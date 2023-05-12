Spider-Man Reveals the Real Truth About Mary Jane's Children

Spider-Man fans finally know the truth behind Mary Jane's new children in Amazing Spider-Man. Marvel relaunched The Amazing Spider-Man in 2022 under the superstar creative team of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. The series started with a few different mysteries surrounding Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson: Peter was on the outs with all of his superhero friends and closest confidants, and Mary Jane was in a new relationship with a boyfriend and two young kids. Amazing Spider-Man has slowly peeled back the curtain on these mysteries, but its latest issue reveals how Mary Jane came to be the mother of the youngsters.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for The Amazing Spider-Man #25. Continue reading at your own risk.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 comes from the creative team of Zeb Wells, Kaare Andrews, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It picks up with Peter and Mary Jane in a postapocalyptic New York City, fighting a villain called Wayep, who is worshiped by the Scribble Man. We see Mary Jane sacrificing herself to send Spider-Man back home, stranding her in another dimension with a man named Paul. Time moves differently on this other Earth; whereas Spider-Man rushed to steal technology from the Fantastic Four and Moon Girl to bring Mary Jane home, she spent close to four years in this other dimension. Paul and Mary Jane had to stick together to survive, eventually forming a bond.

This bond only grew bigger when they stumbled across a boy and girl hiding in a basement. With no parents to be found, they took care of Owen and Romy, with Romy taking on Mary Jane's last name of Watson. As time moved on and they kept working on technology to send Mary Jane home, Spider-Man eventually showed back up just as they were under attack from Scribble Man. Mary Jane wound up telling Peter how she experience a time gap, and was sticking with Paul and the new family she formed.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Most "Shocking Issue" of Amazing Spider-Man Ever

Marvel has been hyping Amazing Spider-Man #25-26 as "the most shocking issue" of the title's 50-year history. While the revelation about Mary Jane Watson isn't too outrageous, that must mean something big is coming up in Amazing Spider-Man #26.

"This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!" Marvel's press release reads.

Zeb Wells even admitted that Marvel told him to avoid conventions over Amazing Spider-Man #26.

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Wells told The Popverse. "People will be upset."

Amazing Spider-Man #25 is on sale now.