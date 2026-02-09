7 Powerful DC Heroes Who Stand No Chance Against Wolverine

Wolverine is easily one of Marvel’s most formidable heroes. This is a hero who chooses to fight the Hulk, something most heroes on Earth-616 (or any Earth in the Marvel Multiverse) do their best to avoid. His adamantium skeleton and healing factor make him basically indestructible, and he’s faster and stronger than any but the most well-trained humans, with low-level super strength and superhuman agility. He owns some pretty impressive wins over some of the biggest names in Marvel (and some surprising losses), and has been on the battlefield against the most formidable heroes and villains. There’s a reason he calls himself “the best there is at what he does”.

Wolverine has done pretty well for himself in the Marvel Universe, but he would also be extremely formidable in the world of DC Comics. DC has some very powerful heroes, and Wolverine would actually be able to take out some of the most potent. These seven powerful DC heroes would get creamed by Wolverine, proving him to be the best in the omniverse.

7) Starfire

The Teen Titans have become legends, and many alumni of the team have become top rank heroes. Starfire joined the group during the New Teen Titans era, and her super strength, durability, starbolts, and flight made her one of the team’s powerhouses. She’s a skilled, potent fighter and Wolverine would beat the pants off her. She’s an amazing combatant, but she’s nowhere near strong enough to overpower his offense. Once upon a time, her starbolts would have been better against him, but since his healing factor has gotten so good it would be difficult for her to do major damage to him. Her flight allows her a way to get away from him, but Wolvie is great at finding ways to ambush enemies. It would be a good fight to watch, but there’s no way for Starfire to win.

6) Beast Boy

Beast Boy is way more powerful than he gets credit for being, something revealed in the latest volume of Titans. He can transform into beasts like Starro the Conqueror, meaning that if he wants to be, he could probably take out most superhero teams. However, he’s not that kind of guy, which is why Wolverine would take him. Beast Boy would make the mistake of jumping into battle against the ol’Canucklehead (probably making a joke about his yellow tights), and get bodied. Wolverine has battled and killed most animals that Garth turns into regularly. Beast Boy is good, but Wolverine is just better.

5) Donna Troy

Donna Troy is more known for her wonky origin than her physical prowess, but she’s definitely no slouch. The adopted sister of Wonder Woman was given a portion of Diana’s power and trained as an Amazon warrior, making her one of the most skilled fighters on the planet. She’s been through everything you can imagine and then some, and is as mentally tough as they come. However, she’s just someone with superhuman physical capabilities of mid-level, and Wolverine has been beating people at her power level for a while. She would get some good shots and surprise Logan, but he’s beaten way stronger than her and would do it again.

4) Atom-Smasher

The Justice Society is a legendary team, with numerous members from across the generations. Back in the day, they had their own version of the Teen Titans, Infinity Inc., and one of the members was Nuklon. Albert Rothstein was the grandson of the villain Cyclotron and the god son of the Golden Age Atom, blessed with the power of super strength and the ability to grow. He joined the JSA as Atom-Smasher and was one of the team’s heavy hitters. It’s hard to say his strength-level, but it’s lower than the Hulk, so Wolverine won’t have much trouble with the hero. He’s been taking down Sentinels for years, and a big strong enemy isn’t something that he would have too much trouble with. He’s a better fighter than Al, has more experience, and is more than capable of taking the big hero down.

3) Jay Garrick

The Flashes have a certain reputation in the DC Multiverse as some of the most powerful beings around. The Speed Force is an amazing power source, but not all of the Flashes are at the same level. Jay Garrick is the oldest Flash, so he’s extremely skilled, but he’s also the least powerful, and this would allow Wolverine to win. The thing that people forget about Logan is that punching him in the face would be like punching a steel wall. Flashes like to throw a bunch of punches at once, so Jay is breaking his hands in his first attack. Wolvie knows how to deal with superfast enemies, and has more experience than Garrick, so the older speedster has no chance against him.

2) Guy Gardner

Okay, so this one is for the real X-fans. Back in Astonishing X-Men (Vol. 3), in the story “Dangerous”, we found out that adamantium can go through the psionic field that Armor produces. Psi energy and the emotional electromagnetic spectrum are probably related, and adamantium has been shown to have numerous effects on energy that other metals don’t. Taking this into account, Wolverine could beat Guy Gardner. He’s one of the Earth’s best Green Lanterns, but he’s also easy to goad into a fight and would make the mistake of trying to beat Logan to prove he was better. The ol’Canucklehead would take advantage of this, and since adamantium can go through certain types of energy (positing that psi energy EES energy are the same), he’d be able to do the deed pretty flawlessly on Guy.

1) Batman

So, Batman has no superpowers, but anyone who doesn’t consider him powerful isn’t paying attention. Batman is one of the most formidable humans in all of comics, and can figure out a way to beat anyone. Except Wolverine. Wolverine has nearly every advantage over Bruce Wayne — he’s stronger, faster, more skilled, more durable, and more experienced. Given enough time, Bats would be able to figure out a way to win, but in a fight without prep time, he doesn’t stand a chance. Logan is too durable, too strong, too tricky to fall to Batman.

