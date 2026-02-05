7 Most Powerful Superheroes Batman has Defeated

Batman possesses the most iconic rogues’ gallery in DC Comics, contending with enemies like the Joker and Ra’s al Ghul who are constantly attacking Gotham City. However, while the Dark Knight spends most of his time fighting villains, there have also been plenty of times when he’s been forced to battle fellow heroes. This isn’t that surprising, because Batman is well-known for his brash attitude and for the dozens of contingency plans he has in case superheroes become corrupted or just get out of line. And despite lacking any powers, Batman frequently finds himself emerging victorious. Whether through extensive prep time or sheer willpower, the Dark Knight has defeated some of the strongest superheroes in both the main continuity and during crossover events.

Hero vs hero fights are a staple in superhero comics, and Batman often finds himself the center of them. Batman’s inflexible code of justice usually puts him in direct conflict with heroes he would otherwise consider his allies or even his friends. These are the most powerful superheroes the Caped Crusader absolutely humbled.

7) Captain America

Image Courtesy of DC and Marvel Comics

During the DC vs Marvel crossover event, the Dark Knight found himself squaring off against the leader of the Avengers, Captain America. Thanks to the Super Soldier Serum coursing through his veins, Captain America is significantly stronger and faster than Batman. Still, the Caped Crusader’s gadgets, martial arts, and cagey tactics ensure that their battle lasts for hours and ends up in the sewers. There, when a pipe releases a ton of water on Captain America, Batman uses the distraction to knock America’s hero out cold with a Batarang. However, when Captain America goes under the water, Batman dives in and saves him from drowning.

6) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The King of Atlantis, Aquaman, is a hero who’s a master of the ocean and has strength comparable to Wonder Woman, making him one of the Justice League’s toughest members. Yet Batman doesn’t even need to use his gadgets to defeat him. In the story “Reign of the Joker,” the Clown Prince of Crime attacks Atlantis. Aquaman goes to the Dark Knight for advice on how to defeat the maniacal villain. When Batman refuses to help, the enraged king lunges to attack the Caped Crusader. With his martial arts, the Dark Knight easily overpowers Aquaman and reduces the hero to his knees. Batman then reveals that he did this to learn what Aquaman is made of and how best to advise him the way to defeat the Joker.

5) Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Guy Gardner is well-known as one of the most powerful Green Lanterns in the Corps, able to destroy entire fleets of alien starships with his ring. Unfortunately, he’s also well-known for being an arrogant loose cannon who constantly gets on everyone’s nerves, especially Batman’s. In the series Justice League International, Batman finally has enough of Guy’s attitude. Guy once again challenges Batman’s leadership and even tries to punch him. Hilariously, Batman knocks Guy out with one swift punch to the face. This is a loss that neither the Justice League nor readers will ever let Guy live down.

4) Hulk

Image Courtesy of DC and Marvel Comics

In 1976, DC and Marvel pitted their two angriest characters against each other in Batman vs The Incredible Hulk. When the Hulk goes on another rampage, Batman swoops in to stop the Jolly Green Giant. Obviously, the Caped Crusader stands no chance of overpowering a creature with infinite strength, so he relies instead on his gadgets and acrobatics. While dodging the Hulk’s vicious strikes, Batman deploys knockout gas. The Hulk quickly figures out the Dark Knight’s plan and starts holding his breath. To get the Hulk to breathe in the knockout gas, Batman performs one of his most ludicrous feats. With a single kick to the gut, Batman forces the Hulk to inhale the knockout gas and finally puts the monster to sleep.

3) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With their contrasting abilities and personalities, Superman and Batman have one of the most iconic friendships and rivalries in comic book history. The two heroes have fought since they first met in 1941. Despite Superman having enough power to destroy galaxies, the Dark Knight often emerges victorious. Batman’s most iconic victory over the Man of Steel occurred in the alternate future storyline The Dark Knight Returns. When the U.S. Government sends Superman to arrest Batman, the old Caped Crusader uses sonics, electricity, Kryptonite gas, and a high-tech suit of armor to even the playing field. The plan works, and Superman is left bruised and bloodied in one of his most memorable defeats.

2) Justice League

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is infamous for the many contingency plans he creates in case the Justice League turns evil. Those plans turned out to be necessary during “Batman: Endgame,” when the Joker infects Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Aquaman with a toxin that puts them under the villain’s control. To survive being attacked by some of the strongest heroes in the universe, Batman deploys his Justice Buster suit that contains countermeasures for every League member. With the Justice Buster, Batman makes the Flash slip on a frictionless substance, dehydrates Aquaman, and puts Wonder Woman in a dream-like trance. When the crazed Superman tears Batman out of the armor, the Caped Crusader defeats him by spitting Kryptonite gum into his face.

1) Spectre

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The physical embodiment of God’s wrath, the Spectre is one of the most powerful beings in the multiverse. With Spectre’s reality-warping powers, it seems ludicrous to believe that Batman had even a fraction of a chance to defeat him. Never one to care about the odds, the Dark Knight faces off against the Spectre when he starts killing Gotham criminals in Tales of the Unexpected #4. When the Spectre’s goes after his latest target, Batman swoops in and kicks the omnipotent angel square in the face. The attack surprisingly hurts the Spectre, and when he threatens Batman, the Dark Knight coldly tells him to get out of his city or else. The Spectre caves into Batman’s threat and retreats. Because he’s Batman.

