The 10 Comics You Should Read This Week: January 31 Edition

It’s new comics day’s eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the 10 books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 10 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, so before we get to the top 10, here are the honorable mentions this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Metal #5 is written by Scott Snyder with art by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, with covers by Jim Lee, Andy Kubert, and Tony S. Daniel. You can find the official description below.

“The Justice League faces the final extinguishing of our world, invaded on all sides by unimaginable nightmares, fueled on to the edge of oblivion only by the belief that there must be a light in the endless darkness—somewhere. But…what if there’s not?”

Phoenix Resurrection: The Return Of Jean Grey #5 is written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Joe Bennett and Leinil Francis Yu. You can find the official description below.

“A light in the darkness is not always welcome. Kitty Pryde, Old Man Logan and Cyclops are leading teams of X-Men all across the globe, chasing events connected to the Phoenix. But with teammates disappearing and familiar enemies returning, the X-Men are fighting a losing battle. Beast doesn’t know how or what shape it will take, but he knows they are running out of time before the Phoenix makes its true presence known. Meanwhile, a young woman named Jean is starting to go insane in her peaceful, suburban life. Nightmares and daydreams are spilling over into the world and revealing cracks in her reality. Jean’s life and everything in it may just be a facade, but made by who? And why? Jean needs to escape. The X-Men need to stop the cycle of death the Phoenix brings. Their worlds will violently collide as Jean searches for an opening and the X-Men fight for closure. But when they are brought together, will the X-Men be reunited with their long-lost teammate – or something darker?”

Hit the next slide for this week’s top picks!

Matt Mueller: ‘Animosity’ #12

Jesse is not about to let anything stop her from gettting the bees back home so she can save her firends. Unfortunately, it seems they might have just started a war in the process.

Animosity #12 is written by Marguerite Bennett with art by Rafael de Latorre and Rob Schwager. Letters are provided by Marshall Dillon, and the official descriptin is included below.

“The twisting timelines converge as Jesse races to stop a war and Sandor dives into the darkness for the family that he loves. From the brilliant mind of creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, Bombshells and Batwoman) with artwork by 2017 Russ Manning Award finalist Rafael De Latorre (SUPERZERO).”

Animosity #12 is in comic stores on January 31.

Jamie: ‘JLA/Doom Patrol Special’ #1

DC Metal is in full swing this week, but if you want an event unlike any other, then Milk Wars might be just for you.

DC’s Young Animal line kicks off their very own crossover, and it’s about as eccentric as you’d expect!

JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1 is written by Gerard Way and Steve Orlando with art by Aco. The back-up story is written by Magdalene Visaggio with art by Sonny Liew. The cover is by Frank Quitely, and you can find the official description below.

“MILK WARS part one! Welcome to the un-event of the year! Kicking off a line-wide adventure, DC’s Young Animal collides with the DC Universe to bring you a different kind of crossover.

The Doom Patrol has discovered that an interdimensional corporation called RetCo has been stealing stories, reconfiguring them and repackaging them for new markets. Our gang of misfit heroes have felt the touch of this nefarious company, and it has already started to change them. Even scarier, though, is how deeply RetCo has embedded itself into current continuity, using the radioactive milk of psychic cows to quell the more dangerous impulses of the Justice League and turn them into heroes safe for the masses. And to kick this off, RetCo has gone all the way to the top.

Meet Milkman Man, heretofore unknown final son of Krypton, who was sent to our planet to save him from the destruction of his homeworld, only to be adopted by an evil dairy farmer and raised to love all things dairy!

Co-plotted by Steve Orlando and Gerard Way, with art by ACO (MIDNIGHTER), this extra-sized special starts “Milk Wars” with a splash!

Plus, who is Eternity Girl, and how does she connect to this whole scheme? A special four-part back-up feature by Magdalene Visaggio (Kim and Kim) and Sonny Liew (The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye) begins here.”

JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1 is in comic stores January 31.

Megan Peters: ‘My Hero Academia’ #169

The next captivating chapter of My Hero Academia is almost here, and will probably put Katsuki on Izuku’s case.

In Chapter 168, he made no effort to hide his annoyance with Izuku’s lack of quirk development, though that isn’t really the case. Granted, Katsuki doesn’t know that, so expect him to be on Izuku’s back for the foreseeable future.

At least Izuku can now count a new friend in his corner, as Yuga Aoyama revealed to Izuku he empathizes with his lack of quirk control. It seems this could be the next step in a beautiful friendship.

J.K. Schmidt: Kaijumax Season 3 #6

The big finale is finally here, and Kaijumax is set to deliver an epic conclusion.

Kaijumax Season 3 #6 is written and drawn by Zander Cannon, and you can find the official description below.

“SEASON FINALE! All-Out Gang Attack has erupted in KAIJUMAX prison between the Cryptids and the old-school J-Kaiju and it’s every mon for himself amid flying claws, fire breath, and stomping action. Interspecies alliances are broken! Antediluvian lifespans come to an end! In the chaos, Mechazon and Electrogor put their risky plan to murder the crafty and sociopathic Zonn into action, but there’s just so much that can go wrong. Also: New evolved kaiju powers! Two long-awaited comeuppances! A bloodless squishing! And… a new pet for the Sharkmon?”

Kaijumax Season 3 #6 is in comic stores January 31.

Charlie Ridgely: Silencer #1

Get ready to meet the deadliest assassin you’ve never heard of, though to be fair, that’s kind of the hallmark of a great assassin right?

