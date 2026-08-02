Marvel Just Made Thor’s Most Underrated Villain a Problem No Hero Can Ignore

Thor is one of Marvel’s biggest and strongest names. He’s become iconic as an Avenger and individual hero, defending the world from cataclysmic events with a swing of his hammer and a clap of thunder. The Asgardian hero has cemented himself as darn near the pinnacle of strength and the prime example of who the Avengers look to when they need encouragement to strive to be strong. Thor has always led the charge against the world’s most monstrous threats, from Thanos to Knull, and he always will. That is, of course, when he’s alive. Currently, he’s not, and one of his villains is taking full advantage of that.

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Naturally, no hero could become as universally beloved as Thor is without an awesome retinue of villains for him to clash against. Thor’s most iconic and enduring rival will always be Loki, but as they’ve evolved to a more heroic role, that top spot is still lined with powerful opponents. One, however, has almost always been underestimated, usually resigned to less intimidating roles or working for a grander threat. As of Mortal Thor #13, however, the Enchantress has finally gotten the due she so rightfully deserves and has become Thor’s strongest enemy.

A Plan Laid Across All of Time

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With Thor dead, Amora wasted no time in trying to convince her and Thor’s alternate-reality son, Magni, into taking the throne and Odinpower for himself. She even went as far as to assassinate his alien rabbit best friend, Blackjack. Drowning in guilt, Magni did take the throne, only to find himself locked within his throne room, unable to even open the door. He spent millennia beyond measure lost in grief and despair, but never gave up, insisting that he could not die when so clearly cursed. Magni ruled Asgard’s kingdom of one for longer than eternity, but in the end, even an immortal succumbed to Death’s touch, and he passed. This was, of course, the Enchantress’s plan.

This was Amora’s plan all along. She summoned Magni to this world and made him king so she could assassinate him and claim the throne for herself. Now, she has the full might of the Odin-Force. This mystical energy is what grants the ruler of Asgard their immeasurable strength, empowering them to be one of the most powerful beings in the universe. This power has let Odin stand up to beings such as the Phoenix Force and walk away, and now it’s enhancing the Enchantress.

Her sorcery was already among the strongest in Asgard, and her ability to control minds was second to none. With the Odin-Force backing her up, there’s no telling how powerful she’s become. She could be far above the level of the Sorcerer Supreme, and even better at manipulating minds than telepaths like Charles Xavier or Jean Grey. The Enchantress can push her powers beyond any concept of limits now, and with the rightful inheritance of Asgard at her heels, there is virtually no realm that she cannot conquer.

A Deserved Rise in Power and Status

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The Enchantress is one of Thor’s greatest villains, but she’s rarely gotten that kind of respect. She’s always on the hunt for new routes to unlimited power, but is foiled at every turn. Her reliance on manipulation and Skurge the Executioner tends to be her undoing. She’s an arrogant, petty narcissist who fully believes that anyone who desires another over her is personally insulting her. She has the p potential to lead incredible storylines, raising armies or convincing the most powerful people in the world to fall to their knees, and yet, she’s rarely the focus of anyone’s attention.

She tends to play second fiddle to other villains and is even relegated to a damsel that Thor has to save on occasion. The Enchantress is a complex character with so many sides to herself, but she’s never led her own massive charge as the main threat. Now, she finally has the power to stand as the one people need to fear instead of relying on manipulating others, and that’s definitely for the best. Enchantress is an iconic villain, but because her plans tend to be so indirect, her impact feels less than what it should be. This major leap in power can elevate her to the apocalyptic threat she was born to be, and I am all here for it.

Mortal Thor #13 is on sale now!

What do you think of the Enchantress? She’s always been an incredible villain, and now she has the chance to show us what she can go in the spotlight.