7 Most Powerful X-Men Villains Who Were Never Part of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Ranked

The X-Men have battled just about anyone and everyone over their time in Marvel Comics, and the most powerful X-Men villains are not always mutants. When the X-Men debuted, they battled Magneto, and it was an interesting dichotomy. Professor Xavier was putting together a team of mutants who could live in harmony with humans and prove there was nothing to fear. However, Magneto would put together a team of mutants who didn’t share those beliefs. In the beginning, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants was about proving mutants were superior to humans and deserved to rule over them. Over time, the Brotherhood’s mantra was taking the offense, knowing that humans would never accept mutants, and they had to fight for their rights. That has always been one of the X-Men’s most interesting storylines.

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However, the X-Men have been involved in many other battles that had nothing to do with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and this includes fights against some of the most powerful villains in the Marvel Universe.

7) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse is a mutant, but he has never been part of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants because he has always seen himself as above joining a group like that. Rather than working as a brotherhood, Apocalypse has always seen himself as a ruler and that is why his teams include the Horsemen or the Alliance of Evil, warriors who follow his every order. En Sabah Nur debuted in X-Factor #5, and he is one of the first-ever mutants, millennia old.

For his power set, Apocalypse is almost immortal, can make himself any shape or size, has super strength, can project energy, and he even has Celestial-tech armor, allowing him teleportation and telepathy. His biggest moment came in Age of Apocalypse, where he conquered the world in an alternate timeline where Professor X died before he ever had a chance to form the X-Men.

6) Cassandra Nova

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Cassandra Nova debuted in New X-Men #114 (2001) during Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s run on the title. Her origin story is extremely disturbing, as she was Charles Xavier’s parasitic twin he tried to kill while they were still in the womb. However, while Xavier was born and went on to live his life, Cassandra’s cells reformed after the incident and grew up to become resentful, seeking vengeance for her brother’s actions.

Nova’s powers include omega-level telepathy and telekinesis that exceed Xavier’s powers, plus the ability to possess other people and body hop. She also has reality-warping powers, which adds to her offensive firepower. However, what really stands out is her ruthless nature. She orchestrated the Sentinel genocide of Genosha in New X-Men #115, killing around 16 million mutants. However, she has never considered joining the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, as she does not play well with others.

5) Shadow King

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Amahl Farouk made his Marvel Comics debut in The X-Men #117 (1979) when he had an astral-plane battle with Professor X in Cairo. While some might confuse Shadow King as a mutant, he is actually a malevolent psychic entity, a manifestation of the dark side of human consciousness. The Shadow King itself lives in the astral-plane, and it can control the bodies and minds of others.

Amahl Farouk is the body that the Shadow King has possessed most in Marvel Comics, and that is who usually serves as one of the X-Men’s most powerful villains. He feeds on hate, and he has been powerful enough to possess some of the strongest mutants of all time, including Legion, Polaris, Colossus, and others. He remains one of the most dangerous enemies of mutants like Xavier, Storm, and Psylocke, but he has never been one to team up with other mutants.

4) Nimrod

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The X-Men have fought several Sentinels over the years, and while they are dangerous robots, they are all usually controlled by someone else. Bolivar Trask created them, but he is not an overly powerful nemesis. Cassandra Nova sent an army of Sentinels to slaughter mutants on Genosha, but this makes her powerful and the Sentinels were only her weapons. However, there is one Sentinel that stands above the rest and remains a powerful X-Men villain all on his own.

This is the Nimrod from Earth-811, created by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. He is an ultra-advanced Sentinel from that “Days of Future Past” timeline and he ended up on Earth-616 when he began hunting Rachel Summers through the timeline. He is almost unbeatable, with a repair system that works like a machine version of Wolverine’s healing factor. He has futuristic weapons built into his armor, and he can manipulate magnetism and gravity. He is also programmed to recognize a target’s powers and adept to them.

3) Proteus

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Proteus is Kevin MacTaggert, the son of Moira MacTaggert, and he debuted in X-Men #125. He was extremely powerful, but he had little control over his powers, which is why he was kept in captivity on Muir Island for the safety of him and the world. These powers included reality warping skills on an almost unlimited scale. This is similar to Wanda Maximoff’s powers, but Proteus might be even more adept at changing or destroying everything with just a thought.

Proteus also has body possession powers, and his only real weakness is metal, which makes Colossus the best person to step up to stop him. The “Proteus Saga” (X-Men #125-128) is considered one of the best X-Men story arcs of all time, and Chris Claremont’s greatest horror story while working on the title. He did return as an ally on Krakoa and was part of the resurrection protocol.

2) The Brood

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The Brood is one of the creepiest X-Men villains, an alien race with a Queen who plants eggs in hosts that they capture. This sounds just like the Xenomorphs in the Alien franchise, and they even share a similar appearance, although smaller with bigger teeth. The aliens first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #155 (1982), and they proved how powerful they were a few issues later in “The Brood Saga,” which ran from Uncanny X-Men #161-167.

When the Brood implants an egg in a host, that host will turn into a new Brood member with their original powers. The X-Men ended up infected by the Brood in “The Brood Saga,” and they almost lost this battle, one of the toughest of their careers. They have become a recurring cosmic menace since then and remain a deadly invasive species. As extraterrestrial parasites, they have nothing to do with the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

1) Mojo

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Mojo is powerful because he rules his own dimension, and when anyone is in his world, he has all the power. He debuted in Longshot #3 (1985) by Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams, and he runs the Mojoverse through television gladiatorial entertainment. When he discovered mutants, he knew that they could be a huge ratings boost for his entertainment empire, and he began to kidnap mutants and force them into servitude on one of his reality shows, with no way to escape.

He has reality manipulation in the Mojoverse, and he holds complete psionic control over his citizens. He also has highly advanced technology and he is immortal as long as his shows keep getting good ratings. He has repeatedly kidnapped X-Men and X-Factor members and has been part of “Mojo Mayhem,” the story with the X-Babies, and “Mojo Worldwide.” As an interdimensional warlord who uses mutants for his own entertainment, he is a villain to the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants as much as he is to the X-Men.

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