Planet She-Hulk Creators Tease a Sakaar “Turned Up to Eleven” (Exclusive)

Planet She-Hulk smashed its way onto store shelves this week, bringing a fun, Game of Thrones-style romp to the Marvel Universe as, in the wake of Imperial, Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk has been left on New Sakaar by her cousin to watch over things. But a few days has gone longer than expected, things are chaotic, and Jennifer just wants to go home. It’s a fun new adventure and it’s one that will see Jen’s limits constantly tested — which will be as wild for readers as is it will be for She-Hulk.

ComicBook had a chance to speak with Planet She-Hulk writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Aaron Kuder about the exciting new series and both promise an immersive story with a lot of great world building — and readers are going to want to leap right in. We also have an exclusive reveal of the cover for Planet She-Hulk #4 so keep on reading for more!

Love, Betrayal, Magic, and Violence Are Ahead for She-Hulk

ComicBook.com: We got a taste of things with Imperial War: Planet She-Hulk,but this book is letting readers really get into things, which is exciting from the fan perspective. For you, what is the most exciting thing about Planet She-Hulk?

Stephanie Phillips: The most exciting part of this book really is building a new world with Aaron and getting to see that world come to life around Jen. There will be a lot of new characters Jen interacts with and I really love seeing her bring her sensibilities of logic and reason to a planet that prefers violence and chaos.

Jennifer is not her cousin which makes how she’s going to be dealing with Sakaar arguably also very different. What would you say (or tease) is her biggest challenge now that she’s looking over things?

Coming to New Sakaar was supposed to be a favor to her cousin, but the longer she stays, the more the planet and its people start to take root in her. Jen’s biggest challenge is figuring out how to balance her sense of duty with her desire to go home. She’s someone who thrives on control and logic, but Sakaar doesn’t run on either of those things. Sakaar is unpredictable and it forces Jen to lead in ways she never planned to.

What is something you think that will surprise readers the most about Planet She-Hulk?

I think people will be surprised by just how wild and immersive this story gets. Planet She-Hulk drops Jen into a world that’s messy, magical, and constantly testing her limits. There’s love, betrayal, magic, and more than a little violence. It’s everything you’d want from Sakaar turned up to eleven.

She-Hulk’s Sword is Cool (But It Might Not Be the Only Cool Thing Coming!)

Just looking at the pages for Planet She-Hulk #1, the art is insane (in a good way) and there are some really cool action sequences. What has been your favorite thing about drawing this title?

Aaron Kuder: Honestly the whole book has been fun… I love drawing Jen. Her strength, her humorous side… as a character she has such a great balance of Super-hero power and relatable human flaws. It’s also really great drawing the characters of Sakaar. Each has their own unique personality. They feel like “more”, more than just side characters. Drawing this book feels like creating many parts making a greater whole… I’m not sure if that makes sense to anyone but me, but trust me, it’s quite refreshing.

Jennifer’s got that big ol’ sword. It is a seriously cool weapon. Is there anything else cool like that you can tease that fans should be looking out for?

In reference to that element of each part of the story working to create a great whole, it is hard to answer that with giving spoilers… it’s all connected!

We have to ask: you also did art for Godzilla vs. Thor. Who is more fun to draw, She-Hulk or Godzilla and who do you think would win if She-Hulk and the King of the Monsters fought?

Each has their element of fun to draw… Jen embodies that fun Rosie the Riveter, “We Can Do It” vibe. Godzilla, well, he’s Godzilla… city smashing rage. As far as She-Hulk vs Godzilla goes, we should make it happen, I’d be happy to draw it and get back to you.

Get an Exclusive Look at the Cover for Planet She-Hulk #4!

While Planet She-Hulk has just begun, ComicBook also has the first look at the cover for issue #4. Featuring art by Kuder, Jack of Hearts returns… but it doesn’t look at all like the last time we saw Jack and Jen together. When we last saw Jack of Hearts, he and She-Hulk were lovers! Why, now, do we find them on a distant planet locked in battle to the death?!? The planet Sakaar can really change a person… Join She-Hulk as she tries to beat back her own past to keep the present of the planet safe! Planet She-Hulk #4 goes on sale February 11th.

“I love how the relationship between Jen and Jack of Hearts has evolved, so it felt really natural to bring him into Planet She-Hulk and see how that relationship can continue to grow given the very unusual circumstances Jen finds herself in,” Phillips said.

Planet She-Hulk #1 is available now!

