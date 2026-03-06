Spider-Man’s 7 Best Superhero Partners, Ranked

Spider-Man is the face of Marvel and one of the best-respected heroes in the entire world. Given that just about every good guy likes Spidey, and he’s Marvel’s number one money-maker, it only makes sense to have the Web-Slinger pair up and fight crime with his fellow heroes. Heck, Marvel Team-Up (1972) was a series all about Spider-Man meeting and working with other heroes, and it lasted for one hundred fifty issues across thirteen years. People love Spider-Man, and they especially love to see Spider-Man save the day alongside their other favorites. The friendly neighborhood hero has battled alongside practically everybody, but not all team-ups are created equal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some heroes just mesh better with Spider-Man, either because they get along great or because their personalities clash in the best ways. Today, we’re going to be looking at seven of Spider-Man’s best superhero team-up partners and ranking them. This list is very tight, and easily could fit at least a dozen other spectacular heroes, but we have to draw a line somewhere, and these seven have the indisputably best dynamic with our Wall-Crawler. So, without further ado, let’s swing into ranking the seven best ream-ups.

7) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Peter and Steven Strange don’t seem like they’d be friends at first glance, and they’re certainly neither’s first choice to hang out, but they work incredibly well together. Strange is Spider-Man’s primary magic connection, and Spidey is always able to handle the esoteric feats Strange might need done. They work together pretty consistently and have saved each other’s lives and souls more times than either can count. They are a great business pair that will always have each other’s back, but they lack that special connection that elevates the other pairing on this list.

6) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America and Spider-Man are Marvel’s two most inspirational and heroic characters. Steve Rogers is everyone’s idol in Marvel, and Spidey is one of his biggest fans. While their team-ups started with hero worship, their dynamic developed into one of mutual respect, where both saw the other as the perfect embodiment of everything a hero should be. They are the best of the best, and complement each other’s skills pretty darn well. Spidey brings out the down-to-earth side of Cap that is often lost in his larger-than-life reputation, and Cap definitely appreciates feeling at home beside a buddy he can trust.

5) Human Torch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Johnny Storm is one of Peter Parker’s best friends, which you can tell from how much they act like they hate each other. Johnny and Peter started as rivals, given that they were Marvel’s first teenage superheroes, and the short-tempered nerd and the headstrong popular kid were practically natural opposites. Over time, however, they bonded like nobody else. They’re one of Marvel’s best comedic duos, and their team-ups are always highlights of whatever book they’re in. They bring the comedy and heart like nobody else, and show everyone what real friendship looks like.

4) Black Cat

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Felicia Hardy’s hero status is pretty contentious, but she’s been one of Spider-Man’s staunchest allies for years, so she’s definitely earned a spot on this list. While these two have an on-again, off-again romance, they’ve consistently remained friends. Whenever either one needs help, the other will drop everything to rush to save the day. Their banter is second to none, and while the constant romantic drama can drag at times, they care about each other enough to fight the entire world, and that’s a sign of real love, in any form. Felicia is one of Spider-Man’s most consistent friends, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

3) Wolverine

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At first glance, Wolverine and Spider-Man seem like they wouldn’t get along at all. That used to be true, as these two butted heads countless times over the years, but they’ve developed some of the strongest mutual respect out there. Even though they often disagree with what the other does, they adore the drive and desire to protect that goes into it. They argue, but at the end of the day, they’ll always have each other’s backs, and when they team up, nobody can withstand their sheer relentlessness. Their fights against villains are some of the most entertaining ones around, combining unmatched acrobatics with unyielding rage. They’re the best they are at what they do, and what they do is really darn entertaining.

2) Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The spectacular Spider-Men are New York’s best web-slinging duo, without any doubt. When Peter and Miles work together, it’s like watching two brothers who love each other to bits. They share the same basic powerset, which gives them unparalleled insight into how the other fights and thinks. Miles and Peter work together like a well-oiled machine, and their shared banter and quips will take down any enemy even faster than any punch, even two with the proportional strength of a spider. These two are one of Marvel’s most underrated teams, and they are definitely the rising stars when it comes to duo work.

1) Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man and Daredevil are the two best street-tier heroes. Whenever Matt and Peter team up, not only is the action going to be top-tier and fluid, but the emotional depth is going to hit like a ton of bricks. Daredevil sees Spider-Man as the best hero in the world, and Spidey sees Matt as the backbone of their level of heroing. They connect with the constant pain the other dredges through, but inspire the other to keep on looking up. When something goes down and either needs to step away, they know they can count on the other to defend their home. They understand what it means to protect New York’s streets better than anybody else, and that endless care is infused in every one of their interactions.

Which hero do you love to see Spider-Man team up with? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!