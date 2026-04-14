The 7 Best Spider-Man Creative Teams in Marvel Comics History

Spider-Man was created in 1962 in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and since then, the character has had some incredible creative teams over the next six-plus decades. While Lee and Ditko created Spider-Man and many of his most famous rogues, later creators had a hand in creating his iconic legacy. From his relationship with Mary Jane Watson to creating villains like the Kingpin and Venom, to writing some of the best stories in Marvel Comics history, Spider-Man’s creative teams have left a mark on the industry that rivals any other character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at the seven best Spider-Man creative teams, from his original creators to teams that made huge differences in the character’s history.

7) David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane cemented themselves in Spider-Man history when they created Venom, with the character’s first full appearance coming in Amazing Spider-Man #300. This was just part of their iconic run, which solidified McFarlane’s groundbreaking art style that helped him eventually move on to become part of the founding team that started Image Comics.

It is also notable to recognize the work that Michelinie and McFarlane put into Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson’s marriage during their run, making their emotional relationship issues as important as the Wall-Crawler’s superhero activities. Notable storylines of this run include the Inferno crossover, the return of several classic villains (including a great Lizard storyline), and of course, the new threat of Venom and Eddie Brock.

6) Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ron Frenz joined the team for the Amazing Spider-Man series in 1984 as a substitute for John Romita Jr., but he ended up sticking with the issue thanks to his strong chemistry with writer Tom DeFalco. This was the creative team that introduced the world to the black costume in Amazing Spider-Man #252 in 1984, and they were also the team that revealed it was a symbiote in Amazing Spider-Man #258.

While David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane introduced Venom, it was Frenz and DeFalco who actually introduced the symbiote. This was also the team responsible for introducing Silver Sable (Amazing Spider-Man #265). The team was so respected in Marvel Comics, that they reunited years later to create Mayday Parker (Spider-Girl) in What If…? (Vol. 2) #105 in 1988, which launched a new series for her. The two worked together from 1984 to 1986.

5) Stan Lee and John Romita Sr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

John Romita Sr. replaced Steve Ditko with Amazing Spider-Man #39 in 1966 and he had a lot to live up to after Ditko quit the title abruptly. However, Romita Sr. went on to establish himself as one of marvel’s most recognizable artists and he created the Peter Parker look that remains one of the most definitive in the company’s history.

Together, Romita Sr. and Lee worked together to create Rhine, the Shocker, and even Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Amazing Spider-Man #50). Romita Sr. was a huge part of Amazing Spider-Man comic book, as he did more than just create the art for Stan Lee’s stories. Romita Sr. also helped establish the Marvel Method of storytelling, where he translated what Lee wrote into full visual narratives for the issues. The two worked on the title from 1966-1971.

4) Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, and John Romita Sr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gerry Conway, Gil Kane, and John Romita Sr. wrote what might be one of the most definitive Spider-Man stories of all time when they penned “The Night Gwen Stacy Died” in 1973 (Amazing Spider-Man #121-122). This was a story that really pushed Marvel Comics from its silver age slightly goofy superhero stories into something darker and more realistic, as it killed a major Marvel character and changed comic book storytelling as an art.

Conway’s work on the title also introduced the Jackal (which led to the Clone Saga) and the Punisher, who has become one of Marvel’s most iconic antiheroes. The three Marvel creators worked together to introduce darker, more mature storytelling where Spider-Man had to deal with intense grief, and moral ambiguity became a key to his defining storylines.

3) J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

J.M DeMatteis and Mike Zeck are responsible for one of the best Spider-Man storylines in history when they created “Kraven’s Last Hunt” in 1987, a six-issue tale that crossed over between Web of Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man, and Spectacular Spider-Man. This was one of the darkest storylines in Spider-Man’s history, as he not only lost, but it all ended with one of his most iconic villains ending his own life. This team showed a more adult-oriented storyline than anyone who came before.

Zeck also brought something new to Spider-Man stories, as his photo-realistic designs were a perfect match for DeMatteis, who offered up a lot of more serious literary elements in his tales. While their highlight was “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” their work left a legacy that many creative teams struggled to match.

2) Roger Stern and John Romita Jr

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. worked on The Amazing Spider-Man for 26 issues in the early 1980s, and their time on the comic is considered the best run from start to finish for any creative team for the character. In Amazing Spider-Man #238, they introduced the Hobgoblin, a character whose identity was kept a secret and helped create one of the best mystery storylines of the decade, if not of the entire run of Spider-Man comics.

This was also the team that created “Nothing Can Stop the Juggernaut,” which remains listed among the best Spider-Man stories ever told, and the issue where Spider-Man proved his power among Marvel heavyweights. They also created “The Kid Who Collects Spider-Man,” a one-issue story that remains the most emotional and heartbreaking in Spider-Man history. Roger Stern ranks second to only Stan Lee for writers who really understood Spider-Man as a character.

1) Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created Spider-Man, and if it wasn’t for their groundbreaking work, he never would have become such a beloved icon in the world of comics. In an era where superheroes were bigger-than-life, Lee and Ditko created a character who was a simple teenager, with high school problems, and someone who had no idea what he was doing for a long time.

As a result, Lee and Ditko brought a character to comic books that the young readers buying them could relate to for the first time. They also created everyone from Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin to Sandman, Electro, Mysterio, Vulture, and many more. Ditko designed the Spider-Man costume that is still used to this day, and the two worked together for four years before Ditko quit Marvel after Amazing Spider-Man #38.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!