7 Most Powerful DC Heroes and Their Greatest Weakness

DC Comics set the original rules for superheroes back in the Golden Age. Back then, heroes were much more powerful, so someone like Alan Scott had the magic ring and also superhuman strength and whatever other powers the writers needed. He also had a nonsensical weakness: wood. These heroic titans needed weaknesses, and writers began to give them to the heroes, something that would stretch on to into the Silver and Bronze Ages of comics. Nowadays, modern heroes aren’t really created with the same kind of weaknesses that they had then (thanks to Marvel, many of these weaknesses are now psychological), but they were once all the rage. Many of the most powerful DC characters have major weaknesses.

These weaknesses take many forms over the years, from tangible things to more esoteric concepts, parts of what define them. Modern comics have made the whole concept way more interesting, as these weaknesses often take new forms. These seven DC powerful heroes have debilitating weaknesses, ones that have been used against them often.

7) Firestorm

Firestorm is one of the most underrated members of the Justice League. The young hero’s powers are more than just his control of nuclear energy, but his ability to manipulate matter and create just about anything he can think of. However, his weakness is inherent in how his powers function. The Firestorm matrix is created when two people are fused together. It’s usually been Professor Martin Stein, who created the matrix to help create superheroes, and jock Ronnie Raymond, as well as the more bookish Jason Roush. The problem is that they have to work together; Raymond has never bothered to learn chemistry and is a handful to deal with, Stein isn’t always pleasant himself, and Roush is much the same as the others. There’s always a chance for conflict between the two parts of the matrix, and that has allowed his enemies to take advantage of him.

6) Orion

The New Gods are one of the most important parts of the DC Multiverse. They battle against the forces of Darkseid and Apokolips, and many of the most powerful beings in all creation clash with the God of Evil. Orion is the son of the lord of Apokolips, traded to New Genesis for the son of Highfather. He’s a war god, but his own heritage works against him. Orion is truly the son of the personification of evil, and can lose control of his anger, his Apokoliptian heritage shining through. His rages are frightening to behold. He’s constantly trying to control his own dark side because if he fails, everyone around him will fall.

5) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter is as formidable as they come, a Swiss Army knife of powers crammed into one lovable shapeshifting package. He has an easy weakness — his fear of fire — but he’s not actually vulnerable to it. He’s only vulnerable to fire because of his fear. Martian Manhunter’s mind can convince himself that he’s so afraid of something that it will literally limit his powers. His mind is his greatest weapon, but it’s also one that can be used against him by anyone powerful enough to make J’onn doubt himself or fear something.

4) Wally West

Wally West is the greatest Flash, growing to become the most powerful speedster in comics. Wally’s Speed Force powers can potentially make him unstoppable, but he still loses at times. Wally has always been someone that holds himself back, and this has effected him greatly over the years. For years after taking up the lightning bolt of the Flash, he limited himself so he couldn’t be faster than Barry. Wally’s problems have always been psychological and learning to deal with the fact that he is as powerful as he wants to be. When Wally really cuts loose, he’s one of the most powerful heroes in the Multiverse, but he always holds himself back.

3) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is the most legendary female hero, and has faced off against the greatest threats imaginable. Wonder Woman has had several weaknesses over the years, usually having to do with bondage of some kind, but Diana’s true weakness is one that goes deeper. Her problem is that she’s a warrior trained to bring peace. She’s constantly wrestling with who she is and what that means to her mission. Sometimes, she’s too violent. Sometimes, she’s not violent enough. She’s forever searching for a balance that might be impossible to strike.

2) Batman

Batman doesn’t have superpowers, but anyone who knows anything about comics knows how powerful he truly is. He can beat anyone if he puts his mind to it, but he has one crucial weakness: that he’s Batman. The Dark Knight is constantly trying to create and live up to his own reputation. He holds himself to such a high standard that even he can’t reach it. He can never accept anything other than inhuman drive in himself, but can also never actually be the person he pretends he is. Batman has created something amazing during his Gotham nights, but he’s also created something that even he can’t always be and that’s cost him.

1) Superman

Superman is the greatest DC hero of them all, and has several very well-known weaknesses. There’s Kryptonite, radioactive chunks of his homeworld, and red sunlight, which make him into a normal human. Magic doesn’t take away his powers but it does actually hurt him. However, one of Superman’s main weaknesses has always been failing to see what he means. In the end, Superman is just a guy from Kansas. He never wanted to be the greatest hero ever. He just wanted to be a guy. He forgets that he’s the greatest example to everyone on Earth. This has led him, and the rest of the DC Universe, down some dark, hard roads.

