allowing him to hold his own in psychic combat against foes like Charles Xavier. He usually fights you by pulling you into the Astral Plane, where he can use everything against you. Spider-Man is tough, but he has exactly zero protection against a telepath at Shadow King’s level. He is strong-willed, but that’s not protection against telepathy this powerful. Shadow King is honestly a villain who can defeat the majority of Marvel heroes out there, so at least Spider-Man shouldn’t feel too bad about not being able to beat him solo.

4) The Void

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The Sentry is one of the most interesting heroes in the Marvel Universe. Bob Reynolds was a drug addict who broke into a scientist’s lab looking for drugs or the ingredients of drugs. He found a serum that he shot up and suddenly gained the power of a million exploding stars. Bob was a man with a lot of mental issues, so gaining this much power broke him to an extent. It created the Void inside him, a being that was all of the dark things in his mind. The Sentry has amazing reality altering powers and mental abilities, as well as vast super strength, durability, speed, and flight, and the Void has the same power level. He’s an enemy who was dangerous enough that the superheroes wiped the memory of the Sentry from Bob and the world; any time he was the Sentry, the Void wasn’t far behind and he’s an extinction-level event. Spider-Man has been in battles against the Void and he usually stays out of the fight as much as possible. The Void is much too powerful for him. In fact, he’s more powerful than the Avengers, making him too much for the Wall-Crawler.

3) Apocalypse

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The X-Men have amazing villains, running the gamut of threat-levels. At the top of that is Apocalypse. The Egyptian mutant has complete control over his molecular structure, super strength and durability, mental powers, and energy controlling abilities. All of this was enhanced by Celestial technology he had found, which also gave him his trademark armor. It’s made of the same stuff the outer shells of Celestials are, making it basically impregnable. Apocalypse has every advantage over Spider-Man. He’s more experienced, a better fighter, and has a wider variety of powers. Add in the fact that Spidey would have no chance of getting through his armor and it shows how impossible beating Apocalypse solo would be for the Wall-Crawler. Apocalypse is out there wiping the floor with entire X-Men teams, taking on the most powerful mutants ever. Spider-Man’s super strength and spider-sense has allowed him to defeat many enemies, but Apocalypse is so much more powerful than him that they wouldn’t make any difference whatsoever.

2) Gorr the God-Butcher

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Gorr the God-Butcher is one of the most dangerous beings in the Marvel Universe. Gorr was the holder of All-Black the Necrosword, a weapon that allowed him to travel the cosmos, hunt down gods, and then destroy them. He finally set his sights on Thor and the two had hellacious battles that would prove how potent that Gorr was. All-Black isn’t a magic sword or anything like that, it’s actually a Klyntar symbiote. While Spider-Man does have a lot of experience with Klyntars, the All-Black is on another level of power than the symbiotes of Venom and Carnage that he’s used to dealing with. Spider-Man’s spider-sense would allow him to stay one step ahead of Gorr for much of the fight, he doesn’t really have any hope of actually winning. The God-Butcher has been killing divinities for years and while Spider-Man is tough, he’s just not on that level. He would get some good jokes in and a few good hits, but it wouldn’t be enough in the end.

1) Thanos

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Thanos is considered Marvel’s greatest villain. The Mad Titan is an Eternal of Titan, gifted with the powers of his people – vast superhuman strength, almost complete invulnerability, cosmic energy manipulation, and some mental powers. His appearance made the other Eternals hate him, leading him down the road of nihilism. Since then, he has ended countless lives and become even more powerful than ever. Thanos is able to go toe to toe with the most powerful heroes and villains out there; even gods and cosmic beings fear him. He’s wiped the floor with powerhouses like Thor and while he’s afraid of the Hulk, he’s fought him to a standstill many times. Spider-Man doesn’t really have a hope in battle against the Mad Titan. He’d be like a gnat trying to break through tank armor. Thanos would end the Wall-Crawler if the two fought solo and it would barely be a problem for him. The villain completely outclasses Spidey and it would be no contest.