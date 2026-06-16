7 Strongest Non-DC Superman Copycats, Ranked

Superman is and always will be the superhero that all others derive their ideas from. He’s the character who defined what a superhero is, combining the great power and infinite kindness with all the physical elements that have become hallmarks of the genre. Superman is the genesis point of all things superheroic, and ever since he leapt onto the scene in 1938, superheroes have been a mainstay of the comic book medium. Of course, as with any character who has become as popular and ubiquitous with their genre as Superman, plenty of other people have tried to make their own rendition.

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DC, Marvel, and just about every other comic company has tried their hand at Superman at one point or another. Even though DC is still the leading party in Superman copycats, other companies have definitely made their own awesome renditions. Some are loving homages to the Man of Tomorrow, and others are parodies meant to totally subvert expectations. The point is, there are a lot of Superman copycats, and today, we’re looking at the seven strongest versions not made by DC, and ranking them by just how powerful they are. All Supermen are strong, but these guys take the cake.

7) Omni-Man

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Viltrumites are a far more militaristic, fascist take on Kryptonians. Omni-Man is their Superman, and he definitely packs the proper punch. All Viltrumites are strong enough to rip mountains apart with their bare hands, and Omni-Man was one of the strongest Viltrumites of all. Some of his best feats include defeating the original Guardians of the Globe single-handedly, and later being one-third of the trio that destroyed an entire planet. Granted, the planet was already destabilized, but this is still a phenomenal strength showcase. He’s been shown lifting well over a hundred tons, to boot. He’s a major powershoude in his own universe, but compared to other Supermen, he can’t hold a candle.

6) Plutonian

Image Courtesy of Boom! Studios

The Plutonian was his world’s Superman until he went off the deep end and descended into villainy. While he thought his powers were purely physical, he later learned that he commanded low-level reality manipulation, changing his body to accommodate whatever physical feats he attempted. His greatest showcase was definitely carrying a small black hole in his hand and carrying it across the entire world. Black holes typically weigh billions, if not trillions, of tons, and even if the effort of this stunt killed him, the fact that he managed it at all shows just how incalculably strong the Plutonian was.

5) Gladiator

Gladiator is both one of the strongest and weakest Superman copycats. His powers are based on his self-confidence, meaning that they vary quite heavily based on his disposition. At his peak, however, he’s one of the strongest beings in Marvel. He’s been shown to rip moons and planets apart with relative ease, and his blows have even stunned Galactus. He’s beaten just about every powerful character in Marvel at some point, from the Hulk to Hyperion, and once even matched a Uni-Power-enhanced Invisible Woman blow for blow. Gladiator could be a universal threat if he truly believes he could be.

4) Hyperion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hyperion is one of Marvel’s easiest and most direct parallels to Superman. He’s come in many different incarnations over the years, most being evil or at least morally questionable. Hyperion has some incredible feats under his belt, including once holding two Earths apart during an Incursion. Easily, the strongest version of Hyperion was King Hyperion. The mad monster hopped the multiverse, murdering every powerful hero and villain he came across. He’s killed Galactus, numerous Blue Marvels, and even fought two different Hyperions at the same time. The atomic Eternal is no joke.

3) Blue Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Speaking of Blue Marvel, he’s another of the most powerful Supermen of all. He’s moved meteors the size of Arkansas and been stated as being able to split the moon in half with a single blow. He draws his powers from the antimatter of the Negative Zone, and since that realm is infinite, he can theoretically exert infinite force. He’s beaten King Hyperion and humbled Thor and Hulk without much effort. Heck, according to real-world science, a single gram of antimatter could power New York City for months, exerting the same force as a nuclear bomb. Blue Marvel is a serious powerhouse, and frankly, he might even deserve second or first place, given how close all of these heroes are.

2) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is said to have the power of a million exploding stars, and I believe him. In the physical might department, he’s shown that he can match or overcome just about every hero, and was the only person who could fight World-Breaker Hulk to a standstill. If it were just strength, I’d give second to Blue Marvel, but Sentry has a massive advantage thanks to his molecular manipulation. The Sentry can practically manipulate reality down to its base components, even overcoming Molecule Man. The only thing holding Sentry back is his fear of letting the Void take over, but when he’s in control of the Void, there’s literally nothing that he can’t do. He can even overcome death, subconsciously bringing himself and others back to life.

1) Supreme

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Supreme is the strongest non-DC Superman of all, and that’s especially awesome considering that he’s a love letter to the Man of Tomorrow’s early years. Supreme started as a bog-standard mean Superman clone, but evolved into a wonderful exploration of what makes Superman special. Supreme is truly immortal, both able to revive from the dead stronger than ever to counter whatever killed him, and infinitely reincarnating into every genre as he evolves to face every threat. He’s truly without limits. Heck, he can tear through planets without effort, is stronger than his cousin Suprema, who once lifted an entire universe, and even just one of his hairs can support at least ten thousand pounds. Supreme is as powerful as he needs to be, and Superman needs to be unstoppable.

Which Superman copycat is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!