7 Most Powerful Versions of Spider-Man, Ranked

When a radioactive spider bit the scrawny nerd Peter Parker, he transformed into the Amazing Spider-Man with all the powers of the eight-legged arachnid. With a character who practically is the face of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man has undergone numerous transformations and incarnations both in the main Earth-616 continuity and across the vast multiverse. Most alternate versions of Spider-Man stick to street-level hero antics and only possess the basic spider-like abilities like super-strength, agility, wall-crawling, web-spinning, and a Spider-Sense. However, there are a few versions of Spider-Man in the multiverse that transcend their mere spider-based abilities and are truly powerful Web-Heads.

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Spider-Man has always lived by the mantra of “with great power comes great responsibility.” Given the potent abilities these incarnations of Spider-Man have, they have more responsibility than other versions of the Web-Head, but not all embrace it.

7) Spider-Hulk

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On Earth-122, high school student Peter Parker was bitten by a spider that was imbued with a very different type of radiation. In this universe, Peter was Bruce Banner’s student, which led to him getting bitten by a gamma-irradiated spider. The exposure to gamma radiation through the spider bite caused Peter to mutate not into the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, but instead into the giant and monstrous Spider-Hulk. This nightmarish eight-legged beast is several times larger than the average Hulk and sports massive blades instead of hands. In exchange for this drastic boost in power, Peter loses his humanity and becomes a rabid beast that will kill anything in his path.

6) Japanese Spider-Man

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During the 1970s, the Japanese company Toei Animation created one of the most bizarre versions of Spider-Man. Earth-51778 is home to the live-action Japanese Spider-Man TV series that took significant liberties with the Web-Head’s lore. In this universe, Takuya Yamashiro has all the powers as any basic incarnation of Spider-Man, but with one big difference. With the push of a button from his bracelet, Spider-Man can summon a 60-meter-tall mecha called Leopardon and pilot it to fight kaiju. Leopardon is a goliath of a war machine that’s armed with lasers, an energy shield, and arm rockets. Its most impressive weapon is the Sword Vigor, which can kill any opponent with a single strike, including multiversal villains like Solus.

5) Spider-Naut

During the “8 Deaths of Spider-Man” arc, the Wall-Crawler undergoes one of his strongest transformations. The storyline has Spider-Man fight Cyttorak, the all-powerful eldritch entity that granted Juggernaut his powers. Cyttorak’s daughter Cyra rebelled against her father by giving Spider-Man a portion of his power. This caused Spider-Man to transform into Cyttorak’s avatar, giving him the abilities, build, and outfit of Juggernaut. Like the former X-Men villain, Spider-Man became an invincible force of pure destruction with near infinite strength, durability, and stamina. In this form, he had the strength to generate earthquakes with a punch and jump into space. And once he starts charging, no force in the universe can stop him. Even powerful demons and eldritch gods fall before Spider-Naut’s might.

4) Zombie Spider-Man

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An undead version of Spider-Man doesn’t sound that powerful, but he eventually became one of the greatest threats of his universe. Earth-2149 is a horrific place where a zombie plague caused the entire superhero community to turn into cannibalistic, but still intelligent and superhuman, zombies. Spider-Man and the other zombified heroes gained a significant power boost when they devoured the Silver Surfer, and each gained a portion of the Power Cosmic. With this energy coursing through his rotted veins, Spider-Man could fly across the galaxy in minutes, fire energy blasts, teleport, and manipulate gravity, magnetism, and evolution. There’s perhaps nothing scarier than a cosmic-powered Spider-Man that wants to eat your brains.

3) Ghost Spider

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Earth-11638’s Ghost Spider is a version of the Web-Head who gained the powers of Ghost Rider. Even before becoming the host of the Spirit of Vengeance, this Spider-Man was still one of the strongest incarnations of the hero in the multiverse. Initially far more malevolent, Earth-11638’s Spider-Man built a device that allowed him to kidnap other Spider-Men from alternate universes so that he could drain their power to make himself stronger. By absorbing and killing countless Spider-Men, he became strong enough to defeat villains like Thanos and Galactus single-handedly. And while Spider-Man’s machine drained all of this excess power, he ultimately saw the error of his ways. He became bonded to the Spirit of Vengeance, giving him all the abilities of a Ghost Rider, including the Penance Stare.

2) Captain Universe

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Captain Universe is one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics, and several versions of Spider-Man wielded this mantle’s immense power. People who become Captain Universe absorb the Enigma Force, which grants them potent reality-warping abilities along with super-strength, flight, telekinesis, energy projection, and cosmic awareness. When the main universe version of Spider-Man had the Enigma Force, he was strong enough to punch the Hulk into space. And Earth-13 has a version of the Wall-Crawler that never lost his Captain Universe powers. However, even with the power of the universe at his fingertips, this cosmic Spider-Man doesn’t lose his sense of justice and humanity.

1) Beyonder Spider-Man

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On Earth-20051, the events of Secret Wars play out slightly differently when Doctor Doom stole the omnipotent power of the Beyonder. In this universe, Doom had Wolverine and Spider-Man act as conduits for the Beyonder’s power beforehand. It happened in only a fraction of a moment, but in that instant, Spider-Man obtained omnipotence and omniscience. He used this power to recreate the universe with the inclusion of a place called New Parker City, resurrect Uncle Ben, and effortlessly defeated dozens of Marvel’s strongest villains. However, all this power and impact were immediately stripped away from him when Doom took the Beyonder’s abilities for himself and wiped the Web-Head’s memories. Even if it was for a billionth of a second, this version of Spider-Man practically became God.

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