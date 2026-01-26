Spider-Man’s 10 Best Team-Ups in Marvel Comics

Spider-Man got his start in Marvel Comics as a teenager who was trying to find his way in the world. In the very first issue of his solo comic book, Spider-Man tries to join the Fantastic Four but leaves when he learns they don’t pay. However, it wasn’t long before Marvel decided to create a new team-up comic book in 1992, and it was Spider-Man who took the lead, with each issue showing him teaming up with a different hero. Over the years, Spider-Man has still taken part in team-ups, even in his own comics, and sometimes, his various partners have become synonymous with working alongside Spider-Man.

From his early Marvel Team-Up comics to his most iconic team-ups in his regular series, here is a look at the 10 best superhero team-ups for Spider-Man.

10) Rocket Raccoon

Spider-Man has teamed up with Rocket Raccoon more than once. Rocket has even teamed up with Miles Morales in the past. It is a perfect combination because Spider-Man loves to deliver one-liners, and that is all Rocket does during every single battle. Their most recent team-up came in the current Amazing Spider-Man run, where Spidey rescued Rocket from captivity, and they teamed with a small group of aliens for some space adventures. Seeing the two of them almost trying to out-quip each other is always entertaining.

9) Doctor Strange

When Spider-Man teams up with Doctor Strange, it is always a different story than almost any other team-up for him. That is because Doctor Strange knows a lot about Peter Parker and what he has gone through in his life. This really all hit its high point recently when Peter stole an item from Strange and used it to go to the Spider-Totem. At this point, Strange learned about Mephisto’s deal with Peter and why he did it, and he has been protective of Spider-Man ever since.

8) Venom

Spider-Man and Venom will always be connected, whether Spider-Man likes it or not. That is because Spider-Man was the first Earth-bound hero the Venom symbiote bonded with (unless you believe Deadpool), and it remains connected with Peter Parker as a result. However, Spider-Man hates everything about the symbiote, and that makes their occasional team-ups great because they have to work together, while Spider-Man hates every second of it. With Venom now on Mary Jane, it will be interesting to see the fallout when Peter returns to Earth and figures it out.

7) Black Cat

Some people believe that Mary Jane Watson has always been Spider-Man’s endgame, and that might be true. However, as great as the two of them together are, his best relationship has always been with Black Cat. Spider-Man makes Black Cat want to be a better person, and Felicia accepts Spider-Man for who he is. They are perfect as a couple, and they are even better when they team up to fight crime. Black Cat is the one person Spider-Man can always trust to have his back in a fight, even if that means Felicia saving him from himself.

6) Daredevil

Spider-Man and Daredevil have always had an interesting relationship. In the start, Daredevil was there to help Spider-Man keep his promise to use his powers responsibly. However, over the years, those rules have changed more than once. During the times when Daredevil began to slip up somewhat and lose his sense of right and wrong, it was Spider-Man who was there to rein him back in one way or the other. On top of that, every time they team up, it is a fun adventure, as they remain two of the best heroes in Marvel Comics when it comes to doing the right thing.

5) Ms. Marvel

Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel were a more recent team-up and one that had special meaning and heartbreaking moments. In 2019, Marvel Team-Up was relaunched with Spider-Man and Ms. Marvel teaming up for the first three issues and then Ms. Marvel and Carol Danvers for the next three. In those first three issues, Peter and Kamala Khan kept switching bodies randomly. They actually met five years earlier in Amazing Spider-Man #7, and then Kamala was a big part of the 2022 Spider-Man run during Dark Web.

4) Deadpool

Much like Spider-Man and Rocket Raccoon, his partnership with Deadpool is one that is non-stop insults and one-liners. However, the one thing that really stands out here is that Deadpool is so bad that he even pushes Spider-Man to the limit of tolerance for non-stop banter and quips. The two had their own comic book team-up series that ran from 2016 to 2019, which ran for 50 issues, and the comedic action was a perfect match for the two Marvel heroes. For anyone who felt Spider-Man drove other heroes up the wall with his quips, this gave it back to him tenfold.

3) Human Torch

As mentioned, the first time that Spider-Man tried to team up with anyone, it was when he tried to join the Fantastic Four in Amazing Spider-Man #1. He left when he learned they didn’t pay, but he ended up becoming best friends with the Human Torch shortly after that. Much of the reason for this is that Peter Parker and Johnny Storm were both teenagers, and they could relate to each other being forced into being heroes at such a young age. They have had a fun relationship, with them pranking each other non-stop, but when they need help, they are always there for each other every step of the way.

2) Miles Morales

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are more than just two heroes who team up with each other. Instead, Peter is a mentor to Miles, who came to Earth-616 after Secret Wars ended the Ultimate Universe. They have actually met each other before this when Peter ended up in Miles’ world, thanks to Mystetrio opening a portal between dimensions. As a result, Peter has shared the lessons he learned in life with Miles over the years, and he has always been there to help fight alongside Miles and to offer him anything he needs. Spider-Man and Miles Morales are the perfect pairing.

1) Wolverine

It might seem hard to believe, but the best team-up partner that Spider-Man has ever had is Wolverine. They are nothing alike, but they are perfect together. Wolverine is always angry, is very violent, and kills when needed. Spider-Man lives by a code of honor, wants to save everything (including the bad guys), and refuses to kill. However, together, they seem like the perfect unit. There was even a storyline where they traveled through time and ended up settling in the past before the TVA forced them back to the present day. It was then that these two heroes finally came to understand each other. No team-up is better than Spider-Man and Wolverine.

