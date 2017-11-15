The 7 Comics You Should Read This Week: November 15th Edition

It’s new comics day eve here at ComicBook.com, and we’ve got the seven books you should make some time for this week.

Of course, there are way more than 7 books on the store shelves worthy of your time and money, but these seven stick out as the best of the bunch, so let’s hit the ground running.

Matt Mueller: Aquaman #30

The fight for Atlantis is just getting started, and issue #30 sets the stage for the coming civil war that may just tear it apart. While he might not be King any longer, he is still the hero Atlantis needs.

Aquaman #30 is written by Dan Abnett with art by Stjepan Sejic, and you can find the official description below:

“‘UNDERWORLD’ finale! After Dolphin confronts Aquaman with the horrifying truth of King Rath’s new regime, all hope for Atlantis is nearly lost until an emotional reunion with Vulko gives Arthur a renewed sense of purpose. Meanwhile, Mera attempts a dangerous new plan to penetrate the Crown of Thorns and reunite with the love of her life…at the cost of her own soul!”

Aquaman #30 is in stores this Wednesday.

Jamie Lovett: Doctor Strange #381

There’s someone in the Doctor’s chair, but it isn’t Stephen Strange. Nope, that spot has been filled by the trickster God himself Loki, and your guess is as good as ours as to how he got there. Loki Sorcerer Supreme has quite the frightening ring to it, doesn’t it?

Doctor Strange #381 is written by Donny Clay Cates with art by Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and you can find the official description below.

“‘LOKI: SORCERER SUPREME’ Part 1. Evil is everywhere and the world needs the Sorcerer Supreme more than ever. But is the world ready for LOKI: SORCERER SUPREME? He has the cloak, the spells — he’s even got Zelma Stanton as his assistant (and possibly more?) — but is this the chance he needed to become a hero, or is the god of lies dangerously close to unlimited power? And what happened to STEPHEN STRANGE? PLUS: Includes 3 bonus MARVEL PRIMER PAGES!”

Doctor Strange #381 is in stores this Wednesday.

JK Schmidt: Ninja-K #1

Get ready to explore the mysterious world of the Ninja Programme, as Ninjak learns about his secret predecessors and is tasked with saving them from assassination. It seems the hunters have become the prey!

Ninja-K #1 is written by Christos N. Gage with art by Thomas Giorello, and you can find the official description below.

“The United Kingdom’s most dreaded intelligence operative delves into the cold, calculating world of espionage and international intrigue! For nearly a century, MI-6, the most elite branch of the Britain’s clandestine intelligence service, has honed a ruthlessly effective, top-secret division – THE NINJA PROGRAMME – into one its nation’s most finely wielded weapons.”

“Tasked as the first and last line of defense for Queen and country, this small shadow army of agents and assassins has produced a succession of notable assets, including NINJA-A, the Queen’s silent weapon of World War I; NINJA-E, the globetrotting secret agent that pulled the Cold War back from the brink of Armageddon; and, most recently, NINJA-K, aka Colin King, a brash but fearless instrument of lethality that has saved the world from madmen and terror at every turn. But now…an unknown enemy is hunting and killing members of THE NINJA PROGRAMME one by one – and NINJAK is the next on the list.”

Ninja-K #1 is in stores this Wednesday.

Jenna Anderson and Megan Peters: The Wicked + Divine #33

Death is a constant in any universe, and that stands true for the world of Imperial Phase as well. If you’ve been following the series, you certainly don’t want to miss this big next chapter!

The Wicked + Divine #33 is written by Kieron Gillen with art by Jamie McKelvie and Matt Wilson, and you can find the official description below.

“‘IMPERIAL PHASE II’ Conclusion There’s only one thing all Imperial Phases share. They end. Ours does too.”

The Wicked + Divine #33 is in stores this Wednesday.

Charlie Ridgely: The Punisher #218

The Punisher was deadly enough with his scrapped together arsenal, but what happens when the anti-hero is given the immensely powerful War Machine armor? If you guessed explosions and mayhem, well then you’d be right.

The Punisher #218 is written by Matthew Rosenberg with art by Guiu Vilanova, and you can find the official description below.

“‘FRANK CASTLE: WAR MACHINE’ Part 1. For years, Frank Castle has been fighting a one-man war against criminals who endanger the innocent, but when a certain one-eyed operative offers him the tools to take his fight global…how could he say no? Find out how Frank found his way into the WAR MACHINE Armor! PLUS: Includes 3 bonus MARVEL PRIMER PAGES!”

The Punisher #218 is in stores this Wednesday.

Chase Magnett: Maestros #2

Any week that a comic created by Steve Skroce comes out is a good week. Maestros is already shaping up to be one of the creator’s best books to date as well. It’s perfectly tailored to Skroce’s interests and style – lasciviously detailed and indulgent in every regard. The characters are largely amoral and the violence is excessive; every panel is a delight if you aren’t looking for heroes or ideals. The second issues is an excellent follow up to the first laying down plenty of new palace intrigue along with each wonderfully crafted new sequence.

Maestros #2 is written and drawn by Steve Skroce with colors by Dave Stewart. The official description is below.

“The Maestro is dead, long live the Maestro! For William Little, being last in line for the throne didn’t grant any exemptions from the brutality of Wizarding school, Hogwarts it wasn’t. Now, Willy’s family is dead and he’s the new Maestro, armed with the most powerful spell in creation, he has a few lessons of his own for the mad mages of his new magical kingdom. What could go wrong?”

Maestros #2 is in stores this Wednesday.

Matt Mueller Round 2: Brilliant Trash #1

Brilliant Trash puts the worlds of journalism and superpowers on a collision course, telling a tale of conspiracy in a divided and morally grey world.

Brilliant Trash #1 is written by Tim Seeley with art by Priscilla Petraites, and you can find the official description below.

“In the days to come, a super-powered teenage girl wipes the heavily disputed Old City of Jerusalem from the face of the globe. Now, in American dystopia after the “Lady Last Word Incident”, a click-bait headline writing “journalist” holds the key to a med-tech conspiracy that could turn people into gods for the price of days off their lives. But in a world where news is tailored to every viewpoint, will anyone believe her?”

“A sci-fi superhuman epic from Tim Seeley, the writer of Revival and Grayson, and breakout art sensation Priscilla Petraites!”

Brilliant Trash #1 is in stores this Wednesday.