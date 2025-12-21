10 DC Series You Should Read in 2026

DC Comics has been on fire in 2025. The Absolute line began in 2024, but really hit its stride this year, with Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman, and Absolute Wonder Woman being joined by Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern, and Absolute Martian Manhunter. All six of these titles sold like hotcakes, and were beloved by fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, the publisher’s main line of books have been fantastic, with the build-up to DC K.O. being especially good. The company has been doing their best to build some amazing books, taking over the top of the sales charts for the first time in years.

2025 has been amazing for fans, and DC has a ton of momentum going into 2026. Looking towards next year, there are some amazing books coming out, many of them continuing from 2025. These are the ten DC books that every fans of the publisher needs to read in 2026, books from the best creators at DC Comics.

10) Justice League Unlimited

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Justice League Unlimited kicked off in the summer of 2024, positioned as one of the flagship books of DC All-In. Helmed by creators Mark Waid and Dan Mora, JLU has given readers some sensational superhero stories, from its opening arc against Inferno, the World’s Finest crossover “We Are Yesterday”, and is currently dealing with the events of DC K.O in the story “The Terrific Ten”. That will take them into 2026, with the above image coming from issue #17. Are villains joining the team? What’s the team’s status after DC K.O.? JLU is going to remain one of the main DC books, boasting one of the best creative teams in comics. It’s always a must read, and 2026 is looking to make it even better.

9) JSA

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice Society is DC’s best team, and JSA (Vol. 2) has been amazing since it began in the summer of 2024. The book’s first year pit them against the Injustice Society, and it’s currently in the middle of “JSA: Year One”, a story that takes readers back to the origin of the team. Writer Jeff Lemire and regular artist Diego Olortegui have been doing an amazing job on the book so far; they’ve been able to combine pulse-pounding superhero action with awesome character drama. It’s easily the best superhero team book right now, and in 2026 it looks like it’s going to continue to earn that appellation.

8) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nightwing has been one of DC’s top books since 2022, and 2025 saw writer Dan Watters and artist Dexter Soy take over. Since then, the team has been able to combine horror and vigilante crime comics perfectly, hitting new levels of quality. We’ve been on a wild ride, as Bludhaven has had to deal with a mysterious new corporation taking over the police just as the Cirque du Sin has targeted the city. Under Watters, Nightwing has kept fans guessing in the best possible way, and 2026 is looking to keep that up. While Soy is leaving the book in February. Watters is so good that this book will still soar next year.

7) Bleeding Hearts

Image COurtesy of DC Vertigo

Vertigo returned to comic shops in 2024, and 2026 is seeing a whole bunch of new creator-owned series dropping. They all seem interesting, but the one that I’m recommending (and have already subbed to at my LCS) is Bleeding Hearts, from writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian. The book takes place on Earth after the zombie apocalypse has ended, and the zombies won. They’ve formed their own culture, their own society, and their own language, but one day Poke (short for Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head) comes back to life. The book follows him as he deals with his return to the land of the living and what it means for the planet’s zombie and human populations. Camp is comics’ hottest writer, and this series looks like it’s going to be yet another feather in his cap.

6) Supergirl

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

2025 was a great year for the Superman comics, with numerous ongoings and miniseries from the Super-Family. Supergirl, by writer/artist Sophie Campbell, was a book that I don’t think anyone expected to be amazing, but boy were they wrong. Campbell found the sweet spot for Supergirl; she’s able to take the different eras of the characters and meld all that seemingly contradictory continuity together flawlessly. Supergirl is basically a Webtoon slice of life superhero book, and it’s fantastic. It’s the kind of comic that is perfect for old people who have followed Supergirl comics for decades (like, ahem, me) and for younger readers who want to see zoomer Supergirl and her life. Campbell is amazing; she gives readers cheesecake and beefcake, slating everyone’s thirst, and tells fun Supergirl stories that feel classic and modern. It’s an outstanding book, and it’s only going to get better next year.

5) Action Comics

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Action Comics in 2025 became the flashback book, taking readers back to Clark Kent’s days as Superboy in Smallville. Written by DC history maven Mark Waid with art by Skylar Patridge, Action Comics has been a lot of fun. Clark has had to wrestle with how to be the kind of superhero that Pa Kent could look up to, all while General Sam Lane watches him, trying to figure out how to use the Boy of Steel to help the United States. 2026 sees Lane finally enlist the boy to help the military, and it will be interesting to see how Waid develops this idea. Waid is exactly the creator to bring back a Silver Age concept like Clark as Superboy, and Action Comics is going to cook next year.

4) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman has been one of the flagship DC books of 2025, helping build the main plot of DC K.O. Currently, the book is all up in the crossover, focusing on Lex Luthor, Lois Lane, and Superboy-Prime as they fight their respective battles against Darkseid’s plans. 2026 is going to be very interesting; series writer Joshua Williamson revealed that after DC K.O., Superboy-Prime is going to replace Superman as the star of the book. Williamson has been flawlessly writing Prime since the summer, so this change is extremely exciting, especially with artist Dan Mora returning to the book in 2026. Superman has already been stellar since it relaunched in 2023, and it looks like it will be even better in 2026.

3) Absolute Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

DC’s Absolute books are fantastic, and the general consensus is that Absolute Wonder Woman, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, is the best. This is the greatest version of Diana in years; in fact, I would say it’s the best we’ve had since George Perez. Absolute Wonder Woman in 2026 is kicking off with the first appearance of Absolute Zatanna, which has fans hyped. This book doesn’t miss, and anyone who isn’t reading yet needs to go out, buy the collected editions, and catch up. This is one of the best books on the market, and 2026 is looking to be more of the same.

2) Absolute Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Absolute Martian Manhunter, by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, is a book that no one thought would be as amazing as it was. The first six issues were mindblowing; Camp and Rodriguez were able to create a compelling, visually complex series that fans loved from the first page. The first six issues of the book were astounding, and it sold so well that DC decided to extend it six more issues. It returns in December 2025, with the rest of its story playing out over the beginning of 2026. This book is a must-read; Camp and Rodriguez are working on another level here and it’s always the best thing on the shelves when it comes out. This is a perfect comic, and if you aren’t reading it in 2026, then you’re making a huge mistake.

1) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman was always DC’s bestselling title in the past, but it wasn’t always everyone’s DC favorite book. However, the tail end of 2025 saw writer Matt Fraction joining artist Jorge Jimenez for a new volume of Batman, and fans been rabid for it. So far, the team has been giving readers some amazing stories, tales that seem to completely understand Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. Instead of writing five or six-part stories, Fraction and Jimenez are giving readers excellent one and done stories, and it’s made the book so much easier to read and recommend. This is a very different Batman comic than what we’ve gotten in previous years, and anyone who likes Batman (so, basically everyone) is going to love this series. Fraction and Jimenez are hitting a new level, and 2026 is the perfect time to jump onto the book.

