7 Most Powerful Female Avengers Of all Time, Ranked

The Avengers are the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, being the world’s premier defense force against any and all threats. While some characters are mainstays on the team, the group is famous for having an ever-evolving roster, always shifting around based on everything from ideological differences to evolving to face a new threat. Practically every hero in Marvel has been an Avenger at one point or another, from a lot of X-Men to the most obscure D-lister. Over the last few years, the Avengers have evolved into the premier power team in Marvel, comprising the best of the best.

In that vein, almost all of Marvel’s strongest superheroines have stood with the Avengers at some point, and today, we’re going to be looking at the seven most powerful female Avengers of all time. Just for the sake of fairness, we’ll only be counting heroines who have been members of the team for more than a single event, and we’re only looking at the main Avengers team, so no side teams. We’re also not counting extremely temporary power boosts for this, such as Captain Marvel gaining the Phoenix Force in Binary, but are counting power boosts that last for more than a single arc. With all that established, let’s look at the strongest female Avengers.

7) Moondragon

Taking last place on our list is Moondragon. While she hasn’t been on the team in quite a while, it’s not due to anything near a lack of power. Moondragon is a powerful telepath and has some feats that can rival those of the absolute strongest, like Professor X. She was once bonded with the Mind Stone, which greatly enhanced her already considerable power. With her powers enhanced, she was able to mind control millions of people at once to stop a worldwide war and compel Thor to do her wishes at the same time. Even without the Infinity Stone, Moondragon is an incredibly powerful psychic and should not be disrespected.

6) She-Hulk

While she might not be the Strongest One There Is, Jennifer Walters has more than enough raw power to take sixth on this list. I don’t think I need to explain why the mean, green, lawyering machine is one of the toughest Avengers out there, as while Jen doesn’t pack quite as much of a punch as her cousin, she can hit about as hard in all the ways that matter. She-Hulk has consistently been one of the Avengers’ powerhouses and even joined the Fantastic Four to fill in for the Thing, which just goes to show how tough she is.

Jen fights like nobody else and hits like only a Hulk can, meaning she more than earns this spot on the list. Everyone else above her, while they might lack her raw strength, makes up for it in terms of versatility and downright hax with their powers.

5) Captain Marvel

Carol Danvers has become one of the mainstay Avengers in the last several years, and she has the raw power to back that assertion. She mixes super strength with the ability to absorb nearly limitless energy and redirect it in powerful blasts. While she isn’t as physically strong as someone like She-Hulk, she more than makes up for it with versatility and potential. When Carol absorbs enough energy, she transforms into her Binary form, which greatly enhances all of her powers and makes her an absolute monster to deal with.

4) Mighty Thor

When Thor Odinson lost the right to lift Mjolnir, Jane Foster picked up the hammer and became the Mighty Thor. She proved to be just as powerful and capable as the original God of Thunder, going toe to toe with the highest tier of divine threats like Odin and Mangog. She could command storms that could scorch an entire galaxy, especially considering that her power was drawn from the God Tempest, a sentient tempest that once battled Odin to a standstill for four days straight. Jane Foster has all the strength of Thor and the mentality of a doctor, and she is not afraid to use all of that to save the day.

3) Storm

While Ororo is generally better known as one of the most powerful X-Men, she has recently joined the Avengers and added some serious power to their ranks. Specifically, she brings divinity granted by her ancestors and weather control that is just as mighty as Thor’s. However, all of that wouldn’t be enough to put her this high on the list without yet another x-factor, and she just recently received that. Storm has recently been revealed as an Avatar of Life, meaning that she has a strong connection to life and a powerful soul that she can host powerful cosmic entities, such as Eternity himself.

In her most recent adventures in Storm (2025), Eternity enhanced her power to such a degree that she was capable of harming Infinity. Storm is only just beginning to unlock the true depths of her divine powers, and once she masters them, she might very well be one of the most powerful heroes in existence.

2) Scarlet Witch

Wanda Maximoff has been one of the most powerful and classic Avengers almost since her debut. She is the premier master of Chaos Magic, which is a fundamental force of the universe and the very embodiment of possibility. When she wields it at her peak, Wanda can rewrite reality to an insane degree. She’s even combined her magical might and sorcery to defeat and cage the Elder God Chthon. On top of all of her own power, Wanda has recently attained the title of Sorcerer Supreme. The magics attached to this position let Doom conquer the world and defeat the entirety of the world’s heroes. With that power in the Scarlet Witch’s hands, there’s no telling just how powerful Wanda really is.

1) Captain Universe

The Enigma Force is one of the strongest powers in the Marvel Universe, bestowing its host with all the might necessary to protect the universe and defend Eternity. The Uni-Power is all but unlimited, letting its wielder remake the universe at their will and granting them cosmic awareness. During Jonathan Hickman’s legendary run on Avengers (2013), the amnesiac woman Tamara Devoux became the Enigma Force’s host, and she fought alongside the Avengers to save the Multiverse from its slow death. Captain Universe is second only to the Beyonders in terms of strength, making her one of, if not the single most powerful hero in existence.

So there we have the seven most powerful female Avengers of all time. Which superheroine on this list is your favorite, and which other heroes do you think deserve a spot on this list? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!