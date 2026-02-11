7 Most Powerful Superheroes Captain America Has Defeated

The hero of World War II and leader of the Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, has cemented himself as one of Marvel Comics’ most iconic characters. With his Super Soldier Serum, unbreakable vibranium shield, and indominable will, Captain America has fought countless foes who seek to destroy the ideals of the United States. However, Captain America’s moral righteousness has sometimes been a double-edged sword, as his unwavering, idealistic beliefs have led him to clash with other members of the superhero community. Oftentimes, Captain America has to face heroes far stronger than he is. Captain America’s strategic mind, courage, and enhanced physique have allowed him to score incredible wins against some of Marvel’s most powerful heroes.

Captain America is a hero who will never let anyone, including his fellow superheroes, stand in his way from doing what he believes is right. From mutants to gods, these are the heroes who proved to be no match for Captain America and his mighty shield.

7) Gambit

During the events of Avengers vs X-Men, various members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Children of the Atom duke it out to determine the fate of mutantkind and Earth. In AvX: Versus #2, Captain America battles the X-Man Gambit, who can charge inorganic objects with energy to make them explode. The battle is long and hard, with Gambit using Captain America’s own shield against him. Even when Captain America subdues Gambit, the mutant pulls out one last trick by detonating the Avenger’s costume. Unfortunately for Gambit, all this does is make Captain America angry, as he finishes off the X-Man with a brutal uppercut.

6) Wolverine

When the Phoenix Force started heading towards Earth, the Avengers and X-Men began fighting over the fate of the entity’s next host, Hope Summers. Since Wolverine was a member of the Avengers at the time, he fought against his fellow X-Men. However, Wolverine and Captain America got into a serious disagreement over how to handle Hope in Avengers vs X-Men #3. While Captain America believed that they could save Hope, Wolverine believed that they should just kill her to save the world. Naturally, the two get into a fight that takes them across the Quincarrier. Wolverine’s brutality and adamantium claws made him a significant threat to Captain America. Still, with some support from Giant Man, Captain America manages to throw Wolverine out of the jet.

5) Cyclops

Captain America and Cyclops are two of the greatest leaders in Marvel Comics, so it was only natural for them to come to blows during the start of Avengers vs X-Men. When Captain America requests that Cyclops hand over Hope to protect her from the Phoenix, the leader of the X-Men refuses and attacks America’s hero with the full force of his optic blasts. While the blast initially knocks Captain America back, not even Cyclops’s Sentinel-cutting lasers can break through the Avenger’s mighty shield. No matter how much energy Cyclops puts into his blasts, Captain America slowly pushes forward. Eventually, Captain America can hit Cyclops square in the face with his shield, knocking the X-Men’s leader down.

4) Nova

In Marvel Comics, the Nova Corps is an organization of interstellar peacekeepers who are given helmets that grant them incredible power. In Secret Avengers #4, Captain America had to stop the Corps’ strongest member, Richard Rider, who had become possessed by the evil eldritch artifact known as the Serpent Crown. When Richard abandoned his helmet to don the crown, Captain America saw an opportunity to even the playing field against the rogue hero. By putting on the helmet, Captain America tapped into the cosmic Nova Force and, within a matter of seconds, completely mastered it. Captain America then proceeded to easily beat the corrupted Richard and free him of the Serpent Crown’s influence.

3) Iron Man

Captain America and Iron Man have the most infamous superhero feud in comic book history because of their differing ideologies. Of course, their most iconic clash occurred during the final battle of the Civil War event. When the Superhero Registration Act emerged to force all heroes to reveal their identities, Iron Man supported it and sought to enforce the Act. At the same time, Captain America opposed it and led a rebellion. During the climactic battle, Iron Man initially held the advantage because his powerful suit could analyze Captain America’s movements. However, Captain America eventually got the upper hand and beat Iron Man to a bloody pulp. Although Captain America surrendered upon seeing the destruction their war had brought, he still managed to beat Iron Man in their brawl.

2) Thor

When Thor was infected by the alien race known as the Brood and transformed into a sadistic monster in Avengers #27, Captain America had to face down the corrupted God of Thunder. Thor is already one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, and with the Brood infection erasing his restraints, Captain America should have stood no chance against the rabid god. Luckily, Thor isn’t the only one worthy enough to wield Mjolnir. With a mighty swing, Captain America knocks Thor out cold with his own hammer. Captain America’s strike with Mjolnir was so powerful that it knocked Thor back to his senses enough for him to rejoin his allies, even though he was still temporarily mutated into a Brood.

1) Hulk

In Fallen Son: The Death of Captain America #4, Spider-Man fights the Rhino and recounts the time he witnessed America’s hero defeat a rampaging Hulk. With the power to generate earthquakes with a stomp and shatter planets with a punch, the Hulk’s infinite strength was far beyond the abilities Captain America’s Super Soldier Serum granted him. Still, by dodging the Hulk’s world-ending strikes and hitting the Jolly Green Giant’s weak points, Captain America held his own. And while Spider-Man did assist in fighting the Hulk, the Avengers’ leader did most of the heavy lifting. With just his wits, fists, and impenetrable shield, Captain America toppled the Incredible Hulk.

