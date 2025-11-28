10 Best DC Supervillains of the 1960s, Ranked

The Silver Age was in full swing for DC Comics during the 1960s. Fantastical science fiction stories with stories about alien planets, time travel, and multiverses were all the rage. This decade saw the formation of the Justice League of America, as well as other superhero teams, including the Teen Titans and the Doom Patrol. Many of these teams joined forces to take on supervillains that no hero could defeat alone. This decade also saw the introduction of some of the most notorious archenemies of DC’s greatest heroes. Additionally, many of these villains are in their own ways the direct antitheses of their hero opponents, making them more multi-layered and impactful characters.

Many superheroes found their archenemies who were their polar opposites during the 1960s. From tyrannical alien warlords to ruthless pirates, the Silver Age saw the development of some of most threatening villains in DC Comics.

10) Eclipso

Eclipso, one of the most powerful malevolent entities in the DC Multiverse, was introduced in 1963 as the fallen Spirit of God’s Wrath. An angel cast out for his cruel nature, Eclipso created a nightmarish realm known as the Shadowlands. He has tried on many occasions to wipe out humanity, including by causing the Great Flood that destroyed most life on Earth and sank Atlantis. Eclipso primarily interacts with humanity by taking a host, such as Dr. Bruce Gordon. With his overwhelming and terrifying dark power, Eclipso threatens all of creation. He’s a frequent enemy of the Spectre, the Phantom Stranger, and the Justice League.

9) Captain Boomerang

Debuting in 1960, Digger Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, is an Australian criminal and Flash villain who lives up to his name. After immigrating to America, Harkness began as a spokesman for a toy boomerang before deciding to use his amazing boomerang skills to commit crimes. He’s developed a large arsenal of deadly boomerangs that can explode or cut people down. Captain Boomerang has been a long-time member of the Rogues and is one of the most frequent criminals to be forced onto the secret government task force, the Suicide Squad. A charismatic yet scummy crook, Captain Boomerang’s fun personality and unconventional yet deadly weapons have helped him stand out in both teams’ rosters.

8) Ocean Master

One of Aquaman’s two archenemies, Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, is the half-brother to the heroic King of Atlantis. Although his exact origin has been retconned multiple times since his first appearance in 1966, what remains constant is that Ocean Master is incredibly jealous of his half-brother and wants to take the throne for himself. Ocean Master also has a deep-seated hatred of humanity who he wants to destroy. Ocean Master employs piracy and terrorism to achieve these goals. Ocean Master’s crown gives him hydrokinetic powers, and his trident allows him to manipulate the weather. The relationship between Aquaman and Ocean Master is one of the most intense and destructive sibling rivalries in DC Comics.

7) Starro

When the Justice League made its debut in 1960, its very first adversary was Starro the Conqueror. Starro is a gigantic alien starfish who has enslaved nine galaxies and is constantly trying to add Earth to his empire. Starro conquers planets by unleashing billions of miniature clones of himself. These clones latch themselves onto the faces of unsuspecting people and bend their minds to the will of Starro. Billions of minds have fallen victim to Starro’s endless crusade to conquer the universe. The Justice League has fought this giant alien tyrant numerous times, and he’s come close on multiple occasions to assimilating Earth and its heroes. He may look silly, but Starro is one of the most fearsome villains the Justice League has ever faced.

6) Owlman

With the introduction of the multiverse in 1961, it was only a matter of time until an evil version of DC’s greatest heroes would debut. Hailing from Earth-3, the Crime Syndicate first appeared in 1964 as adversaries to their heroic doppelgangers, the Justice League. While all the Crime Syndicate members are dangerous, Thomas Wayne Jr., aka Owlman, is the deadliest and smartest. On Earth-3, Owlman is an evil version of Batman and the older brother of Bruce Wayne. After hiring Alfred to murder Bruce and their parents, Owlman used the family fortune to become one of the most intelligent and skilled supervillains on Earth-3. A cunning and ruthless strategist, Owlman is the mastermind behind the Crime Syndicate’s many invasions of the main DC Universe.

5) General Zod

For a long time, Superman believed that only he and some of his family members escaped Krypton’s destruction. However, in 1961, it was revealed that there were other Kryptonian survivors. But they did not come in peace. General Dru-Zod was Krypton’s greatest military leader until he staged a coup against the planet’s government. For his crimes, Zod and his followers were banished by the scientist Jor-El to the interdimensional prison known as the Phantom Zone. Zod’s imprisonment, however, saved him from Krypton’s fate. Upon escaping, Zod swore revenge against Jor-El’s son: Kal-El, aka Superman. As a Kryptonian, Zod has all of Superman’s powers and he also has extensive military training. A cruel warlord, Zod won’t rest until the universe kneels before him.

4) Black Manta

Aquaman’s archnemesis, David Hyde, aka Black Manta, has been the greatest threat to Atlantis ever since his introduction in 1967. Hyde was raised by his father to be a pirate. When Aquaman killed his father, Hyde swore revenge and dedicated his life to destroying the King of Atlantis. To counter Aquaman’s Atlantean abilities, Black Manta wears a power suit that drastically increases his strength and lets him breathe underwater. His suit’s most iconic and deadliest feature, though, is its powerful optic lasers that Black Manta can fire from his helmet. Black Manta’s unparalleled hatred for Aquaman is shown by his most nefarious act—murdering the hero’s infant son. A cold and vile monster, Black Manta has hurt Aquaman like no one else.

3) Reverse-Flash

The Flash may be the fastest hero in DC Comics, but in 1963, he encountered DC’s fastest villain. Born in the 25th century, Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, was the ultimate fan of the second Flash, Barry Allen. After recreating Barry’s lab accident, Reverse-Flash gained the Negative Speed Force and travelled back in time to meet his hero. But what he learned upon arriving there was that he was destined to become Barry’s archnemesis. This discovery drove him insane. He embraced this role and dedicated his life to destroying Barry’s life. Using time travel, Reverse-Flash made himself responsible for virtually every bad thing that’s ever happened to Barry, including the death of his mother. A psychopathic speedster, Reverse-Flash is one of the most powerful yet deranged supervillains in DC Comics.

2) Poison Ivy

One of the most powerful supervillains in Gotham City, Pamela Isley, aka Poison Ivy, views herself as the champion and defender of all plant life, while also having contempt for humanity. First appearing in 1966, Isley was a brilliant botanist until a lab accident gave her the ability to control all flora, but it also drove her insane. Poison Ivy’s mastery of pheromones allows her to seduce and brainwash people. Her control over plant life also gives her a wide range of additional abilities that practically make her a force of nature. Although she views most humans as inferior, Poison Ivy has shown on occasion a compassionate side. As an eco-terrorist who struggles between her human and plant identities, Poison Ivy is an incredibly compelling and three-dimensional Batman foe.

1) Sinestro

The archenemy of Green Lantern, Thaal Sinestro, is a monstrous megalomaniac who seeks to rule the universe through fear. Debuting in 1961 as a Green Lantern and a former teacher of Hal Jordan, Sinestro grew mad with power and conquered his homeworld. For his corruption, the Guardians of the Universe stripped Sinestro of his Green Lantern ring and banished him to the antimatter dimension of Qward. Yet, during his banishment, Sinestro forged a new type of Power Ring and developed his Yellow Lantern Corps powered not by willpower, but by fear. Sinestro is driven by a lust for power and order and is dedicated to spreading terror throughout the universe with his Sinestro Corps. Sinestro and his Corps are the greatest threat to the Green Lanterns.

