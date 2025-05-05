Superman vs. Spider-Man Was One of Comics’ Coolest Crossovers

Comic book lovers around the world frequently indulge fantasies of who would win a DC/Marvel superhero fight, and the world got its first real example of that in 1976’s Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man. Originally dreamed up by DC and Marvel as a movie bringing Superman and Spider-Man together, the pre-existing plans for the ’70s era Superman movie and Spider-Man TV series led to a reworking of the crossover into the Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man comic book tale. Not set in the defined DC or Marvel Universes, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man instead takes place in an alternate reality where Superman, Spider-Man, and their supporting casts co-exist.

Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man was an instant hit with comic book readers, with its success leading to the direct sequel, 1981’s Superman and Spider-Man, along with 1982’s Batman vs. The Incredible Hulk. DC and Marvel would eventually deliver on a far more comprehensive crossover event in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel story, but it’s fair to say that when it comes to DC and Marvel crossovers, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man started it all.

How Superman & Spider-Man Meet In The Story

Like many great superhero team-ups, the Man of Steel and the Wall-Crawler join forces when two of their arch-enemies form an alliance of their own. In Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the two titular heroes happen to apprehend their respective nemeses Lex Luthor and Doctor Octopus, with the two being sent a prison designed specifically for supervillains. When Lex and Doc Ock recognize each other’s respective villainous attributes, the two concoct a plot to escape prison and take their revenge on Superman, Spider-Man, and the entire world.

Lex and Doc Ock launch the first phase of their plot to turn Superman and Spider-Man against each other with Lex donning a Superman disguise and flying tech, with Lex and Doc Ock abducting Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. With Superman and Spider-Man each misled to believe the other is responsible, this leads to the two going head-to-head, with Lex zapping Spidey with a gun emitting rays of red ultraviolet light to temporarily elevate Spidey to Superman’s strength level. Eventually, Superman and Spider-Man come to realize they’ve been duped, and join forces to rescue Lois and MJ and put a stop to Lex and Doc Ock.

Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man Reveres Its Heroes As DC & Marvel’s Flagship Heroes

Selling itself as “The Battle of the Century”, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man keenly understands the level of iconography of its two heroes, and does an admirable job of bringing them together as the legends they are. As a one-off story in a universe inhabited by both DC and Marvel characters, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man runs the story as an even parallel from both hero’s perspectives, but even more importantly keeps their personalities wholly intact from their respective universes.

Even presuming the Man of Steel to be his enemy at first, Spider-Man is awe-struck by meeting a hero he looks up to, greeting Kal-El with an enthusiastic “Far out, it really is you Superman!” Peter’s geekiness and youthful optimism and sense of fun are core traits of his history that Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man makes central to his portrayal. So, too, is the case for Superman’s stalwart sense of justice and leadership, with the story making him a powerful, revered presence even for a fellow hero like Spider-Man. As the first major unity story of DC and Marvel superheroes, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man delivers on the fight it promises, but for the most part wants to sell readers on how cool the Man of Steel and the Web-Head are as a team.

Superman & Spider-Man’s Team-Up Is A Nostalgic Blast To Read

As the most one-of-a-kind comic book crossover of its time, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man is the kind of comic book story of its time that reads with a real warm and fuzzy quality to it nearly half a century later. The genuine excitement DC and Marvel clearly had in bringing their two flagship heroes together in one story is truly infectious and leaps right off the page at the reader, and even with its non-canonical status to either DC or Marvel’s mainline continuities, it could even make a great and fun double-header intro comic book-wise to both Supes and Spidey for younger contemporary readers.

The Superman and Spider-Man seen in the story exude their long-standing iconography, and even more importantly, their crossover exemplifies the sheer fun and possibilities the idea of the multiverse provides. Separate comic book publishers and universes be damned, Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man brought two of the most definitive superheroes in existence together for an enthralling team-up adventure that’s still one of the most endearing and fun crossovers in comic book history.