Marvel Issues Spoiler Warning After Amazing Spider-Man #26 Shocker Leaks Online

Spoiler warning: the "most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in fifty years" has leaked online. Marvel Comics is warning readers to use the web with caution after pages from The Amazing Spider-Man #26 found their way onto social media — revealing major spoilers two weeks before the issue hits stands on May 31st. Shared by the official Spider-Man Twitter account, the warning reads: "Amazing Spider-Man #26 spoilers are online. Avoid the web (or don't) at your own risk." For months, Marvel's solicitations have warned the "heartbreaking" issue is a turning point in writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr.'s run that will "send shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe."

The issue's cover evokes 1973's Amazing Spider-Man #121 — which famously killed off Peter Parker's girlfriend, Gwen Stacy — teasing a death among Spider-Man's supporting cast (including Mary Jane Watson, Paul, Norman Osborn, Black Cat, and fellow superheroes Captain America, Human Torch, and Kamala Khan). Now the final pages from Amazing Spider-Man #26 have leaked online, spoiling a major character's fate.

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Wells previously told The Popverse. "People will be upset."

On the Spider-Office's reaction to the shocker, Wells said, "Nick's a mad man, so he was completely down. I don't know how it went when he ran it up the ladder, but I'm very excited for people to read issue 26."

The shocker comes after this month's Amazing Spider-Man #25 revealed the truth about MJ and Paul, who spent four years trapped in an apocalyptic version of New York after the mad mathematician Benjamin Rabin returned as the Emissary as part of his plot to bond with the Mayan god Wayep. MJ and Paul spent years together raising orphans Owen and Romy, while Spider-Man clashed with his allies on the Fantastic Four and the Avengers back on Earth-616 before turning to the only person who would help him rescue MJ from the alternate dimension: his seemingly reformed benefactor Norman Osborn.

The Amazing Spider-Man #26 goes on sale May 31st from Marvel Comics.