10 Best Love Triangles in Comic Book History, Ranked

Comics may be best known for superheroes and villains engaging in awesome action set pieces that shake the universe, but romance can be just as challenging a battlefield. In DC, Marvel, and other comic companies, relationship drama is oftentimes just as engaging as any crimefighting antics. There was even a time when romance comics sold nearly as well as superhero comics. And of course, nothing brings more drama than a love triangle. Many of these complicated relationships have lasted for decades and have become core features of different characters’ identities and stories. These are the best love triangles to have ever been featured in comics.

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Love triangles can often humanize characters and offer gripping drama, comedy, heartfelt moments, and personal introspection. From heroes and villains to civilians, everyone is out competing for love.

10) Mr. Fantastic, Namor, Invisible Woman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman at first seem like Marvel’s most iconic and healthy married couple. Still, there’s a certain king of the sea who oftentimes tries to butt in. Namor gave up his vendetta against the surface world thanks to the kindness and wisdom of Invisible Woman, which immediately made him infatuated with her. And although she loves and is fiercely loyal to her husband, Invisible Woman will sometimes find herself attracted and tempted by the forbidden fruit that is Namor. It doesn’t help that Mr. Fantastic occasionally can be emotionally distant. There are plenty of alternate universe storylines where Invisible Woman leaves Mr. Fantastic and joins Namor as the queen of Atlantis. These three make up one of Marvel’s first love triangles.

9) Vision, Wonder Man, Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As if dating an android wasn’t complicated enough, Scarlet Witch has also been attracted to another Avengers teammate. Scarlet Witch’s most well-known relationship is with the hero Vision. However, when Ultron first built Vision, he based the android’s brainwaves on the hero Wonder Man. So naturally, since Vision is attracted to Scarlet Witch, that means Wonder Man is as well. This has led to the two heroes having a fierce rivalry that often ends with them fighting for the right to be with Scarlet Witch. And although Scarlet Witch initially married Vision, after their divorce, she began a short-term relationship with Wonder Man.

8) Cyclops, Jean Grey, Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men are home to plenty of romantic dramas, and one of the most complicated and hot-blooded examples is the love triangle between Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Emma Frost. Initially, Emma acted as Cyclops and Jean’s marriage counselor before having a psychic affair with the leader of the X-Men. When Jean discovered the affair, she nearly killed Emma. Still, after Jean’s death, Cyclops and Emma decided to try having a legitimate relationship before eventually breaking up because each betrayed the other. Once Jean came back to life yet again, she and Cyclops rekindled their marriage. And yet, somehow, this is still only the second messiest love triangle that Cyclops and Jean are known for.

7) Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Harley Quinn was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, her core character was that of the Joker’s henchwoman and girlfriend. Although they quickly became the most iconic villainous couple in comics, it was also abundantly clear that the Joker was an abusive monster who constantly exploited and manipulated Harley. In the same series, Harley also became best friends with Poison Ivy. The comics expanded Harley and Ivy’s relationship so that when the former finally broke free of her toxic relationship with the Joker, she started dating Ivy. The pair now have a much more stable and healthy relationship than anything Joker and Harley had ever had. Still, the Joker doesn’t like to lose, so he’s tried several failed attempts to win Harley back.

6) Superman, Lois Lane, Lana Lang

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

A running joke about Superman is that he often has an attraction to women with double-L initials. Of all his relationships, Superman was the most torn between his two loves, Lois Lane and Lana Lang. The kind-hearted Lana Lang grew up with Superman in Smallville before the two became high school sweethearts. When Superman moved to Metropolis, he then developed a loving relationship with fellow reporter at the Daily Planet, the determined Lois Lane. For years, Lois and Lana were heated rivals and constantly competed for Superman’s affections, leading to a ton of drama. Although most people today are well aware that Lois is Superman’s one true love, the love triangle among the three of them lasted for decades.

5) Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson, Black Cat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the defining aspects of Spider-Man’s character is his constant, realistic struggles, including mishaps in the dating pool. Although he started as a loveless loser, over the years, he’s had many relationships with different women. Much as his dual nature in civilian and superhero lives, Spider-Man has a love triangle with two women who embody this duality. On one hand, there’s the fiery and loving Mary Jane Watson, who cherishes Peter and has been married to him for 20 years. On the other hand, the cat burglar Black Cat initially found Spider-Man more attractive before eventually developing a deep connection to Peter as well. After Peter and MJ’s marriage was retconned, Marvel has been making this love triangle the focus of many Spider-Man storylines.

4) Nightwing, Batgirl, Starfire

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Nightwing has always been known for his long-time love triangle with his fellow teammates Batgirl and Starfire. Nightwing has had a long history with both heroines, and he’s even been engaged to each of them at different points in time. As members of the Bat-Family, Batgirl was Nightwing’s first crush, and they’ve helped each other through some of their darkest times. At the same time, Starfire and Nightwing’s time together as Teen Titans has led them to develop a strong chemistry, and they will do anything for each other. Great arguments can be made as to which partner Nightwing should end up with, showing just how effective and engaging of a love triangle it is.

3) Batman, Catwoman, Talia al Ghul

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Is it any surprise that Batman would be attracted to women just as mentally unsound as he is? The Dark Knight’s predominant love interests are the cat-burglar anti-hero Catwoman and the lethal heiress to the League of Assassins, Talia al Ghul. Batman has always tried to convince these women to reform, with differing degrees of success. For Catwoman, while she may oftentimes push Batman away, she has become less of a villain and more of an anti-hero. In contrast, despite being the mother of Batman’s son, Talia has doubled down and has fully committed to her role in the League of Assassins. Still, both women deeply care about the Caped Crusader, and their continuing relationship drama has always been a highlight of Batman comics.

2) Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey

The X-Men Cyclops and Wolverine have always butted heads for a multitude of reasons. Still, at the end of the day, it always comes back to their shared love interest: Jean Grey. Although Jean predominantly has a relationship with Cyclops and is currently married to him, she’s often found herself drawn to the gruff and bad-boy persona of Wolverine. Since Jean was the first person Wolverine remembers showing him kindness and seeing the humanity underneath his savagery, the iconic X-Man has always been pining from the corner for Jean’s hand. Even though Cyclops and Wolverine have fought countless times over Jean’s affection, things took an interesting turn when the trio entered a polyamorous relationship during the Krakoa era.

1) Archie, Betty, Veronica

Image Courtesy of Archie Comics

The most famous love triangle of all time, the relationship between Archie, Betty, and Veronica has been the center of Archie Comics for over 80 years. The kind-hearted yet klutzy Archie constantly finds himself spiraling over whether he should commit to the loving girl-next-door Betty or the wealthy and charismatic Veronica. Unlike many other love triangles on this list, Betty and Veronica are close friends when they’re not fighting for Archie’s attention, making their rivalry more light-hearted. To this day, the complicated yet loving relationship between Archie, Betty, and Veronica is the textbook example of what a love triangle is, and it’s unlikely that it will ever be settled.

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