Everything To Know About Marvel’s Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark is an extremely popular Marvel character, and it has almost nothing to do with the comics. What could have been a cute one-off character in the pages of The West Coast Avengers ended up becoming something of a cultural phenomenon, and instead became almost a mascot for several different characters in the Marvel Universe. Jeff went from being a fun little character to work alongside Gwenpool to a character who has appeared with everyone from Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone to Emma Frost and the main-line Avengers. Already a popular Marvel Rivals video game character, he is next appearing in Marvel Strike Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Jeff the Land Shark, Marvel Comics most adorable character.

10) Jeff the Land Shark First Appeared in 2018

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jeff the Land Shark has been around Marvel Comics for seven years now, making his debut in West Coast Avengers Vol. 3 #7. That issue saw the West Coast Avengers battling the Master of Evil West Coast, which was led by MODOK. At the time, the team included both Kate Buship and Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, America Chavez, Kid Omega, Gwenpool, and Fuse. By the end of the issue, Gwenpool convinced the West Coast Avengers to take Jeff back home with them.

9) MODOK Created Jeff the Land Shark

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

As mentioned, the West Coast Avengers were battling the West Coast Masters of Evil in this first issue, and the leader of that group was MODOK (along with Lady Bullseye, Satana, Madame Masque, and more). The vital thing to note here is that MODOK is the being who created Jeffrey as part of a group of land sharks he created to operate as weapons. However, Jeff was too cute and too kind and ended up wanting to be a hero instead. He also dislikes MODOK more than almost anyone because of how MODOK treated him after he was created.

8) Gwenpool Was Jeff the Land Shark’s First Caretaker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gwenpool was the character who demanded that the West Coast Avengers take in Jeff the Land Shark, although Hawkeye (Clint) told her they would get rid of him the first time he bit anyone. That never happened, though. Everyone loved Jeff, and as the Infinity Comics exclusive series, It’s Jeff, showed, Gwenpool wasn’t the only one who took the initiative to care for Jeff. Kate Bishop also fell for the little guy and was there to help care for him until Gwenpool eventually felt the need to pass Jeff off to someone else.

7. Jeff the Land Shark Also Fought with King Deadpool

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gwenpool knew her character was niche and was afraid that if her comic series were canceled, Jeff would disappear from comics. Since she is a fourth-wall-breaking character, this made sense, and the funny thing is that she passed Jeff off to another fourth-wall-breaking character in Deadpool. At this time, Deadpool was King of the Monsters, and he took Jeff with him to his kingdom, protecting him and caring for him when Gwenpool asked. Jeff appeared in Deadpool Vol. 7 #1-10.

6) Elsa Bloodstone Once Became Jeff’s Caretaker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On top of Deadpool, Jeff the Land Shark also grew close to Elsa Bloodstone, who worked with Deadpool in the monster kingdom. When Deadpool took in Jeff, Elsa wasn’t sure what to think. However, there was a brilliant moment in the series where she was sitting beside Jeff and suddenly made a declaration that she would “kill anything that tries to hurt you,” becoming Jeff’s greatest protector. In fact, Elsa became even more obsessed with protecting Jeff than Deadpool was in that series.

5) Jeff Has All the Powers of a Tiny Land Shark

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jeff the Land Shark has no specific powers, although he did gain them at times in his Infinity Comics series, It’s Jeff. His main powers are those of a land shark. He was created without the need to live in water, but his gills still allow him to breathe underwater. He also has shark teeth, although he is about the size of a dog. That said, Jeffrey has had powers on occasion. He is very smart and even once created his own Pym Particles formula to change his size. He also once swallowed a magical stone belonging to Doctor Strange and could shoot blasts from his eyes until he regurgitated the stone. He also ate the Infinity Gauntlet once, but it just gave him a tummy ache.

4) Jeff the Land Shark Loves to Play Dress Up

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If there is one thing that Jeff the Land Shark loves above almost anything else, it is playing dress up. There was one issue of his solo series that saw him steal items from all the Avengers, which led him to steal Falcon’s wings, Captain America’s shield, Doctor Strange’s amulet, Miles Morales’s mask, and Hawkeye’s arrows, which helped him become a new hero in his own right. He also likes to dress up like a dolphin so he can swim without scaring people.

3) Even Emma Frost Loves Jeff the Land Shark

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Emma Frost hates almost everyone. That is just facts. Deadpool once used Jeff the Land Shark to sneak into Krakoa, which caused the X-Men to attack him. When he was brought to Emma, Deadpool was told he could not live in Krakoa or have access there without a visitor’s pass. However, despite the fact that Emma wanted to turn Jeffrey into a handbag, she eventually held him and petted him while dressing down Deadpool. By the end, she kicked Deadpool out again, but seemed very interested in Jeff, who loved the attention he was getting.

2) Jeff’s First Love Interest Ate Him

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jeff the Land Shark developed his first love interest in the pages of Deadpool. However, it didn’t turn out very well for the little guy. Jeffrey fell for a Rafmagjira Kaiju from Monster Island named Smash Smash. However, sadly for Jeff, Smash Smash began a rampage on Manhattan. Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone had to put the kaiju down because if it caused too much damage to Manhattan, the government wouldn’t let the other monsters on the island live in peace. However, before this happened, Smash Smash showed its love for Jeff by eating him. That was the line he shouldn’t have crossed because that is when Deadpool killed the kaiju to save Jeff (and Manhattan). Luckily, Jeff ate his way out of Smash Smash.

1) Jeff the Land Shark Even Bonded with a Symbiote

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jeff the Land Shark has his own symbiote. Thiwas was the Venom IV symbiot, which was part of one of the dragons that Knull brought to Earth with him during the King in Black storyline. When Jeff bit the dragon, a piece of the symbiote came off and bonded to Jeff. Deadpool was able to get it off of him, but the symbiote didn’t leave and instead hid in Jeff’s closet when he was staying with Kate Bishop. It then rebounded to Jeff, but wasn’t as mean since it was no longer under Knull’s control. However, it did make the little shark more uncontrollable, and Kate had to take him to a concert to get the symbiote off. It finally bonded for a third time and helped Jeff fight Zombiotes, after which, Jeff just took off and stored it away with his clothes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!