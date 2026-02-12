10 Physically Strongest Avengers, Ranked

The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and they’ve more than proven that in their endless crusade to protect the world from all manner of threats. They’ve gone up against powerhouses like Thanos, cosmic threats like the Builders, and have battled endless armies of AIM soldiers and creations to keep people safe. To fight the endless tides of enemies, the heroes need to be strong, and the easiest way to take someone down is a swift, powerful fist to the face. While there are infinite superpowers, most of the Avengers’ biggest threats are the physically strongest. Of course, only one can be the strongest there is, so today, we’re going to rank the ten physically strongest Avengers.

Now, before we get into it, let’s set some ground rules. We’re only considering raw, physical might for this list, and won’t be taking other powers that mimic strength, such as telekinesis or reality warping, into account. We’re also only counting heroes who have served as Avengers for more than a single issue or event. Sure, the Thing and Colossus have fought alongside the Avengers, but they predominantly belong to other teams. Also, Beta Ray Bill might technically fill Thor’s space in history right now, but he’s never technically been an Avenger, so we unfortunately cannot count him. With the rules established, let’s rank some righteous muscles.

10) Gilgamesh

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gilgamesh is one of the physically strongest Eternals, and he served on the Avengers for a short ten issues in 1989. The Eternals are all strong, but Gilgamesh is powerful even for them. He’s been shown to be able to lift weights exceeding 100 tons, and has gone on many adventures with his good friend, Hercules, who you’ll see later on this list. Gilgamesh is clearly strong, but as it stands, he lacks the feats that everyone else on this list possesses, which makes it difficult to determine the exact level of his strength. As it stands, Gilgamesh takes tenth place for being incredibly strong, but not being able to prove that he belongs to stand alongside the highest tiers.

9) She-Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jen might not be as mean as her just-as-green cousin, but that doesn’t mean she can’t pack a serious punch. She’s a Hulk, after all, so she’s capable of gaining a near-unlimited level of strength when she gets angry. While her original transformations would only let her lift around 50 tons, she’s grown much stronger over the years, with her baseline being around 100 tons now. That’s without taking into account her own Savage transformation, which lets her battle against her cousin on an almost even footing. She-Hulk is one of the strongest there is, and if you say otherwise, she’ll take you to court.

8) Red Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Although he’s spent more time chasing Banner and fighting the Avengers, Thunderbolt Ross has fought alongside the Avengers numerous times. The experiment that transformed him into the Red Hulk made him as strong as his name suggests. He can lift around 100 tons, and has some impressive feats, such as knocking out Uatu the Watcher and going blow-for-blow with Beta Ray Bill. Red Hulk has even overpowered and killed Abomination, who is even stronger than Hulk’s base strength, not accounting for the Jade Giant’s rage boost. However, unlike the regular Hulk, Ross doesn’t get stronger with rage. He has a flat power level, and while he can turn up the heat, that doesn’t help him lift any heavier weights.

7) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As strong as Red Hulk is, this is the part of the list that goes from strong to insanely powerful. Wonder Man is made of pure ionic energy, which grants him a whole retinue of unbelievable powers, although his super strength is under the microscope today. Simon Williams has repeatedly demonstrated he can lift well over 100 tons, and easily overpowered and choked out the Red Hulk in Avengers (2010) #31. He’s been regularly compared to Thor and Sentry, although he’s debated that claim. In Avengers #175, he managed to lift the weights Thor exercises with for a few moments, but only with extreme difficulty. Wonder Man’s not quite at that level, but he’s pretty darn close.

6) Hyperion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Frankly, sixth through third place can be swapped around, almost at leisure. This section sports a level of strength that’s very difficult to tell apart, but I’ll do my best with what I’ve been given. In that regard, this spot is going to one of Marvel’s many Superman pastiches, Hyperion. Specifically, this is the heroic Hyperion of Earth-13034, who joined during Hickman’s legendary run. Hyperion has been shown to match the Hulk in a fist-fight, and he once even lifted the entirety of Atlantis, water and all, to the surface. His most impressive feat is definitely holding two Earths together when they collided during an Incursion. He failed to prevent it, but the fact that he held two planets apart at all is a serious showcase of raw power.

5) Hercules

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Taking fifth place on our list is the demigod of strength, the Prince of Power, Hercules. He’s regularly demonstrated his incalculable strength by going toe-to-toe with Thor and the Hulk. Hercules is the strongest Olympian, and some of his largest feats can put even the gods to shame. In Marvel Team-Up (1972) #28, Hercules dragged the entire island of Manhattan behind him with a chain, which would conservatively weigh over two million pounds. However, his most impressive feat is definitely lifting the heavens in Incredible Hercules #124. It’s impossible to know how heavy the heavens and sky are, but considering several stars and planets were visible inside that burden, it must have been impossibly heavy. And Herc did it all without breaking a sweat.

4) Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is said to have the power of one million exploding suns, and while it’s impossible to know exactly what that looks like, it certainly makes him very, very strong. The Sentry has easily batted aside powerhouses like Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, and Ares. He’s been stated to fight Galactus to a standstill, and although we’ve never seen that take place, I don’t doubt that he could. His biggest showcase of raw strength came when he battled the enraged Hulk in World War Hulk #5. Their battle tore through New York City and threatened to destroy everything, with the two ultimately fighting to a bloody stalemate. However, while the Sentry passed out, the Hulk was able to stand back up. His power is only limited by his unstable mental state.

3) Blue Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Blue Marvel is the other famous Superman pastiche, and this one is even greater than the first. An explosive experiment opening a portal to the Negative Zone turned him into a living antimatter generator. This granted him near-limitless power, which includes physical strength that lets him smack around even heavy-hitters like King Hyperion. He’s casually defeated Wonder Man, Captain Marvel, and the 1610 Hulk without breaking a sweat. Some of his feats include throwing a meteor the size of Arkansas and lifting the American warship Enterprise, which weighs around 93,000 tons, all without exerting himself. Blue Marvel is one of the strongest people in the entire universe, and he’s more than ready to handle any weight the world throws at him.

2) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor is the God of Thunder, the All-Father of Asgard, and the strongest god there’s ever been in the Marvel Universe. Thor has more feats of strength than there are stars in the sky, but we’ll go over a few of his most impressive. Thor has, on his own and without additions like the Odinforce: broken adamantium chains, shoved a literal million tons of dirt, resisted the gravity of a neutron star, lifted the weight of twenty planets, and shoved over the Leaning Tower of Pisa with a pinky. Thor’s base strength is equivalent to Hercules’, but when Thor enhances himself with the Odinforce or falls into a warrior’s rage, his raw power is multiplied and downright unstoppable. Well, almost unstoppable.

1) Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is, without a doubt, the strongest one there is. There is no limit to how powerful the Jade Giant can grow. The angrier he is, the stronger he gets, and the Hulk is unfathomably angry. If we listed all of Hulk’s greatest feats, then we’d be here all day, but let’s go over just a few of his absurd showcases of strength. The Hulk has punched through a time storm that stopped Kang, ripped a pocket dimension apart with a clap, caused earthquakes with a single step, and shook the entire multiverse with a punch. The Hulk has battled almost everyone on this list and has consistently come out on top. He’s the Strongest One There Is, and if anyone has anything to say about that, he’s more than happy to smash them into next week.

