The 10 Most Dangerous Alternate-Reality Spider-Man Villains, Ranked by Threat Level

The deadliest alternate-reality Spider-Man villains don’t always come from the main Marvel Universe. Many of these villains across the multiverse include predators and tyrants who rule over the alternate Earths and make Spider-Man’s normal rogues’ gallery look tame in comparison. These also aren’t just variants of regular Spider-Man villains, as many of them actually threaten the entire multiverse, coming from worlds like Loomworld, Battleworld, the Ultimate Universe, and more. These are often extinction-level threats not just for Spider-Man, but for the entire spider-totem. These are also not always overpowered villains like the Inheritors, because even a corporate lawyer turned Kingpin holds more power than even the biggest guns.

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From villains across the Spider-Verse to one villain who actually killed Spider-Man, these are the most dangerous alternate-reality Spider-Man villains in Marvel.

10) Olivia Octavius (Earth-1610B)

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Olivia Octavius is from the animated Into the Spider-Verse world, but she deserves a mention as someone who might be deadlier than her 616 counterpart ever was. Olivia “Liv” Octavius is the CEO and head scientist of Alchemax on Earth-1610B, and she is that world’s Doctor Octopus. She also works for Wilson Fisk in that world, making her even deadlier thanks to his massive financial support. She created Fisk’s Super-Collider that would have destroyed the multiverse, meaning she was the true power behind Fisk’s plans. She only lost because of the Super-Collider, and was too powerful for Miles and Peter B. Parker to beat, even when they teamed up.

9) Ultimate Venom (Earth-1610)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ultimate Venom has been hosted by more than one character in the Ultimate Marvel Universe. The main one was Eddie Brock Jr., who was Peter Parker’s childhood best friend in that world since their fathers worked together on the symbiote project. In the Ultimate Marvel Universe, it was created on Earth to cure cancer, not to bond to someone as an alien weapon like in the main Marvel timeline. However, it was extremely dangerous and turned Eddie into a monstrous killing machine. He is stronger than Spider-Man, the symbiote can overload his spider-senses, and Ultimate Venom ended up as one of the two strongest villains that specific universe’s version of Spider-Man ever had to face.

8) Matt Murdock (Earth-65)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While it might seem strange for a non-powered attorney to be listed among the most powerful alternate-reality Spider-Man villains, this is the Earth-65 version of Matt Murdock. Instead of becoming the heroic Daredevil in this world, he became Spider-Gwen’s archenemy and eventually succeeded Wilson Fisk as the Kingpin of Crime. Just like Daredevil, this Matt Murdock variant was still trained by Stick, but then killed the Hand assassins that killed Stick. He then took control of the Hand and overthrew Fisk to take over as that world’s most dangerous mob boss. He is extremely underhanded and not only fought Spider-Gwen, but blackmailed her, using her own family’s problems as collateral.

7) Alchemax (Earth-928)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Alchemax is a very different alternate-reality Spider-Man villain because this is an extremely powerful corporation and not a singular villain that Spider-Man can punch. This is Earth-928, which is the Marvel 2099 universe. Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara) used to work for Alchemax, and this corporation is why he ended up with his superpowers. This corporation controls Nueva York thanks to its privatized police force to monitor all citizens at all times. This group also includes Miguel’s father, Tyler Stone, who is the reason Miguel ended up empowered. This was a villain Spider-Man 2099 couldn’t beat, and one he had to take over from the inside.

6) Fury (Earth-982)

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Fury the Goblin Queen is from the MC2 universe, which is where Mayday Parker is Spider-Girl, following in her father’s footsteps. Fury is Élan DeJunae, a woman who was raised from childhood by a Goblin Cult that worshipped the original Green Goblin, Norman Osborn. This cult promised her to Normie Osborn as a child bride and then exposed her to the Goblin Formula as a child to groom her to become his queen. In the end, it wasn’t Normie who had the power, but Fury, as she forced him to bond with Venom. Her entire existence ended up being someone who tormented Mayday as much as Norman Osborn ever tormented Spider-Man.

5) Shathra (Earth-001)

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Shathra is a wasp-totem goddess from Loomworld (Earth-001), which is where the Inheritors came from. Her task was to weave the “Great Nest,” but she lost out on this when her sister, Neith, ended up favored with her Web of Life and Destiny in the spider-totem mythology. She made her debut in The Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 2) #46 in “The Life and Death of Spiders” when she shape-shifted into a human-looking woman and set out to destroy Spider-Man from within. One of Spier-Man’s most iconic villains of the 2000s, she is nearly unstoppable, a multiversal being that Spider-Man can’t out-power and can only out-think.

4) Regent (Earth-18119)

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Regent is from Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, and he ruled Earth-18119, which was a reality introduced during the 2015 Secret Wars event. He is Augustus Roman, and he wears a suit that uses a Neuro-Transmuter that lets him siphon and channel any superpowers from anyone he has captured and locked up in his prison, the Cellar. In his backstory, he had slaughtered the Avengers, New Warriors, and even ripped off the Hulk’s hand. However, his biggest target was Spider-Man for his spider-sense. Given his triumphs, he remains one of Battleworld’s most powerful villains.

3) Ultimate Green Goblin (Earth-1610)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Ultimate Green Goblin did something very few other alternate-reality Spider-Man villains ever did. He killed Peter Parker. While it turned out Peter was later revived from this attack, that doesn’t diminish the importance of the “Death of Spider-Man” storyline in Ultimate Marvel comics. This was Norman Osborn, and he kept messing with the OZ formula until it turned him into a monstrous being rather than a man using tech with enhanced human abilities. Killing Peter Parker and leading to the introduction of Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man is something no other alternate-reality villain was able to pull off in such a grand manner.

2) Morlun (Earth-001)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. introduced Morlun in Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2 #30, and he ended up as the most powerful alternate-reality Spider-Man villain in Marvel Comics. He was an unstoppable predator who killed animal-totem heroes and villains by draining their life force to keep himself at full power. Once he gets the scent of a person, they can’t escape him, and he is relentless. His greatest display of power was in one of the most iconic Spider-Man moments since 2000, “The Other,” when he brutalized Spider-Man and even tore out his left eye. Peter only survived when he embraced his “spider” side and bit Morlun’s throat out with his new powers. Despite that, Morlun returned later and remains a multiversal threat to every spider-totem.

1) Solus (Earth-001)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Morlun was a powerful alternate-reality Spider-Man villain, but Solus is more powerful as the patriarch of the Inheritors, which Morlun is part of. He formed the clan on Earth-001 and debuted in Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 3) #9 by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli during “Spider-Verse.” He is functionally immortal, doesn’t age, and is immune to all known diseases. He is strong enough to fight a Cosmic Spider-Man-tier Enigma Force and consumed that overpowered hero. He is also the only Inheritor who doesn’t need to feed on totem life forces to survive, and chooses to feed instead. While the most powerful, he is also the one Inheritor who died and can’t be resurrected, thanks to Miles Morales as Captain Universe killing him using the Sword Vigor. This was a lucky move because he was unstoppable until that moment.

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