Batman is the most popular character in comics. The Dark Knight has been dominating the conversation for decades and has changed comics in many ways. One of the biggest came in 1940, when readers were introduced to the first kid sidekick, Robin. Since then, family has become an important theme in the Batman comics, and more bat-themed characters and allies joined the fold. Eventually, readers got what is probably the most successful family of heroes ever in the Bat-Family. The Bat-Family changed the way fans looked at superheroes, becoming one of the first families of heroes. There have been entire eras of DC defined by the Batman family.

Over the years, we’ve gotten so many members of the Bat-Family it isn’t funny. Some of them have disappeared, but many of them have become icons. Here are the best members of the Batman family, heroes who helped change the way fans look at superhero families.

10) Stephanie Brown

image courtesy of dc comics

Stephanie Brown was introduced as Spoiler, the daughter of Cluemaster. She became a partner and girlfriend to Tim Drake, eventually becoming Robin herself for a short period before being killed off. She returned as Batgirl right before the New 52 started, and would disappear for years until fan outrage brought her back. Stephanie has a vocal contingent of fans, and they’ve been keeping her afloat for decades. She’s easily one of the most beloved members of the Bat-Family, having been wronged by the DC brass numerous times. However, she’s always come back, and every time more fans fall in love with her.

9) Cassandra Cain

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batgirl is one of the most important mantles in the Bat-Family, but it went fallow for years after Barbara Gordon was paralyzed. That would change in the classic “No Man’s Land”, when the Huntress would take up the mantle. However, she would quit and was replaced by Cassandra Cain. The daughter of Lady Shiva and assassin David Cain, she was raised to be a killing machine. However, joining the Bat-Family allowed her to become an actual human being, and she’s become one of the most beloved characters in Bat-history. Her growth over the decades has been awesome to see, and while DC has often tried to overshadow her with other characters, her fans have kept her a vital part of the Bat-Family.

8) Jason Todd

Image Courtesy of DC COmics

Jason Todd is the second Robin, and he’s had quite a history. First created as a copy of Dick Grayson, down to a similar origin, he eventually became the mouthy, angry Robin, and was killed off in the mid ’80s. However, his return as the villainous Red Hood in the ’00s put him on the road to actually being loved by fans. Jason is the black sheep of the Bat-Family, its most formidable fighter, having to deal with the fact that he is the least loved Robin, and the trauma of his death. The character has had his ups and downs, but he’s finally become someone that fans want to read about and it’s only a matter of time before DC gives him a solo series again.

7) Tim Drake

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Tim Drake made Robin cool again. The young Batman fan was able to convince the Caped Crusader to bring back the Boy Wonder, and has since become the most successful Robin since Dick. Tim helmed his own solo series for well over a decade, helped found Young Justice, and was part of the re-invigoration of the Teen Titans in the ’00s. The introduction of Damian Wayne saw the beginning of his marginalization, ending an era of Batman comics. Drake was further victimized by the New 52, like the rest of his generation of heroes, and has spent a while getting back to where he was. He’s the Robin of several generations of DC readers, and is something of an icon in his own right.

6) Batwoman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Once upon a time, Batwoman was created to be the girlfriend of Batman (seemingly to stop the accusations of homosexuality brought up by Seduction of the Innocent). Kathy Kane was a Silver Age cliche, and disappeared as the years went by. However, 2006’s 52 would bring us a new version of the character, a lesbian former soldier and scion of wealth, allowing her to become an integral part of the Batman family. She’s as tough as nails and one of the most interesting characters in the DC Multiverse. While the publisher hasn’t always treated her right, she’s still a top Bat-character. Much like Steph and Cass, her fans have never let DC keep her down.

5) Catwoman

Image COurtesy of DC Comics

Catwoman was once a femme fatale cat-burglar, her and the Dark Knight having a will-they, won’t they flirtation for decades. Catwoman has changed a lot over the years, and has become something of hero, helming numerous solo series and joining Batman as a guest star multuple times. She’s basically the perfect woman for Batman, but their issues with the world keep them apart (fans have baited and switched with their relationship by DC numerous times). She’s one of the most skilled members of the Bat-Family, and is one of the most well-known female characters in comics.

4) Damian Wayne

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Damian Wayne is the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, the heir to two legacies. Damian is known for being the mouthiest of the Bat-Family, an arrogant kid who can be insufferable, but is well-trained enough to back it up. He’s had quite a journey since his debut way back in the Grant Morrison run on Batman, taking his place as Robin at both Dick Grayson and his father’s sides. He’s become best friends with Jon Kent, had his own team of Teen Titans, and is one of the most formidable teenage heroes ever created. He’s become a much more well-rounded character than ever, and a fun part of the Bat-Family. Damian likes to remind everyone that he will be Batman one day, and anyone who doubts him is in for a beating.

3) Barbara Gordon

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Barbara Gordon is an undisputed icon. Gordon first appeared as Batgirl, fighting alongside Batman and Robin in the Silver and Bronze Ages, and becoming best friends with Supergirl. Her paralysis in The Killing Joke ended all of that, but it wasn’t the end of the character. She became Oracle, acting as support for every hero in Gotham and beyond, even rising to the level of the JLA, joining the team during the landmark Morrison run. She’s since become Batgirl, reigniting her relationship with original Robin Dick Grayson, and basically proving why fans have loved her so much for ages. She’s a legend, and has become one of the most beloved characters in the history of the Bat-Family.

2) Bruce Wayne

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is one of the most formidable heroes ever, both when it comes to fighting evil and sales. Bruce Wayne has risen to the top of the comic industry and beyond, a character that is beloved by generations of fans. There are few characters who can match him in most areas. Everyone knows why he’s a great character, but as far as it goes, the whole “Bat-Gos” (a typo of Bat-God that has become popular online) thing has gotten kind of old. Everyone loves Batman, but he’s become his own kind of cliche over the decades, which has held him from the top spot on his own list.

1) Dick Grayson

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is an icon, but in some very important ways, Dick Grayson is a more important character. The first Robin introduced the kid sidekick to readers and founded the Teen Titans. He was the first sidekick to create his own heroic identity and become a leader, finding success as Nightwing that no other member of the Bat-Family (or any sidekick in general) has achieved. Nightwing is a DC legend, and has become one of the leaders of the entire DC superhero community. He’s a fun character with lots of depths, and numerous important ties to heroes all over the multiverse. He’s the best member of the Bat-Family by a pretty far margin.

