5 Best Spider-Man and Wolverine Team-Ups in Marvel

Spider-Man and Wolverine have almost nothing in common, and that might be what makes their team-ups so interesting in Marvel Comics. Spider-Man got his powers as a teenager and has been trying to figure out his way in Marvel ever since. Wolverine is a mutant who experienced a traumatic past thanks to Weapon X and is almost a century older than Spider-Man. However, the two heroes have been involved in some of the best team-ups in comics, and when they are working together, it is always bound to be a good time, even when Wolverine doesn’t always appreciate Spider-Man’s unique sense of humor.

From time travel adventures to simple bar fights, here are the best Spider-Man and Wolverine team-ups in Marvel Comics.

5) Spider-Man & Wolverine (2025)

It remains to be seen how the new Wolverine and Spider-Man team-up comic ends up, as it is still ongoing as 2025 comes to a close. In Spider-Man & Wolverine, it is Logan who comes to Spider-Man for help in finding the Janus Directory, which is a master database that has the identities and missions of every undercover agent, which could put many lives in danger. They then begin battling rogues from both heroes’ pasts, starting with names like Kraven, Omega Red, and Mysterio, and going on from there.

This also has an interesting twist because it turns out Wolverine was friends with Peter Parker’s parents in the past, and he might have had something to do with their deaths. This series has a lot of globetrotting and more enemies than expected, a non-stop barrage of action set up by a man who blames the heroes for his own family’s death.

4) Spider-Man and Wolverine (2003)

Spider-Man and Wolverine was a 2003 Marvel Comics series from the Marvel Knights run of comics. This was a four-issue miniseries that saw Nick Fury enlisting Spider-Man to help find and free Wolverine, who was abducted and is being held hostage. However, Spider-Man had already rescued Wolverine, and this goes into what happened to lead to that point.

This story has the same themes as the later 2025 storyline, with a villain targeting Spider-Man and Wolverine because he hates superheroes, since he blames them for his mother’s death as collateral damage in a superhero and villain fight. This story is a little different since it mostly explains what happened, and most of the action took place in flashback scenes. It’s a fun story with some interesting twists, but it falls short of the best of the best Spider-Man and Wolverine team-ups.

3) Wolverine #74 (2009)

What makes Wolverine #74 so special is that this Spider-Man and Wolverine team-up is not part of a multi-issue series and is instead just a one-shot short story. In this issue, Spider-Man finds Wolverine sitting in a bar, wanting to be left alone. He then approaches Logan and lays out some hard truths about Logan’s problems.

This leads to the two heroes having a small bar fight that is interrupted by some robbers who bust in and realize they picked the wrong bar to rob. Wolverine and Spider-Man stop fighting and destroy the bad guys in a matter of seconds. What really makes this story stand out is that, after the fight, Wolverine admits Spider-Man is right, and he is afraid of things in his own head and the knowledge of terrible things he did in the past, to which Spider-Man assures Logan he will always be there for him.

2) Spider-Man Versus Wolverine (1986)

The first major Wolverine and Spider-Man team-up happened in 1986, and this storyline had a lot going on that changed things for the two heroes. First up, Peter Parker and Ned Leeds were sent to Berlin to investigate a story. It is here that the KGB bursts into their hotel room at the behest of the Foreigner and murders Ned Leeds. That was a shocking moment, and one that later adds to the Hobgoblin storyline, in which his role was never made public knowledge.

However, this is about Spider-Man and Wolverine, and they were independently searching for an assassin named Charlemagne. They found her in a cemetery, and while Wolverine was trying to save her, she attacked Spider-Man from behind, knowing his spider-sense would cause him to strike her. He didn’t realize it was her, and his punch killed her. This mentally destroyed Spider-Man for a long time since he doesn’t kill, and it strengthened Wolverine’s care for Spider-Man in the future.

1) Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine (2010)

The best Spider-Man and Wolverine team-up of all time was released in 2010 with Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine. This was a six-issue miniseries and was a complicated and incredibly entertaining time-travel story. Created by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert, this saw them going backward and forward through time, and it ended up making these two opposites the best of friends.

This was also one of the most emotionally draining stories the two had ever been in together. This has them going into the future and battling Doom the Living Planet and dealing with the Phoenix Force, which was a ton of fun. However, the best part was when they ended up in the 18th century and stayed there for a long time. They became blood brothers, and Peter Parker ended up planning to marry a woman named Sara Bailey. The TVA stopped this, and Wolverine and Logan ended up back in the present day, realizing what they had just lost. It was touching and delivered incredible storytelling.

