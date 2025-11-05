5 Reasons Why Miles Morales is a Better Spider-Man than Peter Parker

Miles Morales was the new Spider-Man in Ultimate Marvel Comics after Peter Parker died, but since he joined Earth-616, he has become a better Spider-Man than the original hero. At the time he was introduced into the Ultimate Marvel line of comics, it was a good way to introduce Spider-Man to a new audience. He was a young teen who was in no way prepared for the life of a superhero, but his youthful optimism was enough to make him a great hero, even as other forces outside himself worked to hold him down. When he moved to Earth-616, he began working with Spider-Man as his mentor, but he has since eclipsed the veteran hero in many ways.

From Miles Morales’ still innocent outlook on the world to his wide support system, here are five ways that Miles Morales is a better Spider-Man than Peter Parker.

5) Miles Has Not Been Beaten Down by the World

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales has not had an easy life. His mother died in the Ultimate Marvel universe, and his father turned on him when he learned he was Spider-Man. However, he never let it bring him down, nor did it drive him to despair. When he moved to Earth-616, Miles’s kindness convinced Molecule Man to bring his parents back from the dead, and Miles has his family back, and he hasn’t faced the same losses as Peter Parker.

Peter lost the love of his life in Gwen Stacy. He had his true love, Mary Jane Watson, taken from him after a deal with Mephisto. He watched other loved ones die, and it seems that Marvel Comics loves nothing more than hurting Spider-Man at every turn. Peter has become a more hardened hero as an adult, even as he still fights to be one. Miles is still optimistic and fights as a hero because it is right, without the weight of the world crushing him at all times.

4) Miles Morales Has a Strong Group of Allies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man has been part of several teams over his career, including the Avengers and Future Foundation. He also has a connection with other members of the spider totem, which includes Miles Morales, who is there to have his back when he needs it. However, from the start, Spider-Man has always been a loner, and he rarely, if ever, seeks out help, except for his long-running Marvel Team-Up comic book series.

Miles Morales is completely different. Miles has a strong support system, not the least of which is his fellow teenage heroes in The Champions. Whether it’s Kamala Khan, Ironheart, Nova, or Brawn, Miles has heroes there to fight with him anytime he needs them. Miles also has Spider-Man ready to help when needed, along with his close friends and family. Peter prefers to go it alone, but Miles is not willing to ask for help, and he has the people there to aid him when needed.

3) Miles Has A Strong Connection to his Community

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter Parker is a hero who has always fought for his hometown, but he has also often seen his fellow New Yorkers turn their backs on him. Whether the police are gunning for him despite his helping them, or the citizens hate him for being a vigilante, Spider-Man has never seemed to catch a break in his own community. To his credit, Spider-Man never stops fighting for New Yorkers, and he has won plenty of them over throughout his career.

However, Miles Morales is very different. He has a close-knit connection with his community. While Peter Parker has always been primarily an outsider, even in his own home, Miles refuses to be an outsider and demands to help, whether he is Spider-Man or Miles, doing his part. It also helps that Miles Morales is part of the Lartino community in New York City, which is even more close-knit and always makes him feel like he has a community where he fits in.

2) Miles Morales’ Family Keeps Him Grounded

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter Parker has his Aunt May, whom he keeps at a distance for her own safety most of the time. That is all he has, especially since he gave up his marriage to Mary Jane Watson in a deal with Mephisto. He is mostly alone, and that is how he has always preferred it, especially after his past girlfriends, like Gwen Stacy, died, and other friends, like Harry Osborn, turned evil.

However, Miles Morales has something Peter Parker doesn’t, though he lost it once in his life as well. In the Ultimate Universe, Miles’ mother died, and his father turned on him after learning he was Spider-Man. That was undone thanks to the Molecule Man, and now his parents are completely supportive of him, and his family is almost more important to Miles than his career as a hero. It makes him an even better hero in the end because he fights for something outside of himself.

1) Miles Has Cooler Powers Than Peter Parker

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Miles Morales and Peter Parker both gained their powers from radioactive spider bites. However, Miles got his powers in the Ultimate Universe, where there was a twist to the event. Miles also gained some venomized powers in the event. Of course, both have similar powers, including the extraordinary strength, agility, and wall-crawling abilities.

That said, Miles’ Spider-Sense is a little more intense than Peter’s powers, as his is almost more precognitive, as he can sense when something isn’t right. He can also focus his Spider-Sense to see through solid matter to determine potential threats. However, his best unique power is Venom Blasts, which allow Miles to generate bio-electricity for offensive purposes, something Spider-Man never dreamed of doing.

What do you think?