Fans will meet the Silencer, a lethal assassin who was at the top of her game and managed to get out of the business and live a normal life…that is, until Talia Al Ghul shows up at her front door.

The Silencer #1 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Sandra Hope and John Romita Jr., and you can find the official description below.

“CODE OF HONOR” part one! She’s one of the DC Universe’s deadliest assassins…and you’ve never heard of her. Super-strong, highly trained, armed with devastating and stealthy meta-human abilities, the Silencer is virtually invincible. Or at least she was. After decades as Leviathan’s chief assassin, Honor Guest put in her time and managed to get out with her skin intact. Now she lives a normal life with a normal family in a normal house on a normal street. But the past has come back to haunt her in the form of her old employer and a deadly new mission…and Talia Al Ghul won’t take no for an answer.”

The Silencer #1 is in stores on January 31.

Jenna Anderson: Spider-Gwen #28

The Gwenom saga continues, and there’s one person who Gwen wants to take down more than anyone.

That would be Matt Murdock, who singlehandedly has caused Gwen a lifetime of issues. So, what’s the best way to deal with someone who causes you pain? Inflicting some pain of your own of course!

Spider-Gwen #28 is written by Jason Latour with art by Robbi Rodriguez, and you can find the official description below.

“GWENOM Part 4. Every road in Earth-65 leads to Matt Murdock. Gwen takes the fight to the man who’s orchestrated so much of her problems.”

Spider-Gwen #28 is in comic stores January 31.

Russ Burlingame: JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1

Young Animal’s first crossover event is promising something completely different, so of course, it warrants a second pick on this list!

JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1 is written by Gerard Way and Steve Orlando with art by Aco. The back-up story is written by Magdalene Visaggio with art by Sonny Liew. The cover is by Frank Quitely, and you can find the official description below.

“MILK WARS part one! Welcome to the un-event of the year! Kicking off a line-wide adventure, DC’s Young Animal collides with the DC Universe to bring you a different kind of crossover.

The Doom Patrol has discovered that an interdimensional corporation called RetCo has been stealing stories, reconfiguring them and repackaging them for new markets. Our gang of misfit heroes have felt the touch of this nefarious company, and it has already started to change them. Even scarier, though, is how deeply RetCo has embedded itself into current continuity, using the radioactive milk of psychic cows to quell the more dangerous impulses of the Justice League and turn them into heroes safe for the masses. And to kick this off, RetCo has gone all the way to the top.

Meet Milkman Man, heretofore unknown final son of Krypton, who was sent to our planet to save him from the destruction of his homeworld, only to be adopted by an evil dairy farmer and raised to love all things dairy!

Co-plotted by Steve Orlando and Gerard Way, with art by ACO (MIDNIGHTER), this extra-sized special starts “Milk Wars” with a splash!

Plus, who is Eternity Girl, and how does she connect to this whole scheme? A special four-part back-up feature by Magdalene Visaggio (Kim and Kim) and Sonny Liew (The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye) begins here.”

JLA/Doom Patrol Special #1 is in comic stores January 31.

Chase Magnett: Astro City #50

It was just announced that the monthly installments of Astro City at Vertigo would be ending with #52. That still means we’re lucky enough to have 3 new issues coming, including this return to “The Nearness of You.” The original story embodies everything that makes Astro City great, offering a deeply moving and human story within the colorful world of superheroes. This new installment is bound to be another instant classic from Busiek and Anderson.

Astro City #50 is written by Kurt Busiek and drawn by Brent Eric Anderson. You can find the official description below:

Our 50th issue begins a special new story: Michael Tenicek lost his wife, years ago, to a chronal cataclysm. But he’s not the only one in Astro City whose life has been upended by life among the superheroes. Today, we’ll meet others, learn their stories and see how Michael-and friends-cope with their trauma. A sequel to the Eisner-nominated ‘The Nearness of You,’ considered by many to be Astro City’s best story ever.

Astro City #50 is in comic shops on January 31.

Nicole Drum: Silencer #1

This is the second book to show up twice on the picks list, but The Silencer is more than worthy of the added recognition.

The tale of an assassin who made it out of the business alive is at the center of this new series, and fans will quickly learn just why the Silencer is held in such high regard.

The Silencer #1 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Sandra Hope and John Romita Jr., and you can find the official description below.

“CODE OF HONOR” part one! She’s one of the DC Universe’s deadliest assassins…and you’ve never heard of her. Super-strong, highly trained, armed with devastating and stealthy meta-human abilities, the Silencer is virtually invincible. Or at least she was. After decades as Leviathan’s chief assassin, Honor Guest put in her time and managed to get out with her skin intact. Now she lives a normal life with a normal family in a normal house on a normal street. But the past has come back to haunt her in the form of her old employer and a deadly new mission…and Talia Al Ghul won’t take no for an answer.”

The Silencer #1 is in stores on January 31.

Matt Mueller Round 2: All-New Wolverine #30

The big showdown is finally here, and it promises to be as action packed as it is brutal.

The Orphans of X want to rid the world of those like Wolverine once and for all, but Wolverine, Honey Badger, and Daken aren’t going down without a fight. Granted, someone’s got to revive Daken first, but hey, that’s a minor detail right?

All-New Wolverine #30 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Juan N. Cabal and a cover by Daniel Mora Chavez, and you can find the official description below.

“ORPHANS OF X Part 6. The final epic battle between Wolverine, Daken and the Orphans of X! It all ends here.”

All-New Wolverine #30 is in comic stores January 31.