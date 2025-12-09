50 Years After Their First Iconic Crossover, DC Reveals Superman/Spider-Man For 2026

2025 has been a huge year for Marvel and DC Comics fans. For the first time in over 20 years, the two publishers crossed over with Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool, books that not only brought together those two characters, but also were filled with great back-up stories with some amazing match-ups. Fans were rabid for the books, and both of them have been praised by fans and critics alike. Fans were wondering what was going to come next, and the companies announced that their next crossover would be Spider-Man and Superman, two of the most popular characters in comics, bringing them back together for the first time in 50 years.

DC Comics has announced the details for Superman/Spider-Man #1. The book drops on March 25, 2026, from the all-star creative team of Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. It will retail for $7.99, with an $8.99 cardstock cover edition. The book will be released just in time for the anniversary of their original crossover of the ’70s, bringing together the two biggest heroes in superhero comics for what looks to be an awesome book. Waid and Jimenez are just the beginning, as much like in the stellar Batman/Deadpool #1, readers will get numerous stories from the best creators in the comic industry, along with variant covers from the best artists out there.

Superman/Spider-Man #1 Is a Story 50 Years in the Making

In the mid ’70s, Marvel and DC teamed up for several crossovers, including 1976’s Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man. It was a standard Marvel/DC crossover, with the two characters battling for a little bit and then teaming up. It still stands up all these years later, and has been one of the cornerstones of crossover comics. The newest Superman and Spider-Man crossover looks to walk in that book’s footsteps, but with a perfect modern twist.

Clark Kent and Peter Parker both find themselves looking looking into the same news story, leading the two of them into a world-changing conspiracy. The story pits the two heroes against Brainiac and Doctor Octopus, which is both an interesting duo of villains and one that pays homage to the older crossover. Doc Ock was also a villain of the original story, with that older volume teaming him with Lex Luthor. Brainiac is getting a massive push because of what is believed to be his role in the next Superman movie, so it makes sense that DC would put the villain in this sure to sell crossover comic. However, much like the previous Deadpool and Batman crossovers, there’s way more to this book than just Superman and Spider-Man battling against two of the most intelligent villains in comics.

Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. The award-winning team of Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber return to Jimmy Olsen, teaming him with the last villain anyone would expect: Carnage. Sean Murphy takes Superboy from his Legion years and brings him together with Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone and Belen Ortega gives us a team-up of Power Girl and Punisher. Chistropher Priest and Daniel Sampere give readers a Superboy-Prime story that sees him visiting Spider-Man after the hero got his symbiote suit, which is definitely going to be fun because Prime reads all the comics. Finally, Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take readers into both The Daily Bugle and The Daily Planet for an exciting race between newspapers.

All of those sounds amazing, and it makes this book something that fans are definitely going to want to check out. DC has also released the various variant covers for the book as well, from legendary artists like Daniel Sampere, Jim Lee, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Raphael Albuquerque, Dave Johnson, David Nakayama, Gabriel Dell’Otto, Mikel Janin, David Talaski, and Clayton Crain:

DC will also re-release the classic Superman and Spider-Man crossovers, with Treasury Edition 50th Anniversary of Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1 on January 7, 2026 and DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1 on February 4, 2026.

Superman/Spider-Man #1 will be released on March 25, 2026