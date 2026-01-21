7 Strongest Avengers of All Time, Ranked

The Avengers are the primary protectors of the Earth and the universe in Marvel Comics. Over the decades, the team has gone through many different rosters, with almost every hero on Earth and beyond joining the Avengers’ ranks at some point or another. With so many members, it’s no wonder that some of the strongest and most dangerous heroes in existence have become Avengers. Given the scope of planetary, universal, and even multiversal supervillains the Avengers deal with daily, the extra firepower is more than necessary. With such destructive powers at their fingertips, these heroes, some gods and monsters, have truly earned the title of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers have one of the most diverse rosters of heroes in comic book history, ranging from street-level heroes to cosmic defenders of universal order. And while some of these Avengers struggle to avoid letting their virtually absolute power corrupt them, they still do their best to be heroes. From reality warpers to literal gods, these are the most powerful Avengers of all time.

7) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange can do practically anything thanks to his mastery of magic. Through his vast array of incantations and mystical artifacts, Doctor Strange can manipulate time and space, astral-project, banish people to other dimensions, cast illusions, make stars explode, resurrect the dead, transmute matter, create shields that can withstand supernovas, become intangible, control minds, and more. Additionally, when Doctor Strange learned the Words of the Black Priests, he became capable of warping reality with a single word. He’s also defeated countless cosmic and eldritch beings, such as, Dormammu, Nightmare, Galactus, and Death herself. There is quite literally nothing Doctor Strange can’t do.

6) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has many Superman knockoffs, but Sentry is easily the most powerful and dangerous. After taking a super soldier serum, Sentry gained practically infinite strength and speed, as well as the ability to fire energy beams and manipulate molecules. Sentry has battled Galactus and Worldbreaker Hulk to standstills, flown fast enough to bend space and time, destroyed Asgard, torn Ares apart, and defeated the multiverse-threatening Molecule Man. However, Sentry’s power grows even greater when he allows his evil split personality, the Void, to take over. The Void is a malevolent monster who threatens the entire universe when he emerges. Additionally, even if Sentry or the Void is killed, they will eventually be reborn.

5) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A literal God among men, the Mighty Thor is the Asgardian God of Thunder and founding member of the Avengers. For thousands of years, Thor has battled to protect the Nine Realms with his divine strength and his planet-busting hammer, Mjolnir. Thor can summon powerful storms and regularly battles and defeats multiverse-threatening beings like the Phoenix Force, a Celestial, Galactus, and the Elder Gods. Thor has lifted the world-enwrapping Midgard Serpent and resisted the weight of stars. His most impressive feat is overpowering the World Engine, which contains the World Tree Yggdrasil. This tree has branches and roots that connect to infinite universes. Finally, if Thor lets go of his sanity, he enters a state of Warrior Madness where his power increases tenfold.

4) Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although Storm is most well-known for her time with the X-Men, there was a period when she became an Avenger. An Omega-Level mutant, Storm’s abilities allowed her to ascend to godhood. With complete mastery over the weather, Storm can generate all manner of world-ending weather phenomena with ease. And in space, she can conjure solar winds and cosmic storms. Her powers increased to an infinite degree when she became the host of Eternity, the omnipotent and omnipresent living embodiment of the universe. Even Eternity’s sister, the equally powerful Infinity, finds herself at the mercy of Storm’s might. She has also obliterated a multiverse-consuming Black Winter. Storm is more than a mutant; she possesses power that puts her on a level above other Storm Gods.

3) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In a universe of countless physically powerful heroes, Hulk is the strongest there is. Fueled by gamma radiation and limitless rage, the Hulk is an unstoppable force of pure destruction. The Hulk possesses infinite strength that grows with his anger. At the Hulk’s strongest, he can destroy a planet with a stomp, escape a dimension of infinite density, and create shockwaves that could be felt across infinite dimensions. The Hulk has also broken chains made of the First Firmament, which could overpower Eternity. And even if the Hulk were to die somehow, his connection to gamma radiation allows his soul to go through the Green Door, which brings him back to life, no matter how he died.

2) Captain Universe

Image Courtey of Marvel Comics

Created for the sole purpose of protecting the universe and Eternity, the Enigma Force bestows its user with infinite power and the title of Captain Universe. The amnesiac Tamara Devoux joined the Avengers to learn how to control her cosmic powers, as well as help save the multiverse. Through the Enigma Force, Captain Universe can do literally anything she can imagine. She can master all forms of energy and matter on a universal scale, can atomize people, is practically omniscient, and is one of the few beings capable of matching cosmic threats like the Builders. Her role as Eternity’s defender also means that she can battle villains that he is incapable of combating.

1) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch is more than just the strongest Avenger; she’s one of the most powerful beings in the infinite Marvel Multiverse. Through her mastery of Chaos Magic, Scarlet Witch is a Nexus Being, which means that she’s the focal point of all magic in the Marvel Universe and can manipulate the entire multiverse. All of time, space, reality, souls, and minds are hers to command with a thought. At her peak, she’s destroyed the primordial Phoenix Force, imprisoned the Elder God Cthon, rewrote the universe, and wiped out almost all mutantkind just by saying the words “no more mutants.” When her sanity fractures, she threatens to destroy Marvel’s infinite cosmology. Now, as the new Sorcerer Supreme, her power will grow even more.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!