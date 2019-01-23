Preview: A Quest For Memories Begins In ‘Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon’ #2

Marceline, Finn, and Jake will do whatever it takes to save Simon’s memory in BOOM! Studios’ Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon, though that doesn’t mean they can’t have some fun while they do it.

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #2, and as you can see things are pretty dire at the start. Jake does his best to get Simon to the hospital while Finn and Marceline do their best classic movie impression, though it’s probably not as serious as they’re making it out to be.

Once Simon sees Princess Bubblegum, the problem becomes clear. Simon is losing memories at a fast rate, and while Princess Bubblegum has an experiment that just might work, she can’t do it without one more item, or in this case, items. She tasks Marceline, Finn, and Jake with finding the remnants of the crown to act as a catalyst, and so the group heads off to see Gunth…we mean the Ice Thing to make it happen.

You can check out our exclusive preview in the next slides and the official description for the issue and the series can be found below.

“Marcy and Simon’s friendship has endured over 900 years and through bouts of insanity and amnesia. So when Simon’s memories of his life as the Ice King and his memories of Marceline, start slipping away, Marcy recruits Princess Bubblegum to figure out how to get them back. It’s time for some mad science! But if even the maddest of science isn’t enough to fix Simon’s brain, where will Marcy turn next?

A modern day fable, the Emmy® Award–winning animated series Adventure Time™ has become a global success since its premiere in 2010, attracting adult and kid viewers in their millions over the course of 10 seasons. It follows unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, buddies who traverse the mystical Land of Ooo and encounter its colorful inhabitants. The best of friends, our heroes always find themselves in the middle of heart-pounding escapades. Finn, a silly kid with an awesome hat and Jake, a brassy dog with a big kind heart, depend on each other through thick and thin. Adventure Time is created by Pendleton Ward and produced at Cartoon Network Studios.”

Hit the next slide for our exclusive preview, and you can check out the full issue when it hits comic stores on February 20th.

Main Cover

Ray Tonga Variant Cover

Ashley Morales Variant Cover

Hanging On For Dear Life

Not As Dire As You’re Making It Seem

Evaluation

A Quest For The Crown

Throwing A Party