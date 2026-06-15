7 Most Powerful Versions of Captain America, Ranked

Captain America is one of the oldest and most iconic superheroes in Marvel Comics history. Notably, in his introduction in 1941, he punched Adolf Hitler in the face. When Steve Rogers was given the experimental Super Soldier Serum, he was transformed into the physical pinnacle of human potential and was given an indestructible shield. Over the years, there have been countless different incarnations of the First Avenger in both the Earth-616 continuity and throughout the multiverse. Most Captain Americas possess similar levels of physical strength, agility, and endurance. However, some versions of Captain America are so powerful that they rival and even surpass the abilities of their fellow Avengers.

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Across the multiverse, there are versions of Captain America who have achieved unimaginable power. Some incarnations use this power to uphold the ideals of life and liberty for all upon which America was founded. In contrast, other versions of the First Avenger were corrupted by their power-ups. They used it to enforce regimes fueled by tyranny and oppression.

7) Super-Soldier

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One of DC and Marvel’s most ambitious and bizarre crossovers was the Amalgam Universe, or Earth-9602, which had various characters from both companies merge into all-new heroes and villains. For this comic line, DC and Marvel combined their two most virtuous superheroes into the ultimate symbol of truth, justice, and the American way. Clark Kent, aka Super-Soldier, is an obvious amalgamation of Superman and Captain America. By using alien DNA, Clark Kent obtained super-strength, super-speed, flight, super-senses, and heat-vision. Although Super-Soldier isn’t on the same planet-busting level as the Man of Steel, he’s still capable of tossing around tanks with ease and can destroy giant glaciers with a single punch.

6) Major Gamma

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In another example of two heroes fusing to become an unstoppable powerhouse, the villain Diablo’s shuffling of magical Tarot cards led to numerous characters mixing and matching. Captain America merged with the Hulk to become Major Gamma. Infused with gamma radiation, this new version of the First Avenger is significantly stronger. If this power boost proves not to be enough in a fight, Major Gamma can unleash his full power by giving in to his anger. This causes Major Gamma to grow into a bigger, stronger, but dumber gamma-irradiated mutant who can easily demolish scores of magical living statue soldiers. The Hulk has always been one of Marvel’s strongest heroes, and for Captain America to gain the Jade Giant’s powers makes him a major force to be reckoned with.

5) Nova Force Captain America

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The Nova Corps is an intergalactic peace-keeping organization whose members gain immense power through their helmets. Captain America once got his hands on one of these helmets when he had to face the Corps’ most powerful member, Richard Rider, after he became corrupted and possessed by the Serpent Crown. To stop Richard, Captain America asks the helmet’s artificial intelligence, the Worldmind, for maximum power. The result is that when Captain America puts on the helmet, he’s infused with the entirety of the Nova Corps’ power, more than any single Corpsman has handled before. As a one-man Nova Corps, Captain America quickly defeats the possessed Richard and rips the Serpent Crown from his head. The only reason Captain America survived such overwhelming power is his indomitable willpower.

4) Zombie Colonel America

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Earth-2149 is one of the bleakest worlds in the Marvel Multiverse, as a zombie outbreak caused all the Earth’s heroes and villains to become intelligent and superpowered undead cannibals. Even after having the top of his head sliced off, the undead Colonel America managed to become a near-unstoppable cosmic monster when he and other zombified heroes killed and ate the Silver Surfer. This action resulted in all of them gaining fractions of the Power Cosmic. In this form, Colonel America could fire powerful energy beams and cross the galaxy in minutes. With the abilities of the Silver Surfer, the cosmic-powered zombie heroes spread their infection across the universe and ate everyone in their path, including all-powerful beings like Galactus.

3) Soldier Supreme

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Warp World is a strange pocket reality created by Gamora when she obtained the Infinity Stones. Countless characters were pulled into this reality and merged into all-new amalgamated heroes and villains. In Captain America’s case, he merged with Doctor Strange to become Soldier Supreme. Possessing Doctor Strange’s mastery of the mystic arts, Soldier Supreme is among the strongest heroes of Warp World. He can manifest an invincible shield, manipulate souls, conjure unbreakable bindings, and banish enemies to different dimensions. Soldier Supreme can match and defeat the most powerful wizards, demons, and gods like M.O.R.D.O.C., Red Dormammu, and Madame Hel. Soldier Supreme is essentially Marvel’s best soldier and magic-user combined into one unstoppable warrior.

2) Hydra Supreme

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Easily the most controversial incarnation of Captain America, Earth-61311’s Hydra Supreme is a version of the First Avenger who was a member of Hydra. After replacing the main universe version of Captain America, Hydra Supreme and the rest of Hydra took over the United States. To ensure his rule, Hydra Supreme donned an armor that implemented Iron Man technology and fragments of the reality-warping Cosmic Cube. With this suit, not only did Hydra Supreme wipe out most of the Avengers, but he also briefly rewrote reality so that Hydra won World War II. It also doesn’t help that the Cosmic Cube allowed Hydra Supreme to get past Mjolnir’s enchantment so he can wield it despite most definitely not being worthy of it.

1) Phoenix Captain America

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The Phoenix Force is the primordial, omnipotent personification of death and rebirth across the multiverse and has taken many hosts. During the “Enter the Phoenix” story arc, several heroes and villains were granted portions of its power so that they could fight for the chance to become its new host. Captain America was among the heroes chosen, and the power bestowed upon him gave him complete mastery over life and death. He was able to resurrect himself, drain the life force from others, and unleash powerful bursts of cosmic fire that destroyed everything in their path. Captain America managed to get fairly far in the tournament and even defeated a Phoenix Force-empowered Doctor Doom. In this form, only other Phoenix Force hosts could touch Captain America.

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