The First 10 Villains Barry Allen’s Flash Fought, Ranked by Power

Few heroes have had so many iconic villains appear within their first 10 supervillain fights as Barry Allen’s Flash in DC Comics. Barry Allen made his DC debut in Showcase #4 (1956) by Robert Kanigher, John Broome, and Carmine Infantino. This was the comic book that many credit with kicking off the Silver Age of comic books, and Allen’s Flash was the first new modern-day superhero for DC. Over the next four years, Broome and Infantino were the main creative team that built up Flash’s rogues’ gallery. They introduced some of his most notable villains between 1956 and 1960, one of the greatest villain roll-outs in comic book history.

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For the most part, these villains had gadgets, weapons, and powers that helped them offset Flash’s speedster powers, and it made them iconic, with seven of the first 10 going on to stand the test of time as Flash’s most powerful and recurring villains.

10) Mazdan

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Sitting at the bottom of the list as the weakest of Flash’s first 10 villains is Mazdan. He was the second villain Flash fought, debuting in Showcase #4 (1956) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He is a villain from the far future, a thief who was sent into exile in the desolate 50th century thanks to a time capsule. However, an accident sent him to the 20th century instead, when he fought Flash. He had futuristic weapons that could pull objects through the air and generate rings of intense heat. He also had a contact lens that could fire heat blasts. Flash ended up beating Mazdan easily and then ran fast enough to deliver him back to the future.

9) Turtle Man

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Turtle Man was the very first villain Barry Allen’s Flash ever faced, debuting in Showcase #4 (1956) by Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino. This was also the same issue that introduced Flash into DC Comics. The parallel was clear. Flash is the fastest man alive, and the Turtle is the world’s slowest man. The Turtle believed he could rob a bank, and Barry’s superspeed would miss him and overshoot on every attack. It almost worked, too, but Flash was able to creatively make a vortex and trap Turtle in it to stop him. Turtle ranks ahead of Mazdan because later stories had him evolve into a speed-stealing villain.

8) Pied Piper

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Hartley Rathaway debuted as Pied Piper in The Flash #106 (1959) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He was a man who was born deaf, but he received hearing through implants funded by his wealthy father. This made him obsessed with sound, so he created a flute that he could use to hypnotize anyone who could hear it. In his first appearance, he used his flute to gather numerous crooks to help him on a crime wave before Flash stopped him. While mind control is a serious threat, even to Flash, his targets have to be close enough to hear him playing, and wearing ear protection ends his only power.

7) Trickster

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The Trickster is a villain named James Jesse, and he debuted in The Flash #113 (1960) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He was a circus acrobat from a family of trapeze artists. Jesse modeled his criminal name on his “reverse namesake,” Jesse James, and built a career around gag weapons and practical-joke crimes. His top weapon was a pair of air-walking shoes that allowed him to walk on thin air. He had an edge over Flash since he could get into the air and away from the speedster, but his best tricks were all gag weapons that made him a low-level villain compared to others Flash faced at the time.

6) Captain Boomerang

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Captain Boomerang is where the power level of the first 10 villains Barry Allen’s Flash fought takes a major jump. George “Digger” Harkness debuted as Captain Boomerang in The Flash #117 (1960) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, and he was the 10th supervillain Barry Allen fought in DC Comics. He is a petty Australian crook who is also a mechanical genius who builds specialized trick boomerangs, including ones with razor edges, explosives, and more. His accuracy is among the best in DC, and he has been said to rival Deadshot. He ranks above many Flash villains, but Flash is still able to avoid the boomerangs, and that lowers his effectiveness in a battle with a speedster.

5) Captain Cold

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Leonard Snart debuted as Captain Cold in Showcase #8 (1957) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino in the backup story “The Coldest Man on Earth!” He was the third villain Barry fought. Hearing rumors that a cyclotron could stop Flash, Snart broke into a science lab and used a cyclotron to charge his experimental gun, accidentally creating a freezing weapon and his costumed identity. Captain Cold’s weapon can drive a target’s molecules to absolute zero, halting all molecular motion, which neutralizes superspeed. His weapon is a hard counter to Flash’s speed, and that makes him a very powerful villain in the rogues’ gallery.

4) Mirror Master

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Mirror Master was the first villain Flash ever faced in his solo comic, debuting in The Flash #105 (1959) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He was a small-time convict who stumbled into a hall of mirrors during a chance experiment, discovered a way to enter and manipulate his own reflection, then used the trick to rob a Central City bank by capturing and weaponizing a teller’s image. His mirror gadgets and signature mirror gun create holographic duplicates, threatening to pull anyone into a parallel dimension. Since he is one of the rare Flash enemies with genuine dimensional travel, he has an answer for superspeed that no other rogue has.

3) Weather Wizard

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Mark Mardon debuted as Weather Wizard in The Flash #110 (1959) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He was a criminal who escaped a prison transport and went to his brother’s house, only to find his brother dead. However, he also found that his brother had scientifically found a way to control the weather. He took the weather control rod his brother invented and used it to become a supervillain. His wand lets him project blizzards, summon lightning bolts, fly on air currents, conjure fog, generate hurricane-force winds, and spawn tornadoes. Barry Allen has called Weather Wizard one of his deadliest villains, and his powers can threaten to destroy an entire city.

2) Mister Element / Doctor Alchemy

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Albert Desmond first appeared as Mister Element in Showcase #13 (1958) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. He is a chemist with dissociative identity disorder; his criminal personality used chemistry-based gimmicks as Mister Element, including bulletproof silicon-shielded cars and a self-discovered element called Elemento. He later returned as Doctor Alchemy in Showcase #14 (1958) when he found the Philosopher’s Stone, which allowed him to transmute any substance into any other (steel into rubber, oxygen into carbon monoxide) and re-engineer the molecular structure of living beings. He once turned Barry Allen into water vapor. He is nearly omnipotent compared to other Flash villains if he has the Philosopher’s Stone.

1) Gorilla Grodd

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Gorilla Grodd debuted in The Flash #106 (1959) by John Broome and Carmine Infantino. His debut also introduced Gorilla City, a hidden African civilization of hyper-intelligent gorillas, with Grodd as a power-hungry would-be conqueror who’d taken the throne and put the Flash on his target list. He might not be able to do things like Doctor Alchemy, but his mind control puts him on another level. Grodd is a master telepath whose primary discipline is mind control—he can override a victim’s free will, transfer his consciousness into other beings, project realistic illusions into their minds, and weaponize their own traumatic memories. Add in his super strength, and there might not be another Barry Allen Flash villain more powerful, physically and telepathically, than Grodd.

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