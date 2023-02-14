Marvel Teases the Most Shocking Issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 Years

What shocking event has been the cause of all of the web-slinger's issues in Amazing Spider-Man? Readers will finally learn the truth this May. Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. are the creative team on Amazing Spider-Man, and the beginning of their run began with a mystery that is slowly being unraveled each month. Somehow, Peter Parker got on the bad side of his most loyal supporters, Aunt Man and Mary Jane Watson, with the latter even starting a new relationship that came with two young kids. To make things even wackier, Peter Parker and Norman Osborn are on good terms for the first time in years, with Peter even working for Osborn Industries.

The truth will finally be revealed in May's Amazing Spider-Man #25 and Amazing Spider-Man #26. Marvel released a teaser for what's being billed as the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years: "This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!"

What Secret Is Spider-Man Hiding?

There's a lot to take away from the Amazing Spider-Man teaser by artist John Romita Jr. The Issue #25 portion features a red background of Mary Jane's hair, with Spider-Man swinging on the left side. It states, "The Truth Revealed...," and continues onto Issue #26 with, "... But At What Cost?" Spider-Man is shown crouched on a rooftop with monitors displaying Mary Jane, her new boyfriend, Namor, J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, Captain America, Human Torch, Robbie Robertson, Randy Robertson, Beetle, Tombstone, White Rabbit, and another henchman.

Whatever Marvel is planning to reveal will send Spider-Man's status quo into another tailspin. While everyone in the Amazing Spider-Man comics is already reacting to the secret's fallout, readers will get to go back in time and find out for themselves. Fans can also see how Spider-Man's supporting cast reacts in the heat of the moment(s).

Amazing Spider-Man #25 and #26 wrap up Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s first year on the title. Both issues will be oversized, giving readers more bang for their buck.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS & MORE

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/10